20 US cities where the millennial generation is moving
Millennials are entering their late 20s, 30s, and early 40s, making them prime candidates for major life changes. Whether they’re moving to take new jobs, start a family, or find more desirable housing, today’s younger adults prefer some cities over others when settling. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, the bottom 20 US cities attracted the largest proportion of Millennial transplants in 2022.
To determine the top places for Millennials to move, SmartAsset looked at the Census Bureau’s one-year ACS for 2022. They then ranked the cities that had the most newly arrived Millennials as a percentage of the population. For the study, members of the Millennial generation were defined as those born between 1978 and 1997, although Pew defines the cutoff years as 1981 and 1996.
The No. 1 city for transplants in that age range in 2022 was Cambridge, Massachusetts. Millennials made up 37.74 percent of the Boston area’s big-city population last year, and nearly three-quarters of them came from elsewhere. Right behind it is Santa Clara, California, where 13.26 percent of the population was a Millennial transplant in 2022. Seattle, Washington; Sunnyvale, California; And Denver, Colorado also ranked high on the list.
While Millennials are often portrayed as desperate to leave the place where they grew up the first chance they get, the majority of them live within 100 miles of their hometown. Here are more facts about Generation Y you should know.
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Santa Clara, California
- Seattle, Washington
- Sunnyvale, California
- Denver, Colorado
- Arlington, Virginia
- Bellevue, Washington
- Killeen, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Savannah, Georgia
- Boulder, Colorado
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Washington, District of Columbia
- Portland, Oregon
- Tempe, Arizona
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Clarksville, Tennessee
Source: www.mentalfloss.com