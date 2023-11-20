In this article, we will cover the 20 countries that import the most cars in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global automotive market, you can skip to 5 countries that import the most cars in the world,

Cars have become an integral part of modern life, serving as a primary means of transportation and a symbol of personal expression and technological sophistication. Driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements and environmental concerns, the global automotive market is a dynamic and constantly evolving landscape. You can also take a look at the largest carmakers by revenue.

Key trends and key players in the global automotive industry

According to a report by Market Research Future, the value of the global automotive industry is set to top $3.56 trillion in 2022. Looking ahead, the industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2030, which will boost the market. To reach $6.07 trillion by the end of the forecast period. The global automotive industry is characterized by rapid innovation, with new functionalities, features and models constantly introduced. Growing demand in emerging markets and adoption of new technologies such as autonomous driving and electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to expand the industry in the coming years.

The global automotive industry is a highly competitive industry with a variety of players ranging from emerging startups to established automakers. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is an American multinational automotive manufacturing company that owns and operates various brands, including GMC, Chevrolet, and Cadillac. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) also ranks among the best automotive stocks to buy. On October 24, General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported strong earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28, surpassing the EPS estimate of $0.44. The company reported revenue of $44.13 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $879.02 million.

In our previous articles about the countries with the highest number of electric vehicles in 2023, we discussed that recent years have seen a significant increase in the presence of electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads. Governments around the world are implementing regulations aimed at reducing emissions and promoting sustainable transportation. As a result, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles and fuel-efficient technologies is increasing rapidly.

Car manufacturers are responding to consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles, while also investing in sustainable manufacturing practices. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) (NYSE:TM) is a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer. Producing more than 10 million vehicles per year, it is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. On November 14, Reuters reported that Toyota Motor Corporation’s (NYSE:TM) next-generation Camry will feature only a gas-electric hybrid powertrain. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) announced that the 2025 Camry will feature a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with an optimized electric drive system that will enhance its performance in both all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive variants. According to U.S. government fuel economy data, the current hybrid Camry saves about $650 per year in fuel costs compared to a conventional four-cylinder Camry. The report also states that the Camry is the best-selling sedan in the US market.

Car manufacturers are entering new markets to tap untapped growth potential. Famous for its electric vehicles, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the leading carmakers working to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. On July 24, Reuters reported that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) representatives are to meet with India’s commerce minister to discuss plans to build a manufacturing facility aimed at making new $24,000 electric vehicles. The manufacturing plant in India can produce affordable low-cost electric vehicles for both domestic and export markets.

Now that we have discussed some of the latest trends in the global automotive industry, let’s take a look at the 20 countries that import the most cars in the world.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed 20 countries that import the most cars in the world. To rank the countries that import the most cars in the world, we consulted the UN Comtrade database. This database provided us with a list of countries and the dollar value of their total imports for “motor cars and other motor vehicles”; Mainly designed for the transportation of persons (other than top number 8702), including station wagons and racing cars. We used this data to rank the countries that import the most cars in the world.

To be clear, title no. 8702 means “vehicles; Public transport passenger types”, which should not be confused with cars and are appropriately excluded.

We used data obtained for the latest year in their dataset, which is for the year 2022. We ranked countries by the total value of motor car imports in 2022. The 20 countries that import the most cars in the world have been listed. Below in ascending order.

20. Austria

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $9 billion

First on our list of 20 countries that import the most cars in the world is Austria. Austria is a landlocked country in Central Europe. According to recently reported data, Austria imported motor cars and vehicles worth more than $9 billion in 2022.

19. Sweden

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $9.78 billion

Sweden is a Scandinavian nation with thousands of coastal islands and is one of the largest countries in Europe by area. Sweden imported motor cars worth approximately $9.78 billion in 2022. Sweden is also an exporter of heavy vehicles and trucks.

18. Japan

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $10.59 billion

Japan is an island country located on the east coast of Asia. Despite being home to many companies that manufacture cars, Japan still ranks highly among the countries that import the most cars in the world. In 2022, the value of motor vehicle imports by Japan totaled $10.59 billion.

17. Mexico

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $11.01 billion

Mexico ranks among the world’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturers as well as exporters. However, in 2022, Mexico’s global motor vehicle import purchases will reach a value of approximately $11.01 billion.

16. Switzerland

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $11.09 billion

Switzerland is a mountainous Central European country that is among some of the most developed countries in the world. According to recently reported data, Switzerland imported motor cars and vehicles worth more than $11.09 billion in 2022.

15. Poland

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $11.48 billion

Poland is a major manufacturing center for cars, car parts and components in Central Europe. The automobile industry in Poland plays an important role in the country’s economy. However, with motor vehicle import purchases set to reach a value of $11.48 billion in 2022, Poland is among the top 15 countries importing the most cars in the world.

14. Netherlands

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $11.49 billion

The Netherlands is a major importer of cars in north-western Europe. Global motor vehicle import purchases by the Netherlands are expected to reach a value of approximately $11.49 billion in 2022.

13. South Korea

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $14.05 billion

South Korea, also known as the Republic of Korea (ROK), is an East Asian nation on the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. Despite being one of the most advanced automobile manufacturing countries in the world, South Korea is a major importer of motor vehicles. In 2022, South Korea imported motor cars worth approximately $14.05 billion.

12. Turkey

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $15.96 billion

Türkiye is a country located at the junction of Western Asia and Southeastern Europe. According to recently reported data, Turkey imported motor cars and vehicles worth approximately $15.96 billion in 2022.

11. United Arab Emirates

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $17.13 billion

The United Arab Emirates is a country in the Middle East. UAE is one of the wealthiest countries in the world and the demand for luxury cars is increasing in the country. In 2022, the UAE imported motor vehicles worth a total of more than $17.13 billion.

10. Spain

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $17.41 billion

Spain is a country in south-western Europe. According to recently revealed data, it ranks among the top 10 countries that import the maximum number of cars in the world. In 2022, total motor vehicle import purchases by Spain reached a value of approximately $17.41 billion.

9. Australia

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $19.83 billion

The Australian automotive industry relies heavily on imports. Australia imports most of its motor vehicles from Japan, Germany and Korea. Australia imported motor cars and vehicles worth approximately $19.83 billion in 2022.

8. Belgium

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $25.02 billion

Belgium is a country in Western Europe known for its medieval cities. It ranks high among the countries that import the most cars in the world. According to recently reported data, Belgium imported motor vehicles worth approximately $25.02 billion in 2022.

7. Italy

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $25.54 billion

Italy is a major importer of motor vehicles in Europe. It imports cars from Germany, Spain and France. Total motor vehicle import purchases by Italy in 2022 reached a value of approximately $25.54 billion.

6. Canada

Value of motor car imports in 2022: $32.57 billion

Canada is one of the largest countries in the world by area. It ranks highly among the countries that import the most cars in the world, and total motor vehicle import purchases by Canada are expected to reach a value of approximately $32.57 billion in 2022.

