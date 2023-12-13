In this article, we will take a look at the 20 most competitive job markets in the world. If you want to skip our in-depth analysis, head straight to The 5 most competitive job markets in the world.

The job market is evolving very rapidly and the dynamics of jobs are changing around the world. Due to the large number of applicants today it is laborious for employers to shortlist and hire a skilled employee. Similarly, for a job seeker, it is difficult to stand out in today’s busy markets, especially for a fresh graduate. Therefore, it is important to understand your abilities, your interests, and your goals when looking for a job.

According to a survey by TeamStage.io, approximately 61% of hiring managers believe that an optimized resume increases your chances of getting hired. About 63% of recruiters prefer to receive personalized resumes for a job position. About 88% of resumes are rejected because of the photo on the resume and 40% of recruiters say that job seekers lack the soft skills needed for the job.

The outlook for the global job market seems optimistic. Softening inflation, the possibility of the Fed avoiding further interest rate hikes and a positive outlook for the stock market, all these economic reforms could have a positive impact for job seekers in 2024. Positive sentiment in the stock market can increase business confidence and investment, opening the door to expanding job markets.

According to WEC’s The Future of Jobs Report 2023, macrotrends and technology will drive a mixed approach to job creation and destruction across industries from 2023 to 2027. About 69 million new jobs will be created and 83 million jobs will be destroyed in the next five years. , This reflects an average structural labor-market churn of about 23% for companies surveyed across sectors and countries, over the next five years from 2023 to 2027.

The top jobs that will be in demand include data analysts, AI and machine learning experts, digital transformation experts, sustainability experts, business intelligence analysts and cyber security analysts. According to the report, the demand for AI and machine learning experts is projected to grow by 40% and create 1 million jobs between 2023 and 2027. Whereas, the demand for cyber security analysts will create approximately 0.2 million additional jobs. An increase of 31% over the next five years. Some of the highest-paying jobs in the world include chief information officers and IT managers, which include skilled experts in the areas of cybersecurity, AI, and machine learning. Other top industries expected to have more job opportunities include roles in financial services, retail and wholesale consumer markets, and supply and transportation.

Growth in all of these job markets will be driven by increased technological development in various economies, especially in markets like China, where jobs in technical roles are expected to grow by 45% between 2023 and 2027.

The increasing demand in the technology sector will create job opportunities for skilled people in some of the world’s leading technology companies. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDIA) are some of the top companies with the best work environments.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the most diversified companies with operations in various sectors such as e-commerce, cloud computing, and healthcare. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers unique opportunities for growth, innovation and impact. People who visit Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) can explore job positions in e-commerce, cloud computing, and AI. According to macrotrends, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) had 1.54 million employees in 2022. The e-commerce giant is enhancing its capabilities in AI and cloud computing, which will open up new job opportunities in the coming years. On November 30, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that Asian technology firm, Axiata Group Bhd (KLSE:AXIATA) has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider. Axiata Group Bhd (KLSE:AXIATA) will use AWS services to accelerate digital transformation across its operating companies.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is another tech giant with operations around the world. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is increasingly working on generative AI. On December 6, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced the launch of its latest large language model, Gemini. The larger language model comes in three different sizes including the Gemini Ultra, Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano. On the launch of Gemini, company CEO Sundar Pichai said:

“Now, we are taking the next step on our journey with Gemini, our most capable and generalizable model yet, with cutting-edge performance across multiple key benchmarks. Our first version, Gemini 1.0, is optimized for different sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano. These are the first models of the Gemini era and the first realization of the vision we had when we formed Google DeepMind earlier this year. This new era of models represents one of the largest science and engineering efforts we have ever undertaken as a company. I’m really excited for what’s to come and what opportunities Gemini will open up for people everywhere.”

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDIA) is also taking bold steps into AI. On December 10, Reuters reported that the chief executive of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDIA) announced that the company will expand its partnerships with Vietnam’s top tech companies. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDIA) aims to support Vietnam in training local talents for AI and digital infrastructure development. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDIA) plans to set up a facility in Vietnam to help develop the country’s semiconductor sector.

These companies are major players in the AI, cloud computing and semiconductor markets. In the future, they will open doors to job opportunities across the world. Now, let’s take a look at the list of most competitive job markets in the world.

For the list of the most competitive job markets in the world, we took data from Resume.io on the cities with the most competitive job markets. The online resume builder company tracked data from 130 cities around the world. It calculated the average number of candidates who received a LinkedIn job within a week of being posted on the platform. There were a minimum of 100 job postings available for application within a week of job posting in 130 cities. Resume.io considered both ‘in-office’ and ‘remote working’ job ads posted on LinkedIn during February 2023.

We’ve ranked the list in ascending order of average applications per job on LinkedIn during February 2023.

20. Chicago, Illinois, United States

Average applications per job (2023): 49.6

Illinois has the most competitive job market in the US, with 60.6 applicants per job posting within a week in the US state. Chicago has one of the most competitive job markets in the world. The average number of applicants per job posting within a week in Chicago is 49.6.

19. Cape Town, South Africa

Average applications per job (2023): 50

Cape Town has the second most competitive job market in South Africa after Johannesburg. With an average of 50 applications per job, Cape Town ranks 19th among the most competitive job markets in the world.

18. Geneva, Switzerland

Average applications per job (2023): 50.4

Geneva has the most competitive job market in Switzerland. The average number of applications per job in Geneva is 50.4 and it is one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

17. Sydney, Australia

Average applications per job (2023): 50.6

There are 50.6 applicants per job posting within a week in Sydney, Australia. Ranked 17th on our list, Sydney has one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

16. Rome, Italy

Average applications per job (2023): 58

With an average of 58 applications per job, Rome is the second most competitive job market in Italy. Rome ranks 16th among the most competitive job markets in the world.

15. Milan, Italy

Average applications per job (2023): 62.5

Milan’s job market is one of the most competitive in Italy. With an average of 62.5 applications per job, Milan is one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

14. Toronto Canada

Average applications per job (2023): 65.5

The most competitive job market in Canada, Toronto recorded an average number of applications per job of 65.5. Toronto ranks 14th among the most competitive job markets in the world.

13. Bangkok, Thailand

Average applications per job (2023): 67

Bangkok has one of the most competitive job markets in Asia. With an average of 67 applications per job, Bangkok is one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

12. Lisbon, Portugal

Average applications per job (2023): 67.6

In Portugal, competition in the job market is fiercest in Lisbon, where the average number of applications per job is 67.6. Lisbon ranks 12th among the most competitive job markets in the world.

11. New York City, New York, United States

Average applications per job (2023): 80.4

New York City is one of the busiest business cities in the world. With an average of 80.4 applications per job, New York City is one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

10. Tel-Aviv, Israel

Average applications per job (2023): 82.5

The number of applicants per job posting within a week in Tel-Aviv, Israel is 82.5. Ranked 10th on our list, Tel-Aviv has one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

9. San Francisco, CA, United States

Average applications per job (2023): 91.9

California has the second most competitive job market in the US, with 47.9 applicants per job posting within a week in the US state. The average number of applicants per job posting in San Francisco within a week is 91.9.

8. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Average applications per job (2023): 104.1

In Argentina, competition in the job market in Buenos Aires is intense, with the average number of applications per job being 104.1. Buenos Aires ranks eighth among the most competitive job markets in the world.

7. San Jose, CA, United States

Average applications per job (2023): 107.6

San Jose has the most competitive job market among all US cities. The average number of applications per job in San Jose is 107.6 and it is one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

6. Madrid, Spain

Average applications per job (2023): 115.7

Madrid’s job market is one of the most competitive in Europe. About 115.7 people apply per job within a week of a job posting. Madrid has one of the most competitive job markets in the world.

