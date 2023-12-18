In this article, we take a look at the 20 countries with the cheapest cost of living for US citizens. You can skip our detailed analysis on the topic and proceed directly to 5 countries with the cheapest cost of living for US citizens,

American consumers are facing the burden of rising prices never seen before. According to a Bloomberg report in November 2023, goods that cost $100 to purchase before the pandemic now cost $119.27. In the last three years, prices have increased almost as much as they had increased in the ten years before the Corona virus arrived.

A survey from Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in September highlighted how the cost of living has stressed Americans. More than two-thirds of employees (67%) responded saying that inflation is rising faster than their wages and salaries. The figure was up from 58% in Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) previous survey in 2022.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) held off on raising pay for full-time employees this year, citing economic conditions and investments in artificial intelligence as reasons for not doing so. In 2022, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) nearly doubled its budget for merit raises for some employees, but this year the workforce will have to make do with only the bonus and stock awards budget.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) cut employee pay in February after missing sales forecasts and losing market share. The cuts ranged from 5% for mid-level employees to 25% for top executives, including Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger. However, this cut did not apply to hourly wage workers.

While many employers like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and others have not aligned their salaries and remuneration with the rising cost of living this year, there are several corporations that have made sure to do so. Have increased the salaries of their employees to ensure the financial well-being of their workforce during these difficult times. One of them was Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), which raised its minimum wage from $22 to $23 in September 2023, and announced plans to raise it further to $25 an hour by 2025. The move will allow all of the bank’s employees to earn at least $48,000 over the next year.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) raised wages for its warehouse and delivery workers from $19 to $20.5 an hour in September. The company has been very active in making cost of living adjustments over the past few years to ensure that salaries increase so that its employees are able to meet the challenges associated with high inflation. In 2018, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) raised its minimum wage to $15, more than double the federal minimum wage rate in the US. Announcing the increase, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) also announced it will urge policymakers in Washington, D.C. to enact higher minimum wages nationwide.

While the cost of living crisis has deepened in the US, there are countries where individuals can live comfortably on as little as $500 per month, and support a family of four on around $2,000 during the same period . That being said, it is also important to mention that some of these countries may be an unconventional choice for digital nomads and expatriates for a variety of reasons ranging from culture, low quality of life, security concerns, and more.

For example, Tunisia offers a high quality of life to people Countries with the lowest cost of living for US citizens, but it is not the preferred choice for Americans because English is not widely spoken there. On the other hand, countries like Libya, Iraq, and Syria are not safe enough to live in and do not offer Americans the same quality of life that they can experience in their own countries. Therefore, the cheapest countries are often not considered the best expatriate destinations due to the mentioned problems.

20 countries with the cheapest cost of living for US citizens

Methodology

Countries with the cheapest cost of living for US citizens Those countries are ranked in descending order of cost of living relative to the US. Data is obtained from Numbeo. The time period is midyear 2023, with a baseline index of 100% for New York City. To explain further, if a country’s cost of living index is 30, it means it is 70% cheaper than New York City (United States). Countries where the security situation is unstable are excluded from our ranking.

Now let’s move on to the list Countries with the lowest cost of living for US citizens,

20. Mongolia

Cost of Living Index: 32.3

Mongolia in East Asia is one of the cheapest countries in the world, with the cost of living less than two-thirds of what the average American spends in his own country. According to Numbeo, Mongolia’s rent index is just 11.5. Restaurant and grocery prices also remain at low levels. There aren’t many Americans living in Mongolia currently, but this tranquil country can be an interesting place to visit, especially with its vast and untouched forests, plains, deserts, and mountains.

19. Malaysia

Cost of Living Index: 32.3

Malaysia is one of the cheapest countries to live in for US citizens. Accommodation and restaurants are extremely cheap. Groceries are a little higher than others Countries with the cheapest cost of living for US citizens With an index score of 34.9, but it is still very affordable for US expats. Malaysia is a great choice to visit due to its diversity, warm climate, beaches and stunning high-rise buildings, especially in metropolises like Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is one of the most developed countries in Southeast Asia with a thriving economy and constantly improving infrastructure.

18. Bolivia

Cost of Living Index: 30.9

Bolivia is one of the cheapest countries in South America, especially for those who earn in US dollars. The cost of living in the country is 69% lower than that of the United States. A three-bedroom apartment outside the city center can cost at least $300 per month. You can easily get a full meal for just $10, whereas it is common to get a gym membership for $30-40 in the country.

17. Indonesia

Cost of Living Index: 30.8

Indonesia finds its place among Countries with the cheapest cost of living for US citizens, with an index score of only 30.8. Housing in the country is extremely cheap – every $100 you pay for rent in the US costs only $9 in Indonesia. The restaurant price index is also at a low level, according to Numbeo, with an index score of only 16.4.

16. Azerbaijan

Cost of Living Index: 30.6

Azerbaijan is one of the cheapest countries in the world, with living costs around 1.5 times less expensive than the world average. The cost of living plus rent index for the country is just 20. The capital, Baku, is an ideal place to live for American expats due to its comfortable climate, stunning architecture and safety.

15. Argentina

Cost of Living Index: 30.3

As of 2016, more than 60,000 American expatriates lived in Argentina – about half of them based in the capital city Buenos Aires. The South American country is one of the cheapest countries in terms of cost of living for US citizens. According to Expatistan, a single person in Argentina can live a comfortable life with a monthly income of just $700, while a family of four can survive on just over $1,500. A basic lunch in a business district costs an average of $9 per meal, while a combo at a fast food restaurant can cost between $5-6.

14. Morocco

Cost of Living Index: 30.1

Morocco has the lowest cost of living for American citizens, with expenses approximately 70% lower than in the United States. The rental index is just 7.5, while the grocery and restaurant indices were measured by Numbeo at 27.5 and 20.8, respectively, in mid-2023. According to the US Embassy, ​​more than 1,700 American students moved to Morocco during the 2018–19 academic year. Higher education.

13. Kyrgyz Republic

Cost of Living Index: 29.9

The Kyrgyz Republic is a landlocked country in Central Asia. Countries with the cheapest cost of living for US citizens, Housing in the country is quite affordable with an index score of 11.2. According to Expatistan, the average monthly rent for a 900 sq ft furnished residence in a posh area is $830 per month. Groceries are also very affordable with an index of 26.8.

12. Paraguay

Cost of Living Index: 29.1

There are approximately 2,000 US citizens living in Paraguay. It is one of the cheapest countries to visit and live in for US citizens. The country’s rent index is just 9.7, while the grocery index was measured by Numbeo at 24.4, compared to the United States. According to Expatistan, a single person in Paraguay can live a comfortable life with a monthly income of only $936, while a family of four can survive for more than $2,200.

11.Kenya

Cost of Living Index: 28.9

According to Numbeo, Kenya’s cost of living index is significantly lower than that of the United States. The rental index is just 7.1, for groceries it is 26.6, while for restaurants it is only 23.3. According to Expatistan, $2000 per month is enough to cover the expenses of a family of four in Kenya.

10. Algeria

Cost of Living Index: 28.6

The cost of living in Algeria is 71.4% lower than in the United States. Additionally, according to Numbeo, consumer prices, including rent, are approximately 250% higher in the US compared to the African country, while restaurant prices are 421% higher.

9. Ghana

Cost of Living Index: 28.5

The cost of living for US citizens is the cheapest in Ghana. A $100 restaurant bill in the US will cost a little more than $25 in Ghana. The grocery index is also significantly lower than the US, with an index score of only 27.5. About 3,000 American expatriates live in the African country, having fled the US for reasons ranging from business opportunities to racial equality.

8. Tunisia

Cost of Living Index: 27.4

According to Bright Tax, several thousand US citizens live in Tunisia. They do so for a number of reasons, such as friendly locals, great beaches, and a higher quality of life due to a lower cost of living compared to the US. Those who have moved to Tunisia with their savings in US dollars have been able to live a luxurious life in a country where average spending is 72% lower than in their home country.

7. Turkey

Cost of Living Index: 27.1

Recently American tourists are being attracted to Turkey because of its natural beauty and because it is a cheaper destination to visit due to its lower cost of living compared to the US. It is one of the cheapest countries in Europe, with a family of four needing just $1,500 per month (not including rent) to live a good quality of life. Grocery and restaurant prices are also extremely low. About 9,500 American expatriates live in Turkey, and 377,000 tourists visited Turkey from the US during the first half of 2022.

6. Uzbekistan

Cost of Living Index: 26.6

Uzbekistan has the lowest cost of living for US citizens. The same groceries that cost $100 to buy in the United States can be purchased for only $25.5 in this Central Asian country. The fare index also remains quite low at only 11.4. Fast food is also affordable, with a combo meal at any restaurant chain costing an average of $2.74, according to Expatistan.

