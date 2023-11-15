20 Profound Quotes by Movie Villains

Antagonists not only serve as catalysts that set the action in motion and give the protagonists a run for their money, but they also add depth and meaning to plots that may be considered thin and weak by some viewers and critics.

Quite a few gnarly villains even manage to make such persuasive arguments that the audience can’t help but sympathize with them and find some legitimacy to their motives, especially those with a harrowing backstory. Case in point: DC Comics’ Bane, who was born and raised in a prison for his father’s crimes, or GoldenEye’s Alec Trevelyan, who blames the government for the death of his parents, or the X-Men franchise’s Magneto, whose magnetic powers were developed while he was in a concentration camp.

Whether their actions can be justified or not, the following movie villains make compelling statements that are so thought-provoking that they definitely steal the spotlight and leave a lasting impression.

“Greed is good. Greed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Greed, in all of its forms — greed for life, for money, for love, knowledge — has marked the upward surge of mankind.” – Gordon Gekko, Wall Street (1987)

Wall Street

Release Date December 10, 1987

Director Oliver Stone

Cast Charlie Sheen, Tamara Tunie, Franklin Cover, Chuck Pfeiffer, John C. McGinley, Hal Holbrook

Rating R

Main Genre Crime

Directed and co-written by Oliver Stone, Wall Street explores the themes of greed, ambition, and temptation, and stars Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko, a ruthless entrepreneur; it’s a role he portrayed so eloquently that it earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Why the Quote Resonates

Gekko trades on illegal inside information to kick struggling companies when they’re down, dismantle them, and then buy them back. This speech is directed at shareholders and is meant to motivate them to swing votes his way. He embodies typical business sharks who trample on everyone to get to the top, fueling the egos and greed of likeminded peers in the process, and perpetuating a ruthless practice that always destroys small or struggling businesses.

“Most people confuse evil with their own trivial lusts and perversions. Now, true evil is as pure as innocence.” – Damien Thorn, Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)

Omen III: The Final Conflict

Release Date March 20, 1981

Director Graham Baker

Cast Sam Neill, Rossano Brazzi, Don Gordon, Lisa Harrow, Barnaby Holm, Mason Adams

Rating R

Main Genre Horror

Directed by Graham Baker, Omen III: The Final Conflict is the third installment of the cult supernatural horror series of films centering on the battle against the Antichrist. Sam Neill stars as the latter, called Damien Thorn, and now the CEO of an international conglomerate in his human adult form.

Why the Quote Resonates

Thorn dismisses so-called human sins like greed and lust as trivial and normal actions and reactions in a flawed world created by God, his enemy. To him, they can’t possibly be considered inherently evil when there is something far older and much more sinister lurking in the background and pulling the strings. It’s a message that the world’s greatest human-induced catastrophes may be orchestrated by a small, select, and all-powerful circle following a purely malevolent identity.

“You know how I stayed alive this long? Fear. Somebody steals from me, I cut off his hands. He offends me, I cut out his tongue. He rises against me, I cut off his head, stick it on a pike, raise it high up, so all on the streets can see. That’s what preserves the order of things. Fear.” – Bill “The Butcher” Cutting, Gangs of New York (2002)

gangs of new york

Release Date December 14, 2002

Director Martin Scorsese

Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Jim Broadbent, John C. Reilly, Henry Thomas

Rating R

Main Genre Crime

Gangs of New York is a historical drama film helmed by Martin Scorsese and featuring Daniel Day-Lewis as William “Bill the Butcher” Cutting, the merciless, charismatic, and longtime leader of the Protestant Confederation of American Natives gang.

Why the Quote Resonates

One of the tyrannical Roman Emperor Caligula’s most famous quotes is, “Let them hate me, so long as they fear me,” and the Butcher perfectly embodies the philosophy that a leader should never show mercy, but rather instill terror indiscriminately, in order to enjoy a long and undisputed rule.

“You have to have men who are moral and, at the same time, who are able to utilize their primordial instincts to kill without feeling, without passion, without judgment. Because it’s judgment that defeats us.” – Colonel Walter E. Kurtz, Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now

Release Date August 15, 1979

Director Francis Ford Coppola

Cast Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest, Sam Bottoms, Laurence Fishburne

Rating R

Main Genre Drama

Set during the Vietnam War, Apocalypse Now is an epic war movie produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola that won Best Sound and Best Cinematography at the 52nd Academy Awards. It stars Marlon Brando as Colonel Walter Kurtz, a prominent U.S. Army Special Forces officer who runs a military unit based in Cambodia.

Why the Quote Resonates

By going rogue and causing many massacres, Kurtz is not only a threat to the North Vietnamese, Viet Cong, and Red Khmer, but also to the values that the military is supposed to exemplify. Much like real-life bloodthirsty tyrants, he thinks that the end justifies the means and that war is no place for remorse or a conscience.

“Nobody panics when things go according to plan. Even if the plan is horrifying! If tomorrow, I tell the press that a gang banger will get shot, or a truckload of soldiers will be blown up, nobody panics, because it’s all “part of the plan.” But when I say that one little old mayor will die, well, then everyone loses their minds!” – The Joker, The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight

Release Date July 14, 2008

Director Christopher Nolan

Cast Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman

Rating PG-13

Main Genre Action

Based on the DC Comics superhero Batman, The Dark Knight is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne / Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker, a psychotic and sadistic criminal mastermind with a signature mutilated clown-like appearance who wreaks havoc in Gotham City.

Why the Quote Resonates

The Joker isn’t wrong when he infers that the masses have become desensitized to the numerous catastrophes, wars, and crimes that they learn about on the news. People only seem to care about the loss of human life in very specific contexts, when it touches them directly, or their close environment, or a celebrity they admire.

“I don’t want to be a product of my environment. I want my environment to be a product of me.” – Frank Costello, The Departed (2006)

The Departed

Release Date October 5, 2006

Director Martin Scorsese

Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone

Rating R

Main Genre Crime

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Departed is a crime thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Trooper William Costigan Jr., Matt Damon as Staff Sergeant Colin Sullivan, and Jack Nicholson as Francis “Frank” Costello, an Irish mob boss from Boston who becomes an FBI informant.

Why the Quote Resonates

Costello represents those who need to feel like they’re in control of not only their own life but also of everyone and everything around them. To him, there are no free gifts, and people should create the circumstances that allow them to climb the ladder. He will mold the select few who will carry on his legacy after his own character.

“People think in terms of good and evil, but really, time is the true enemy of us all. Time kills everything.” – Kaecilius, Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange

Release Date October 25, 2016

Director Scott Derrickson

Cast Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amy Landecker

Rating PG-13

Main Genre Adventure

Based on the eponymous Marvel Comics character, Doctor Strange is a superhero movie directed by Scott Derrickson and featuring Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius, a Master of the Mystic Arts who has gone rogue. Per Mikkelsen’s interview with Entertainment Weekly, “His mission is not necessarily so much different than Doctor Strange’s. He wants to create a better world. But his means are probably not what everybody would agree are okay.”

Why the Quote Resonates

Kaecilius operates under the principal that the passage of time and ultimately death are the only certainties in life. They enslave and control people, limiting their actions indiscriminately while they’re too busy pointlessly debating the moral nature of every single choice they make.

“No. Poor people are crazy, Jack. I’m eccentric.” – Howard Payne, Speed (1994)

Speed

Release Date June 9, 1994

Director Jan de bont

Cast Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton, Jeff Daniels, Alan Ruck

Rating R

Main Genre Action

Speed is a blockbuster action film directed by Jan de Bont and starring Dennis Hopper as Howard Payne, an extortionist bomber who takes a police officer hostage then rigs a transit bus that will explode if its speed drops below 50 miles per hour.

Why the Quote Resonates

Criminal psychopaths often follow their own logic and set of rules, and Payne refers to a practice that happens all too often with celebrities and people with means. While the masses are quick to condemn the quirks and immoral actions of plain nobodies hailing from a modest background, they tend to be more forgiving with the rich and famous, labeling them “eccentric” rather than inherently “bad.”

“God likes to watch. He’s a prankster. He gives man instincts. He gives you this extraordinary gift, and then what does He do? I swear for His own amusement, His own private, cosmic gag reel, He sets the rules in opposition. It’s the goof of all time. Look, but don’t touch. Touch, but don’t taste.” – John Milton, The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The Devil’s Advocate

Release Date October 17, 1997

Director Taylor Hackford

Cast Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, Jeffrey Jones, Judith Ivey, Connie Nielsen

Rating R

Main Genre Drama

The Devil’s Advocate is a supernatural movie directed by Taylor Hackford and starring Keanu Reeves as defense attorney Kevin Lomax and Al Pacino as John Milton, the manager of a New York City law firm who also happens to be Satan personified.

Why the Quote Resonates

In order to push Lomax to the dark side, Milton makes the argument that God played the biggest trick and illusion there is on humanity by pretending to give people free choice, but then setting punitive rules to limit their bad actions and incentivize so-called moral ones.

“People should not be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people.” – V, V for Vendetta (2005)

V For Vendetta

Release Date February 23, 2006

Director James McTeigue

Cast Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry, John Hurt, Tim Pigott-Smith

Rating R

Main Genre Action

Directed by James McTeigue, V for Vendetta is a dystopian political thriller set in an alternate future where the United Kingdom is under the control of a tyrannical regime. It stars Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond, an employee of a state-run TV Network, and Hugo Weaving as V, a masked and eloquent anarchist and terrorist who was once a victim of experimentation.

Why the Quote Resonates

V wears a Guy Fawkes mask to remind the public and the totalitarian regime of the man who attempted to blow up both Houses of Parliament with 36 barrels of gunpowder in 1605. People might give in to evil dictators, but when pushed to the extreme, will eventually rise and topple them.

“Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.” – Neil McCauley, Heat (1995)

Heat is a crime movie written and directed by Michael Mann and starring Al Pacino as LAPD Lieutenant Vincent Hanna and Robert De Niro as Neil McCauley, a seasoned, calculating, and well-organized thief and bank robber based in Los Angeles.

Why the Quote Resonates

Per Dead Talk News, McCauley is De Niro’s greatest role as he “Becomes a master thief subtly before our eyes, without any big blow-ups or big speeches; we know from his demeanor that he is in charge. You cannot take your eyes off him as he commands a bank or simply sips a cup of coffee.” He is misogynistic, poised, and calculating, and represents those who prefer not to get attached to anybody and anything that might jeopardize their self-serving goals.

“My pain is constant and sharp, and I do not hope for a better world for anyone. In fact, I want my pain to be inflicted on others. But even after admitting this, there is no catharsis; my punishment continues to elude me, and I gain no deeper knowledge of myself.” – Patrick Bateman, American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho

Release Date April 13, 2000

Director Mary Harron

Cast Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Bill Sage, Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon

Rating R

Main Genre Crime

American Psycho is a satirical black comedy and psychological horror film directed by Mary Harron and starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a successful New York City investment banker who happens to be a resentful and manipulative serial killer.

Why the Quote Resonates

Psychopathy is often characterized by a lack of empathy and behavioral controls, often leading to antisocial criminal behavior. Bateman’s addiction to murder is fueled by careful, devious planning, and his rage is appeased when the deed is done. This relief is only momentary, though, as he realizes that his feeling of inadequacy and emptiness will never go away. It’s a vicious circle.

“And when Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer.” – Hans Gruber, Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard

Release Date July 15, 1988

Director John McTiernan

Cast Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason, William Atherton, Hart Bochner

Rating R

Main Genre Action

Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard is a beloved action movie starring Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York City police detective, and Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber, a German radical and terrorist ring leader.

Why the Quote Resonates

Gruber made Empire’s list of the Greatest Movie Villains of All Time, which includes Darth Vader, Loki, and the Joker, and was referenced in several films and TV shows. Rickman’s natural charisma and the character’s megalomania and flair for melodrama leaves a memorable impression; he embodies villains who are smart enough to anticipate their enemies’ moves and will stop at nothing to gain more power… until there is nothing left for them to conquer, which will take away their very reason for living.

“It is difficult to associate these horrors with the proud civilizations that created them: Sparta, Rome, the Knights of Europe, the Samurai… They worshiped strength, because it is strength that makes all other values possible. Who knows what delicate wonders have died out of the world, for want of the strength to survive?” – Han, Enter the Dragon (1973)

Directed by Robert Clouse and starring the iconic Bruce Lee, Enter the Dragon inspired filmmakers and athletes alike for multiple generations. Shih Kien plays Han, a crime boss and former Shaolin monk who plans a martial arts tournament to recruit potential henchmen for his drug business.

Why the Quote Resonates

Much like Kreese and Silver in the Karate Kid franchise, Han has forsaken the honorable and disciplined side of martial arts and only respects and advocates physical violence and strength as a foolproof method for control.

“Do you believe in destiny? That even the powers of time can be altered for a single purpose? That the luckiest man who walks on this earth is the one who finds… true love?” – Dracula, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a beloved vampire horror film produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Gary Oldman as Count Dracula / Vlad the Impaler and Winona Ryder as Mina Harker, the doppelgänger and possible reincarnation of his deceased wife, Elisabeta.

Why the Quote Resonates

Even a creature as feral and dangerous as Dracula needs to love and be loved, and all his actions for centuries have been driven by his desperate search for his long-lost wife. Despite his many faults, at least his passion remains strong.

“And what if there is no hell, or they don’t want us there? Ever think of that?” – Lestat de Lioncourt, Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Interview with the Vampire is a gothic supernatural film directed by Neil Jordan from Anne Rice’s novel of the same name. It stars Tom Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt, a seasoned vampire who enjoys hunting and killing humans, and Brad Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac, his reluctant and troubled vampiric progeny.

Why the Quote Resonates

Louis is tortured by the idea of taking a human life and his soul ending in hell, but Lestat argues that hell might not even exist to begin with, and that even if it did, it would not be filled with beings who, after all, are only following their dark nature.

“Facts can be so misleading, where rumors, true or false, are often revealing.” – Colonel Hans Landa, Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Inglourious Basterds

Release Date August 19, 2009

Director Quentin Tarantino

Cast Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger

Rating R

Main Genre Adventure

Set in World War II and showcasing the evil of Nazi rule, Inglourious Basterds is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and stars Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa, a well-mannered, cultured, narcissistic, eloquent, and merciless SS officer obsessed with catching Jews.

Why the Quote Resonates

Devilishly perceptive, Landa has a knack for deciphering body language and argues that, while anyone can fabricate misleading facts (i.e., hide a Jewish family from the SS), some people instinctively learn how to decipher hearsay and investigate rumors who might not be so unfounded after all. It’s always the smallest detail that betrays a liar.

“Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet. You’re a plague, and we are the cure.” – Agent Smith, The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix

Release Date March 30, 1999

Director Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

Cast Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, Joe Pantoliano

Rating R

Main Genre Action

The Matrix is a science fiction action movie written and directed by the Wachowskis and starring Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith, a sentient program whose mission is to stop humans from getting out of a simulated reality.

Why the Quote Resonates

There are many conspiracies arguing that humans live in a simulation controlled by an alien force, and that those who speak against it are weeded out. Smith represents those who pull the strings in the shadows. There are those who believe that only the elite deserve the Earth’s bounty and that those who don’t serve a higher purpose are a hindrance and should be eliminated.

“I take no pleasure in taking life if it’s from a person who doesn’t care about it.” – Norman Stansfield, Léon: The Professional (1994)

Leon: The Professional

Release Date November 18, 1994

Director Luc Besson

Cast Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello

Rating R

Main Genre Action

Léon: The Professional is an English-language French thriller written and directed by Luc Besson and featuring Gary Oldman as Norman Stansfield, a corrupt, psychopathic, temperamental, ruthless, and charismatic DEA agent.

Why the Quote Resonates

Stansfield has a humorous side that adds complex and compelling layers to his personality. After murdering twelve-year-old Matilda’s family, he checks with her whether she still has a zest for life; otherwise, what would be the point of eliminating her as a witness? It’s the height of sadism.

“Your anger gives you great power. But if you let it, it will destroy you.” – Henri Ducard/Ra’s al Ghul, Batman Begins (2005)

Batman Begins

Release Date June 10, 2005

Director Christopher Nolan

Cast Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy

Rating PG-13

Main Genre Action

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the superhero blockbuster Batman Begins features Liam Neeson as Henri Ducard / Ra’s al Ghul, the mysterious leader of the League of Shadows who trains Bruce Wayne in unorthodox martial arts.

Why the Quote Resonates

Bruce is fueled by rage and obsessed with avenging his parents’ murder. While his anger is indeed a great motivator and essential to take down Gotham’s corrupt rulers, it has the potential to blind him and destroy his good nature.

Stream it on Max

