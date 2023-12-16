20 countries with the highest economic growth rates in 10 years

In this article, we will analyze the global economy covering the 20 countries with the highest economic growth rates in the last 10 years. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can jump straight to 5 countries with the highest economic growth rates in 10 years,

According to a report by the International Monetary Fund, global growth was projected to decline from 3.5% in 2022 to 3.0% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024. The global economy is recovering from the acute impact of COVID-19 and Russia. Attack on Ukraine. However, economic activity has still not resumed to pre-pandemic levels, especially in emerging markets and developing economies.

The bright side of the slow global recovery

Geopolitical tensions, fallout from the global pandemic and high inflation act as burdens on the global economy. However, some nations continue to develop. The United States is projected to outperform the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and other advanced economies in 2023. You can also take a look at some of the world’s largest economies by 2050.

On December 7, CNN reported that GDP in the United States was expected to grow by 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023, overtaking China. The IMF projects US gross domestic product to grow 2.1% this year and 1.5% in 2024, more than double the growth rate forecast for the UK and ahead of the euro zone, which is projected to grow 0.7% this year. are supposed to. year and 1.2% the next year. The country also continues to raise capital globally. The Inflation Reduction Act pledges $369 billion for clean energy projects that could attract more investment to the country. US cumulative venture capital investment in AI over the past 10 years was twice that of AI investment in China and almost 10 times that in the EU or UK.

The gap between the United States and the euro zone can be explained by several factors, the first of which is energy prices. Since Europe is a net importer of energy, inflation rates in the region are higher than in the US. The euro zone was hit hard by rising natural gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An example of this energy shock is Germany which experienced a decline in production due to its dependence on Russian gas.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, remains vulnerable to weak consumer spending, a decline in real estate and a lack of global demand for its manufactured goods. Although the economy is making efforts to recover, growth is still slow. Along with this, IMF has predicted 6.4% growth in India’s economy this year and next year. Modi government plans to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. These dynamism will qualify India as the fastest growing major economy in the world. Other fastest growing economies in the world have also been covered previously.

American multinationals are paving the way

Being a global super economy, the United States hosts many companies that have taken advantage of its presence around the world. Some of the major US multinational companies that have significantly contributed to the economic growth of the region include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Let’s take a look at what these companies are doing.

On November 16, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced the launch of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Company, one of the largest global carmakers. Under this partnership, auto dealers will be able to connect to Amazon.com, Inc. for the first time. Hyundai will be able to sell the vehicles at Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) U.S. stores, and Hyundai will be the first brand available for customers to purchase in 2024. It is also becoming a more data-driven organization by choosing Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to fuel its digital transformation. Additionally, Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles will be able to have a hands-free Alexa experience in 2025.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a leading American multinational retail giant. On December 13, the company said it was giving customers one last chance to save before the holiday season. Customers will be able to shop new deals on a range of gifts across tech, apparel, home and other items until December 21st. This last holiday savings event launches on December 13 in stores across the country. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is offering diverse delivery options such as in-store pickup, shipping and express delivery.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California. On November 29, the company reported that it had entered into a commercial agreement with COMC, an innovator in the sports trading card field, to accelerate the development of the trading card hobby. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is also investing in COMC that will help allow access to new services for eBay customers, including making listings easier and more efficient. The deal will also help sellers digitalize their inventory and help buyers find the cards they want.

While the US remains one of the strongest economies in the world, many other economies have managed to grow at a remarkable rate on average over the past 10 years. Let’s take a look at the 20 countries with the highest economic growth rates in 10 years.

The richest countries in the world in terms of per capita GDP

20 countries with the highest economic growth rates in 10 years

Our Methodology:

To compile a list of 20 countries with the highest economic growth rates over 10 years, we obtained data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The most recent data available was from 2022. We considered real GDP growth for all countries over the past 10 years. We averaged countries’ real GDP growth rates over the past 10 years and ranked them in ascending order.

20 countries with the highest economic growth rates in 10 years

20. Democratic Republic of Congo

Average real GDP growth: 5.35%

The oil sector is an important part of GDP and exports in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Average real GDP growth over the past 10 years was 5.35% making the Republic of the Congo the second country with the highest economic growth during this period.

19. Seychelles

Average real GDP growth: 5.44%

The economy of Seychelles is largely dependent on tourism and fishing. The country is one of the most prosperous countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and has a high GDP per capita compared to other African countries.

18. Cambodia

Average real GDP growth: 5.51%

With an average real GDP growth of 5.51% over the past decade, Cambodia is one of the countries with strong economic growth over 10 years. The recovering services sector has contributed to recent economic growth in the country.

17. Benin

Average real GDP growth: 5.53%

Benin is also among the 20 countries with the highest economic growth rates in 10 years. The national economy has been resilient against external conditions such as the closure of the borders with Niger and rising gas prices due to reforms implemented in Nigeria.

16. Niger

Average real GDP growth: 5.69%

Niger is another African country with a high economic growth rate over 10 years. During this period, the real GDP growth rate was 5.69%. The national economy is highly dependent on agriculture.

15. India

Average real GDP growth: 5.78%

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. National economic performance has expanded as a result of strong domestic demand, strong investment activity and private consumption.

14. Guinea

Average real GDP growth: 5.85%

Guinea is among the 20 countries with the highest economic growth rates over 10 years. The agricultural sector, natural resources and processing industries are important economic resources for Guinea.

13. Uzbekistan

Average real GDP growth: 5.87%

Uzbekistan has maintained its economic growth over the past 10 years. Average real GDP growth during this period was recorded at 5.87%. In the first half of 2023, the country’s real GDP growth was driven by exports, remittances and consumption.

12.Vietnam

Average real GDP growth: 6.1%

With an average real GDP growth of 6.1% over the past 10 years, Vietnam ranks among other countries with high economic growth. The agriculture sector greatly supports the economy by contributing to the GDP as well as employment.

11. Tanzania

Average real GDP growth: 6.18%

Tanzania is the second country with a high economic growth rate in 10 years. Recent strong growth in exports and structural reforms aimed at improving the competitiveness of the economy have played a role in Tanzania’s economic growth.

10. China

Average real GDP growth: 6.24%

China is one of the leading global economies. The country has maintained an average growth rate of 6.24% in its real GDP over the last 10 years. During this period, major reforms have also been made in poverty alleviation, health and education.

9. Malta

Average real GDP growth: 6.26%

Malta is among the 20 countries with the highest economic growth rates over 10 years. The national tourism sector has rebounded strongly following the pandemic and economic growth is expected to remain strong in the coming years.

8.Rwanda

Average real GDP growth: 6.34%

Rwanda saw high economic growth in the last decade. Despite challenges including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, climate issues and inflationary pressures in 2022, Rwanda maintained its economic growth. It has also improved its standard of living compared to other African countries.

7. Bangladesh

Average real GDP growth: 6.5%

Bangladesh has seen relatively high economic growth over the past 10 years, as shown by an average real GDP growth of 6.5% during this period. Factors contributing to the country’s economic growth include strong ready-made garment exports, remittance inflows and stable macroeconomic conditions.

6. Maldives

Average real GDP growth: 6.82%

Maldives ranks as the second country with high economic growth in the last decade. The country’s average real GDP growth during this period was recorded at 6.82%. The national economy significantly depends on tourism which has driven the country’s continued economic performance.

