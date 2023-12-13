20 Tips from Industry Experts for Preparing Your Business' Technical Infrastructure

getty

Whether through marketing from B2B technology product and service providers or daily reports in industry media, businesses are constantly bombarded with headlines about the “latest must-have tech tool.” It can be difficult for leaders (even technologists) to resist the siren call of a tool that promises to “revolutionize” processes – especially if they know their competitors are using it. .

Determining whether the “latest and greatest” technology tool or service is really something they should pursue requires in-depth knowledge of their organization and solid reasoning on the part of leaders. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share strategies company leaders can use to filter out the “noise” and craft a tech stack that meets the specific needs of their organization.

1. Evaluate in-depth needs

To effectively filter technology trends, businesses must align technology choices with specific business goals and challenges by conducting a thorough needs assessment. This approach focuses on solutions that deliver tangible benefits and ensures investment in technologies that truly enhance operations and drive growth while avoiding the allure of every new tech trend. – Andres Zunino, ZirconTech

2. Identify the problem you need to solve

When faced with a flood of new essential technologies, decision makers must first ask, “What business problem do I need to solve?” If there’s an idea that a new technology might be a way to solve this, take a deeper look at the company offering it. Do they understand your industry, your company, and your customers? Moving into new territory requires a partner, not a salesperson, who you can trust to guide you. -Zhor Gorelov, Casisto Inc.

3. Protect your corporate assets

There has long been an area of ​​underinvestment in technology, and that is cybersecurity tools and endpoint detection response. No company is too small to manage its corporate assets and defend against phishing, ransomware, and decentralized device “insecurity.” There are several cost-effective ways to get started, including using your existing email system. ROI? It is unlimited. – Thaddeus Dixon, Expio Health

4. Run an ROI analysis

You need to run an ROI analysis before chasing after the tool. Otherwise, you’ll end up with a tool that’s searching for a problem to solve. See which tools will make it easier for your customers to do business with you – and maybe hold off on the shiny new internal tools for a while. – Mark Johnson, Michigan Software Labs

5. Abandon incrementalism

One strategy is to abandon incrementalism and adopt products that exceed your business’s current security, efficiency, and capabilities. Many people hesitate to go this route because of the magnitude of change or the risk of failure. But a tool that decisively solves a business problem, rather than incrementally improving it, can transform a business. – Purnima Debole, Menlo Security

6. ‘Disengage,’ then ‘Concentrate’

We use a process called “diverge/converge”. We agree to consider all possibilities, then come together to eliminate them. At the center of this process are experts in their field. These human noise filters are the shortest path-matching techniques for the specific needs of a project or company. -Steve Spragt, Big Human

7. Take a close look at your business objectives

It’s easy to get distracted by the latest trending technology, but remember, technology is only a means to an end. Rather than rushing to implement a strategy, first consider how technology will help achieve your business objectives. Aligning the two will ensure that your technology strategy supports your business results and your overall success in digital transformation. – Laura Merling, Arvest Bank

8. Try to increase productivity, and be sure to review vendors

Identify your specific pain points or goals. Then, select the technology that best matches your business goals, solves problems, and improves productivity. Additionally, it is important to consider the vendor’s reputation – a vendor familiar with the unique challenges and requirements of your industry is more likely to understand your business needs and provide tailored solutions. – Ganesh Kirti, TrustLogix

9. Consider your unique work environment

Identifying the pain points that need to be solved is important if you want your business to be successful. Consider whether a technology or solution is necessary, and envision how it will support your objectives in your specific work environment. It is important to establish that it is scalable, easy to use and suitable for its intended purpose. -Evgeny Likhoded, Closematch

10. Evaluate the associated risks

When considering implementing new technology, you need to evaluate the associated risks. I recommend considering factors such as implementation cost, training requirements, data security, and scalability. Choose technologies that provide a favorable balance between benefits and risks – the goal is not to pay tribute to trends, but to rely on the facts. For that, you can do a cost-benefit analysis. – Ilya Kiselevich, Solvit

11. Ensure direct contribution to specific goals

The top strategy for any new technology in a business is to align each tool with a core business objective. This means assessing whether the technology contributes directly to achieving a key goal, such as improving efficiency, enhancing the customer experience or accelerating growth. If a piece of equipment doesn’t clearly support a purpose, it’s probably not a necessary investment for the business. -Ajay Chintala, immediately

12. Seek innovation and competitive advantage

As leaders consider a new technology, they should ask themselves, “Will it advance our business goals, and if so, how?” Instead of being attracted to shiny new solutions or getting involved in investments by vendors with little or no ROI, the first consideration should be to optimize spend in strategic technology areas that will help you innovate and give you a competitive advantage. – Eric Helmer, Rimini Street

13. Start from the end

A tried and true strategy is to start at the end. Just assume that a year after launching a new technology initiative, your CFO will ask you to show the ROI that justifies the investment. If you force yourself to be precise about the business problem you’re solving and the specifics of how you’ll measure success, your chances of achieving your goals will increase significantly. – Michael Fitzsimmons, Crosstalk | Platform to Hire Intelligence™

14. Apply a rigorous cost-benefit analysis

All technologies should have a clear purpose that is in service of the business and its priorities. Leaders should always apply a rigorous cost-benefit analysis when evaluating any technology to understand how much value it provides and how it will improve business outcomes. Always look at areas with high costs and losses and make sure the technology addresses the use case and is easy to evaluate and implement. – Shai Gabay, TrustMe

15. Ask yourself these three questions

With all the latest artificial intelligence tools hitting the market, evaluating new technology has become a particular challenge. Customer-centric organizations need to ask three questions: 1. Will this technology help us better satisfy customers? 2. Will it help the business take better advantage of its existing resources? 3. Will this help us maintain healthy profit margins? If the answer to those questions is “yes,” then the device is probably worth a look. -Donald J. Peony, Certinia

16. Look at three- to five-year trends

Technology that drives revenue growth and maintains a healthy, efficient culture generally makes sense. Innovation happens through yesterday’s technology, not today’s “noise”, and putting tremendous effort into today’s technology is generally unwise. Stay relevant, but move the strategy and roadmap forward, look at three to five year trends and build on that vision. Relevance is exaggerated; Push boundaries when possible. -Jimmy Lee, JLEE

17. Focus on scalability and adaptability

For companies that understand the latest technological trends, the main criteria should be scalability and adaptability. It is important to select technology that not only meets current needs, but can also grow with the business. This approach ensures long-term relevance and benefits, as the technology can support different functions and adapt to changing industry dynamics. – Eyal Solomon, Lunar.dev

18. Consider the cost of complexity

A major, yet often overlooked factor is the cost of complexity. Powerful equipment is often complex, leading to high maintenance costs. A practical strategy is to first assess whether a device meets the essential requirements, then carefully evaluate additional features taking into account their impact on maintenance and risk. -Varun Kumar, Sanket

19. Do a gap analysis

Start with your business strategy and determine what is needed to achieve your business and strategic results. Perform a gap analysis of what technology you still need compared to what you already have to enable these outcomes, and break down the requirements onto a 2-by-2 matrix of “immediate/impact” and “high/low.” Categorize, focus on high-impact first. , high-urgent needs. -Satnam Singh, CBRE

20. Make sure all existing platforms have been mastered

Consolidation is paramount at this point. We have tools for everything, but not enough connections between them. It is important to implement a technology strategy that ensures all existing platforms are mastered before new equipment is acquired. Companies must have a measured commitment to platform efficiency before implementing new platforms. – Ty Ward, Credence Solutions Group, LLC