20 states with the highest minimum wages and lowest cost of living

In this article, we look at the 20 states with the highest minimum wages and lowest costs of living to see to what extent wages in these states cover the cost of living. We will also discuss companies that are increasing their pay levels and what impact this is having on employment and business.

Hundreds of fast-food workers at restaurant chains including McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Domino’s, KFC, and other food companies went on strike in New York City on November 29, 2012, demanding higher wages and better working conditions. These workers were earning minimum wage at the time, but due to the rising cost of living, this amount was well below the living wage declared by economists at the time – the wage that is sufficient to meet all necessary expenses.

The federal minimum wage in the US is only $7.25 an hour and has not changed since it was set in 2009. The protests in New York sparked a national political movement known as the Fight for $15, and it’s not just limited to the restaurant industry. The movement has included worker strikes at airports, gas stations, convenience stores and has even affected the child care and healthcare sector.

The movement has seen success, with many state governments announcing gradual increases in the minimum wage to $15 over the years. On a local level, cities like New York City, Seattle and San Francisco, where the cost of living is much higher, have already raised their minimum wages to $15. That being said, workers continue to mobilize regularly across the US, especially in states where there is no minimum wage and where wages are set equal to the federal wage level.

The demand for a higher minimum wage has received both support and criticism. Ed Rensi, former CEO of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), cited the movement for higher wages as the reason for the fast-food giant installing automated kiosks in restaurants across the country in 2016. Rainsy argued that increased wages were directly linked to unemployment. The former CEO of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) also fears that small businesses that can’t afford automation and also pay higher labor costs risk being put out of business altogether. or they will be forced to relocate their operations. States where salaries are low.

In contrast, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 2018, announced plans to pay all of its employees in the US, regardless of where they are located, a $15 minimum wage, double the federal wage level. Additionally, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) also said it would urge policymakers in Washington, D.C., to enact higher federal wages to enable workers to meet their essential needs amid the rising cost of living.

More companies acquired Amazon.com, Inc. in the coming years. (NASDAQ:AMZN) followed. Retail giant Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced it will raise its minimum wage to $15 in 2020 and give all hourly employees a $200 one-time bonus. In March 2022, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) made headlines by announcing that it was raising the minimum wage to $24, depending on the nature of the job and the local market.

The company also shared its plans to make healthcare more accessible to its employees. Employees who work more than 25 hours a week will be eligible for Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) medical plan. The health benefits and salary increases will cost the company $300 million and are part of a strategy to retain employees.

In January this year, despite the economic recession, America’s largest employer, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) gave a 17% minimum wage increase to workers who replenish customers and stock shelves. Store employees now earn anywhere between $14-19, depending on what state they are located in. The move by Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will benefit more than 340,000 employees, about 21% of the company’s total workforce. ,

Moreover, as the cost of living crisis deepens, Walmart Inc. Companies like Target Corporation (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) have taken it upon themselves to limit the level of inflation that they add to an already burdensome bottom line. Consumer. According to a CNBC report, the two have clashed with investors over keeping prices low despite inflation over the past few years. This has helped both Walmart and Target maintain their market share, albeit at the expense of their own profitability.

20 states with the highest minimum wages and lowest cost of living

A Katz/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

we ranked States with the highest minimum wages and lowest cost of living The minimum wage for each state is divided by the cost of living index to obtain a score that reflects the extent to which the minimum wage helps cover the cost of living. In these numbers, states have been ranked in ascending order.

Minimum wage level data is obtained from the websites of the US Department of Labor and state governments. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) was consulted for cost of living index scores for each state.

Now let’s move on to the list States with the highest minimum wages and cost of living In the United States.

Top 20 states with highest minimum wage and low cost of living:

20. Minnesota

Minimum Wage: $10.59

Cost of Living Index: 94.4

Score: 0.1122

The minimum wage rate for large employers in Minnesota is set to increase to $10.85 an hour effective Jan. 1, 2024. This will apply to all big employers operating in the state. On the other hand, small employers with gross annual revenues of less than $500,000 currently have to pay a minimum of $8.63 an hour, which will be revised to $8.85 starting next year.

19. New York

Minimum Wage: $14.2

Cost of Living Index: 126.5

Score: 0.1123

New York’s cost of living is about 30% higher than the national average, but it currently has the fourth-highest hourly minimum wage rate in the country at $14.2, which will increase to $15 next year. The minimum wage in New York City, Long Island and Westchester is already $15 and will be raised to $16 on January 1.

18. California

Minimum Wage: $15.5

Cost of Living Index: 136.4

Score: 0.1136

The cost of living in California is among the highest in the US, but this is offset by significantly higher minimum wage rates than the rest of the country. State law requires all employers to pay a $15.50 minimum wage, and the rate is scheduled to increase by $0.50 starting January 1, 2024. The minimum wage for fast food workers will be raised to $20, effective April 1, 2024.

17. Vermont

Minimum Wage: $13.18

Cost of Living Index: 114.9

Score: 0.1147

The legislature in Vermont passed a law in 2020 requiring the state to calculate and increase the wage rate each year in proportion to the consumer price index. Vermont’s minimum wage is on par with most other states in the Northeast. According to the state government, the minimum wage will increase by 49 cents starting in 2024.

16.Nebraska

Minimum Wage: $10.5

Cost of Living Index: 91

Score: 0.1154

Nebraska’s minimum wage is 45% higher and its cost of living is 9% lower than the national average prevailing in the United States. At the end of the third quarter this year, the cost of living index for housing in Nebraska was recorded at 78.1, which is well below the level of other states in the country. The state’s minimum wage increased from $9 in 2022 to $10.5 in 2023, with plans to raise it to $15 by 2026.

15. Rhode Island

Minimum Wage: $13

Cost of Living Index: 112

Score: 0.1161

The minimum wage in the state is set to increase by $1 a year to $15 by early 2025, according to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training. Exceptions will apply to full-time students who are under the age of 19 and working in any non-profit or community service organization and people aged 14-15 who do not work more than 24 hours a week .

14. Delaware

Minimum Wage: $11.75

Cost of Living Index: 100.8

Score: 0.1166

The minimum wage in Delaware in 2023 is $4 higher than the federal minimum wage in the US. This wage is projected to increase by approximately 30% over the next few years to a total of $15 by 2025. This is an encouraging trend for locals, given that the cost of living is relatively on par with the national average.

13. South Dakota

Minimum Wage: $10.8

Cost of Living Index: 91.8

Score: 0.1176

South Dakota is one of the states with the highest minimum wage and low cost of living, with the cost of housing and utilities an estimated 15% lower than the national average in the US. The state minimum wage is set to increase by 40 cents starting Jan. 1, 2024.

12. Virginia

Minimum Wage: $12

Cost of Living Index: 101.4

Score: 0.1183

Virginia has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the United States, and what sets it apart from its peers is that it does not exempt tipped workers from receiving the same minimum wage as other employees. . In most other states, tipped workers typically receive 50% of the state minimum wage. Virginia has come a long way when it comes to raising the minimum wage. In 2021, the wage rate was $9.50 per hour; It is expected to reach $15 by 2026.

11. Oregon

Minimum Wage: $14.2

Cost of Living Index: 114.7

Score: 0.1238

Oregon has the fourth highest wage rate in the US, tied with New York. The salary was increased by 70 cents in July this year, based on inflation between March 2022 and 2023. By law, workers in Portland receive $1.25 more than the state’s base wage rate, while workers in rural areas make $1 less per hour. So, wages in Oregon vary between $13.20 and $15.45 per hour depending on where you work.

10. Arkansas

Minimum Wage: $11

Cost of Living Index: 88.5

Score: 0.1243

Arkansas’s minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25. The cost of living in the state is also low, about 11% lower than the national average. Housing is particularly affordable, with an index score of 73.1.

9. Main

Minimum Wage: $13.8

Cost of Living Index: 110.7

Score: 0.1247

All businesses operating in the state of Maine, regardless of whether they have one employee, are subject to coverage under state law for minimum wage and are required to pay their employees at least $13.8 per hour. Starting in 2024, the wage rate will increase to $14.15 due to a 2.4% increase in the cost of living index between August 2022 and 2023.

8. Arizona

Minimum Wage: $13.85

Cost of Living Index: 110

Score: 0.1259

Arizona has the highest minimum wage in the US, which is planned to be raised to $14.35 effective January 1, 2024. The cost of living in the state is 10% higher than the national average. According to CNBC, the annual living wage for a single person in Arizona is $60,026.

7. Colorado

Minimum Wage: $13.65

Cost of Living Index: 106.9

Score: 0.1277

The government in Colorado is going to increase the minimum wage to $14.42 in 2024, which is 5.6% higher than this year. In keeping with the higher cost of living in the state capital, the minimum wage in the City and County of Denver will increase from $17.29 to $18.29 an hour starting Jan. 1.

6. New Mexico

Minimum Wage: $12

Cost of Living Index: 93.9

Score: 0.1278

Next on our list of states with the highest minimum wage and low cost of living is New Mexico, where the minimum wage level is far higher than other states due to the prevailing wage rate of $12 and the cost of living index. Covers the cost. That’s more than six points below the national average.

Click to continue reading and view 5 states with the highest minimum wages and low cost of living,

Source: finance.yahoo.com