20 countries with the best sweets in the world

Chocolate Dessert Symphony

Usually served as the last course of a meal, desserts are sweet, rich and delicious. They’re the perfect end to a hearty meal. Chocolate is one of the most notable ingredients used in many favorite desserts like cookies, cakes, and brownies.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global chocolate market was valued at $116.11 billion in 2022. It is estimated that at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, the market will grow to $156.74 billion by 2030. The global chocolate market was one of the markets least affected by the pandemic. Governments imposed lockdowns, forcing people to stay at home, which initially led to a slight decline in demand. However, this market quickly recovered as people started buying in bulk and stockpiling groceries while staying at home.

The demand for high quality chocolate is also continuously increasing in the chocolate market. Wide recognition of the health benefits of chocolate is a driving factor for this demand. Additionally, consumers are also looking for vegan, sugar and gluten-free alternatives to their favorite chocolates. The CAGR of artificial chocolate is estimated to be 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. Chocolate causes the brain to release serotonin, a happiness hormone. It is also prominent in many celebrations such as Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween.

Europe dominated the global chocolate market in 2021, accounting for about 47%. Europe is one of the largest producers and exporters of chocolate in the world. Steady growth is also expected during the forecast period. However, the report estimates that the Middle East and Africa will be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. Rising consumer income and increasing exposure to new products are expected to boost the growth of the sector. You can also see: 20 countries that eat the most chocolate.

Extreme weather and cocoa production

2023 has been a relatively difficult year for chocolate production. Unpredictable weather conditions have created turmoil in the industry. On October 23, CNBC reported that El Nino had affected cocoa production for two seasons. El Niño is a climate pattern characterized by abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Cacao is the main ingredient in chocolate production and requires a very specific environment to grow. Weather disruptions have caused cocoa prices to reach $3,786 per metric ton, the highest in nearly four decades. The higher rates have increased the price of chocolate products around the world. Worldwide chocolate prices in September were 7.5 percent higher than a year earlier.

Overall, there has been some improvement in the weather conditions. On 13 November, Reuters reported that rain and sunshine were likely to improve soil moisture content and October to March yields in Ivory Coast. Several cocoa producing regions, including Daloa, Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, received above average rainfall. Rain provides nourishment to the cocoa crop. As the drought finally comes to an end, the overall quality of cocoa is also expected to improve.

Major players in the chocolate industry

Nestlé (OTC:NSRGY) is one of the largest players in the global chocolate market. This is a huge company with names like KitKat and Smarties. The company is continuously expanding through acquisitions. On September 7, Reuters reported that the company was purchasing a majority stake in Grupo CRM from Advent International, a private equity company. With more than a thousand chocolate stores, Grupo CRM will help Nestlé (OTC:NSRGY) secure its position in Brazil. This will also help the company expand its presence in the super premium chocolate segment. You can also see: 20 Best Chocolate Brands in the World.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is another major player in the chocolate industry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Their products like Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate, Flake and Eclairs Chocolates are loved all over the world. The company believes in innovation and develops its brands as per customer demand. On October 10, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced the relaunch of its 115-year-old Toblerone brand with an updated signature, “Never Square.” The company has also introduced new products including Toblerone Truffles and Tiny Toblerones to align with the updated brand image. Gifting options offered by the company enable consumers to assemble the perfect assortment of Toblerone chocolates to share with their loved ones.

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is another giant in the chocolate market with popular products like Hershey Kisses and Hershey Milk Chocolate. On October 26, the company reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported EPS of $2.6, beating estimates by $0.15. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased by 11.06% to $3.03 billion, which is $79.55 million above the market consensus. Here are some notes from the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call:

“We have seen a normalization in consumers’ patterns when shopping as their concerns about potential availability this year are not as high as last year. 50% of season sales occur in the last two weeks of October. So we are still looking for ways to sell.” There are some products. And with Halloween falling on Tuesday, there will be a lot of sales this weekend. We have seen a little softness in the season from some groups who have indicated that affordability was a concern in their participation and that’s just It wasn’t candy, it was some other seasonal categories including decorations, costumes, et cetera. But we’re performing aggressively there, the product is there, and we’re continuing to drive that to meet our expectations for the season.” .

Sweets are the most favorite part of food. Many countries have improved many of their sweets over time. We’ve put together a list of the top countries with the best sweets in the world.

20 countries with the best sweets in the world

our methodology

We used a consensus method to create a list of the countries with the best desserts in the world. We looked at lists of countries with the best desserts compiled by CNN, Delish, Expat Explore and Celebrity Cruises. We extracted countries that appeared in at least two or more sources and calculated their average ranking based on their relative position in each of these lists. We then sorted the data using the number of mentions as our primary metric. The countries are arranged in ascending order of the number of mentions and their average ranking.

20. China

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 26.5

Desserts in China fully reflect the essence of Chinese cuisine. They use a variety of flavors ranging from glutenous rice flour to red beans. Some of the most popular desserts in China are tangyuan, egg tart and pumpkin pancake. China is mentioned twice in our sources and had an average ranking of 26.5.

19. Spain

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 22

Spain’s rich culture and history is reflected in the country’s vast assortment of sweets. Some of the most notable desserts include leche frita, bizcocho and torrijas. The country is mentioned in half of our sources with an average ranking of 22.

18. Netherlands

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 20.5

The Netherlands has some of the best sweets in the world. Some of the most popular desserts include poffertjes, speculas, and stroopwafels. The Netherlands is mentioned in two sources. The average ranking of the country is also 20.5.

17. Russia

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 19.5

Russia has some of the best sweets in the world. The country has skillfully blended traditional and modern flavours. Paskha and varenye are among the most famous Russian sweets. The country is mentioned in two of the four sources. Russia’s average ranking in these sources is 19.5.

16. Sweden

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 14.5

Sweden is included in the list of countries with the best sweets. Toskakaka and Haverfaln are famous throughout the world. The country also appears in two of the four sources. Sweden’s average ranking among these sources was 14.5.

15. Egypt

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 13

Egypt is a country whose rich culture and history is reflected in its sweets. The country is mentioned in half of our sources, with popular sweets such as Umm Ali and Qatayef. The country’s average ranking among these sources was 13.

14. Austria

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 8.5

Sacher-Tort and Kraffen are some of the most popular Austrian desserts. Austrian sweets are enjoyed by people in coffeehouses across the country or made at home. Austria appeared in two of the four sources. The country’s average ranking among these sources was 8.5.

13. Sicily

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 8.5

Sicily is one of the countries with the best desserts in the world. People all over the world love Sicilian sweets like cannoli and cassata. The country appears in two of the four sources. The country’s average ranking among these sources was 8.5.

12. Mexico

Number of mentions: 2

Average ranking across all sources: 5.5

Mexico is globally famous for its food. The country has a rich culinary history. Churros and buñuelos are some of the most famous Mexican desserts. The country had an average ranking of 5.5 and was mentioned in two sources.

11. United Kingdom

Number of mentions: 3

Average ranking across all sources: 22.3

The United Kingdom is one of the countries with the best desserts in the world. The country’s sweets offer a delightful blend of tastes and textures. Sticky toffee pudding and trifle are loved around the world. The country appeared in three of the four early sources. The United Kingdom had an average ranking of 22.3 among these sources.

10. Australia

Number of mentions: 3

Average ranking across all sources: 22.3

Desserts in Australia offer an excellent combination of modern and traditional influences. With popular desserts like pavlova and lamingtons, it is one of the countries with the best desserts in the world. The country appeared in 3 sources with an average ranking of 22.3.

9. India

Number of mentions: 3

Average ranking across all sources: 17

India has a rich culinary history. This diverse country has many globally famous sweets including gulab jamun and halwa. The country is mentioned in three of the four sources. India’s average ranking in these sources is 17.

8. Argentina

Number of mentions: 3

Average ranking across all sources: 11.7

Argentina has some of the best sweets in the world. Argentine desserts are a distinct class of desserts, often featuring the favorite ingredient, dulce de leche. The country is mentioned in three sources with an average ranking of 11.7.

7. South Africa

Number of mentions: 3

Average ranking across all sources: 10.3

South Africa is a country of stunning natural beauty. The country has some of the best sweets in the world, including malva pudding and koeksisters. South Africa appears in three of the four sources and has an average ranking of 10.3.

6. Germany

Number of mentions: 3

Average ranking across all sources: 7.7

Germany is one of the countries with the best sweets in the world. Germany’s Black Forest Cake is loved all over the world. The country was mentioned in three sources and had an average ranking of 7.7.

Some of the top stocks in the global chocolate industry to consider investing in include Nestle (OTC:NSRGY), The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

