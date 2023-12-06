20 common challenges when introducing agile (and how to deal with them)

getty

Agile methodology can help software development teams and companies make progress faster, scale more easily, and deliver stable, measurable value to end users. However, while Agile methodology can help teams define and lead a seamless journey of creating and maintaining high-quality, continuously improving products and services, it must first be successfully implemented, and this initial The journey is often not smooth.

Many organizations looking to implement Agile for the first time face certain obstacles. Fortunately, they can be overcome with foresight and determination. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss some of the challenges teams face when introducing Agile and how to overcome them.

1. Resistance to change

One of the most common challenges when transitioning to Agile team management is resistance to change. Teams may be apprehensive about new methods, fearing they may disrupt their workflow or increase their workload. To overcome this, organizations need to foster an environment of open communication and a productivity-first approach. The best teams are agile. – Benjelloun Osama, Orbofi AI

2. Lack of clarity about what agile is

We frequently monitor this fundamental discussion. Often, participants assume that everyone has the same understanding, but there is still a lot of confusion about what Agile means. Agile is not a lifestyle! – Sebastian Weber, E.ON SE

3. Reluctance to empower team members

As someone who has deployed DevOps and Agile practices as part of the largest Agile team deployment in North America, I can say that the most common challenge organizations face is resistance to adopting fluid functionalities that are at the core of the organization. Empowers every member. It can be controlled very effectively through communication techniques and implementation tools. – Hadi Tabani, Liquid Technologies

4. The need for strong daily communication

The key to successful Agile team management is communication in many forms, both written (email, Slack, and instant messaging) and verbal (standups and informal exchanges). Agile requires the fluid exchange of knowledge to keep a project moving forward. I think this change is often a bit of a shock for managers if they are not accustomed to this daily exchange. – Anna Frazetto, Airswift

5. Diverting the team’s focus from the customer

Losing sight of the customer (whether external or internal) and bureaucratizing Agile ceremonies, workflows, or outputs can lead any team to fall behind in what they call “Agile theater.” Once there, you’ll start creating new waste and new silos in no time and generally slowing down or hindering team contribution. To avoid this distortion, put the customer at the center of all decisions. – Ricardo Madan, TEKsystems

6. The comfort of ‘going with the flow’

Teams accustomed to a corporate-first, waterfall mentality face a cultural change when moving to Agile. Daily Scrums, weekly sprints, accountability, reporting, and tracking velocity can, for the most part, be excruciating for team members accustomed to “going with the flow.” The waterfall methodology has a real impact on productivity and progress, but when it becomes the norm, it takes a lot of time and patience to transform a team. – Mario Peshev, Rush.app

7. Inadequate support from leaders

Although unintentional, inadequate support from leaders often leads to team members becoming disillusioned with Agile. In many cases, even leaders who have adopted this methodology struggle to incorporate Agile development into their Waterfall business processes. To mitigate this, invest in training for both the team and leadership, establish success metrics to secure ongoing executive support. -Sarah Lackey, Open Lending

8. Lack of cross-departmental buy-in

Compared to the Waterfall approach, the Agile methodology is much more effective for most software projects. To unleash its full potential and make the team as effective as possible, connect with and buy-in from as many departments of the company as possible. Without it, your team will constantly struggle with questions that are more traditional in nature. Collaboration is key to making Agile deployments successful. – Maya Mandel, Helios

9. Anticipating upcoming work

Lack of clear understanding of the work scope ahead along with overall process chaos is a common quick danger. We try to plan work by milestone so that we have a good understanding of small-scale plans for short periods, and we ask our developers about the upcoming work required to reach a milestone in their tasks. Asked to give a realistic estimate of scope. – Yuri Berdnikov, Perpetio

10. Adopting the right approach for unique situations

There is no one way to approach Agile team management; It’s a set of principles that drive fast results for your team, but only if those principles are tailored to your organizational context and culture. Never be afraid to revert to popular Agile approaches if they don’t work for your environment. In many cases, the promoted models we see are just a high-level view of something more complex. -Laura Bell Main, SafeStack

11. Creation of information silos

One of the main problems organizations face when transitioning to Agile team management is the creation of information silos. From a team and management perspective, this can create a lot of problems. You can avoid this situation by encouraging your employees to create detailed documents in a central hub so everyone can access important information and workflows. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

12. Need for skilled ‘Champions’

Rapid change requires a cultural shift toward what I call “shared goals and mindset.” A key soft skill required is a collaborative mindset – the willingness and ability to work toward shared goals in an incremental, results-oriented manner. I think the biggest challenge is finding the right skilled “champions” who have both the technical and soft skills to drive this change. – Anjali Chhabra Nandwani, Tech Mahindra America Inc.

13. Struggle with traditional management techniques

Agile has matured from being solely supported by product and development teams, but when interacting with non-technical functions of the business, Agile can often conflict with traditional waterfall management techniques. Taking the time to educate and convert key stakeholders to Agile, or to run parallel Agile models as the product side converges with the business side, can ensure that outcomes and success measures are universally aligned. – Paula Kennedy Garcia

14. Misconceptions about structure

A common challenge in transitioning to Agile team management is the misconception that it requires less structure. To overcome this, organizations must introduce clear roles, processes and frameworks with an emphasis on continuous improvement and alignment with strategic goals. -Ranghan Venkatraman, Resilience LLC

15. Unwillingness to cooperate

Secret departments often resist collaboration, especially when transitioning to an agile organizational mindset. By establishing cross-functional pilot teams, organizations can develop Agile ambassadors to demonstrate the seamless integration of diverse approaches. Using a storytelling environment, success stories can be created, which will lead to a more cohesive organizational culture. – Justin Goldston, Environmental Resource Management – ERM

16. Slowdown caused by existing processes

Adopting Agile requires working “smaller and faster.” This can be difficult when you have a medium or large company with complex processes and structures. It is important to remove as many obstacles as possible. Eliminate unnecessary meetings, use technology to automate processes, and document everything and make that information accessible to everyone. Remember, it’s about having a bias towards action and getting results immediately. – Chet Kapoor, Datastax

17. Barriers between departments

The top priority of Agile is to satisfy the customer through continuous delivery of value. To do this, business people and technical people need to work together. For many organizations, breaking down the barrier between these teams is a hurdle they are unwilling to overcome. Make sure you are prepared to support the cultural and technological shift toward interdisciplinary collaboration. -Louise Wynne-Jones, ThinkData Works

18. Rethinking project financing

Financing Agile projects can be difficult due to their iterative nature. Traditional budgeting does not mesh well with the flexible approach of Agile. Overcoming this requires rethinking financial models to support iterative growth, with a focus on value-driven outcomes rather than fixed budgets tied to rigid plans. -Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

19. Learning to Receive Broad Input

Make sure you master the Agile planning process. Gather input from all stakeholders before validating epics and user stories. Also, when assigning story points, get input from a diverse group of team members. This can be achieved through planning-poker sessions. Gather the entire Agile team—developers, designers, and product managers—and make sure everyone votes, discusses, and agrees on assigned story points for each item. – Nicholas Domanish, EES Health

20. Risk aversion

Agile methodology emphasizes flexibility, adaptability, and continuous improvement, which can be a significant departure from traditional, more structured approaches. Create an environment where employees feel comfortable taking risks, making mistakes, and learning from them. Encourage experimentation and prototyping to foster innovation and continuous improvement. – Shelley Brunswick, Space Foundation