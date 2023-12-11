20 countries that export the most vodka

In this article we are going to discuss about those 20 countries which export the most vodka. You can skip ahead and skip to our detailed analysis of the global vodka market, the most popular vodka brands in the world, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the vodka market and recent acquisitions in the vodka industry. 5 countries that export the most vodka,

Vodka’s overall popularity is largely based on its versatility, as it can be mixed with almost anything in a cocktail and it’s really easy to add flavor to. Additionally, since vodka does not require aging, it is convenient to produce large quantities of the highly sought-after spirit. Both Poland and Russia claim to be the first places to originate the highly sought-after tipple, however, historians agree that it originated in Northeastern Europe around 1,400 AD.

Global Vodka Market:

Vodka is one of Most consumed liquor in the world, As we said in our article – Top 20 best selling vodka brands in the world – The global vodka market was valued at $25.98 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $40.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This forecast is based on a report Research and Markets,

Vodka-based RTD beverages are witnessing huge growth in new product development, which is expected to drive the market. The all-natural flavored segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, owing to the increasing demand for premium flavored vodkas, especially among the millennial population.

Most popular vodka brands in the world:

Smirnoff leads the way, with sales of a whopping 28.1 million 9-liter cases in 2022 World’s largest selling vodka brand, Founded in 1864, Smirnoff was the first vodka to use charcoal filtration in its distillation process.

The brand was acquired by International Distillers and Vintners in 1987, and thus passed to the subsequent owner, Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO). Although it originated in Moscow, Smirnoff is now produced in many countries, including the US, Canada, Italy, and others.

Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) also owns several other well-known vodka brands, including Cîroc and Ketel One, and it ranks among the brands. World’s largest liquor companies in 2023,

Effects of Russia-Ukraine War:

Vodka suddenly came into the international spotlight after Russia’s attack on Ukraine last year. The aggression has inevitably led Western consumers, retailers, and governments to ban and boycott vodka from Russia.

At the same time, Western vodka brands with Russian-sounding names, including the best-selling Smirnoff, have been quick to point out that they are not actually from Russia. Smirnoff is owned by spirits giant Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO).

Sales of several Ukrainian vodka brands have also been badly affected by the ongoing conflict, possibly due to power cuts and shelling, with many of them seeing double-digit declines in sales in 2022. However, Russian vodka is still missing from the international market. Shelves, many former little-known Ukrainian brands continue to take their place.

Nemiroff is a popular Ukrainian vodka that had to close its main distillery for a month following the Russian invasion and saw its sales fall by a massive 57.4% in 2022. However, the brand has proven resilient and is now seeing a resurgence this year, including a doubling in sales in the UK

Recent Acquisitions in Vodka Industry:

In June, it was announced that Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) had reached an agreement to sell its Finlandia vodka brand to Coca-Cola HBC AG for $220 million, with the sale closing in November. With sales of 2.6 million 9L cases in 2022, Finlandia was one of the best-selling brands in the Jack Daniel’s manufacturer’s portfolio.

The popular vodka brand was acquired by Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) from Altia Corp. in several stages, gaining full ownership in 2004. Its sale was described as another step in the company’s long-term strategic ambition to create a premium. portfolio through brand innovation, acquisitions and divestitures.

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) is placed among The Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds,

As stated, here are Top exporters of vodka in 2023,

20 countries that export the most vodka

modus operandi:

To collect data for this article, we referred to the UN Comtrade database Largest exporter of vodka in the world, The following countries are ranked based on the total value of their vodka exports (HS code 220860) in 2022.

20.Estonia

Total vodka exports in 2022: $9.51 million

Vodka has been produced in Estonia since the late 1700s and is an important part of the local culture. This cultural interest in alcohol turned into commerce with the introduction of a ferry service between Helsinki and Tallin in 1968, and so-called ‘vodka tourism’ began to emerge. Today, about 15% of the total wine consumed in Finland is purchased in shops in the Tallinn area.

Viru Valge Vodka is the most popular vodka brand in Estonia and known worldwide for its taste and excellent quality.

19. Australia

Total vodka exports in 2022: $11.85 million

Vodka in Australia is also following trends seen in other markets around the world. Young consumers are no longer interested in what their parents and grandparents drank, moving away from dark spirits and instead opting for wines that are suitable for light, refreshing cocktails.

Although The Land Down Under does not produce many big-name vodka products, its craft ranges are growing in popularity at home and abroad.

18. Austria

Total vodka exports in 2022: $14.91 million

Austria provides all the raw materials needed for the production of vodka, as potatoes and grains are available in abundance in the country, as well as pure spring water from the Austrian mountains.

More than 30 distilleries produce vodka in Austria and some of the popular brands include Edelweiss, NEFT and OVAL etc.

Austria is located in Top vodka drinking countries in the world,

17. Canada

Total vodka exports in 2022: $20.36 million

Vodka was the most consumed spirit in Canada in 2021 and 61.1% of Canadians of drinking age indicated they had consumed the beverage during the year. Made entirely from water from Newfoundland’s icebergs, Iceberg Vodka is a popular brand in the country.

The United States is the largest market for Canadian vodka, accounting for over 80% of the country’s total vodka exports.

16. United Arab Emirates

Total vodka exports in 2022: $20.92 million

The United Arab Emirates has undergone a spectacular transformation in recent years, becoming a major international hub for business, travel and entertainment. A metropolitan population and a thriving tourism sector have increased the demand for luxury spirits, particularly vodka.

The UAE exports most of its vodka to India, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

15.Lithuania

Total vodka exports in 2022: $21.54 million

Lithuania’s most famous alcoholic product is its vodka, which makes sense considering the country was once part of the Russian Empire and then the Soviet Union. The Baltic state has a healthy domestic market for popular spirits, and a small number of brands are also exported. Lithuanian vodka is a popular brand in the country.

lithuania counts Top alcohol drinking countries in the world,

14. Spain

Total vodka exports in 2022: $24.52 million

Spain is better known for its fine wines, but some high-quality vodkas are now also being produced in the sunny south-western European country. Although Spanish offerings do not have the same deep-rooted traditions as vodkas from other countries, many brands have begun to experiment with flavors and innovative production techniques to differentiate themselves in the competitive market. Handmade from unique Spanish Tempranillo grapes, grains and purified water, RIP is a pure, handmade 100% unfiltered vodka that perfectly captures the essence and unique flavor of the local raw materials.

13. Singapore

Total vodka exports in 2022: $26.43 million

The Port of Singapore is the second busiest port in the world, and is considered a center of entrepot trade and a gateway to other Asian markets. The country imports large quantities of wine and spirits, which are then re-exported, mainly to Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, China, Thailand and Malaysia.

it is singapore Largest vodka exporting country in Asia,

12. Belgium

Total vodka exports in 2022: $30.4 million

Belgium is known for its rich beer culture, but the country has also developed as a top market for vodka, with the average Belgian consuming around 0.94 shots of the spirit each month.

OBE is a premium vodka brand in the Western European country.

belgium sits in the middle Countries that sell the most vodka,

11. Ukraine

Total vodka exports in 2022: $43.49 million

When Russia invaded Ukraine last year its vodkas were quickly pulled from shelves around the world, allowing rival Ukrainian brands to take their place. Changing their vodka buying habits has been a popular way for Western countries to support Ukraine in the ongoing war.

10. Finland

Total vodka exports in 2022: $68.47 million

Vodka is probably the national drink of Finland, with Finlandia being the most famous brand. The popular vodka is distributed in 135 countries around the world and is widely associated with Finland in the international market.

The Nordic country exports most of its vodka to Moldova, India and Russia.

9. United Kingdom

Total vodka exports in 2022: $74.7 million

Although the UK is popular for its exotic whiskeys, it has also emerged as one of the Top Vodka Exporting Countries recently.

Vodka has long been a staple of UK drinks culture, with its versatile and clean taste making it a favorite choice for cocktails and mixed drinks. Britain was the world’s leading importer of Russian vodka in 2020, but the war is forcing Britons to change their habits. The Treasury said its 35% tariffs on Spirit were aimed at ‘delivering maximum damage to Putin’s war machine’.

Britain is included in this list with spirits exports of more than $9.5 billion last year. Top 10 leading countries in export of hard liquor,

8. Germany

Total vodka exports in 2022: $88.88 million

German vodka embodies the precision and care characteristic of German craftsmanship and is a growing segment of the spirits market, gaining recognition for its quality and unique characteristics.

the cleaner is feigning Top Vodka Brands From European countries.

7. Latvia

Total vodka exports in 2022: $98.12 million

Latvia is home to one of Highest Quality Vodka Brand in the World, Due to geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stolichnaya Vodka has officially changed its name to ‘Stoli’ outside Russia. Stoli is manufactured in Latvia by Luxembourg-based Stoli Group, which is controlled by exiled Russian billionaire Yuri Scheffler.

In total, more than 35 million bottles of Stoli are sold worldwide each year, with the largest markets being the US, Canada, Chile, Austria, Greece, Israel and Lebanon.

6. Italy

Total vodka exports in 2022: $121.87 million

Italy is among the countries where the best-selling vodka brand, Smirnoff, is produced and then distributed in 130 markets around the world. Several locally produced vodka brands, including Roberto Cavalli and VOGA, have also recently emerged in Bel Passe.

Italy is one of Most vodka exporting countries in Europe,

