December 11, 2023
20 Minute Exercise to Burn Belly and Thigh Fat Quickly






































































11 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay

Here are few exercises to burn belly and thigh fat in winter season.

Skipping Rope: It helps to cut belly fat, strengthen the abdominal area.

Burpess: 2-3 sets of burpees can help to burn belly fat and inner thigh fat as well. It helps to boost metabolism.

Pilates: Another set of exercises that strengthens the core and tones the thighs,

Jumping Jacks: It involves full body workout that may help to burn calories faster.

Squats: It is one of the most effective exercises to reduce thigh fat, and tones it.

Yoga: This is one of the best practices to cut out that stubborn belly and thigh fat.

Meditation: Towards the end of the routine, meditate for few minutes to calm down the body. It helps to manage stress that is important for weight loss.

