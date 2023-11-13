In this article, we’ll take a look at the 20 biggest companies planning layoffs in 2023. To skip our detailed analysis, you can skip straight to 5 biggest companies to lay off in 2023,

Layoffs are unfortunately a part of life, especially in today’s world, where competition is cutthroat than ever, and investor demands are sky-high. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, most companies laid off a large percentage of their employees, especially in the travel industry, as travel was more or less completely banned by most countries . In the US alone, by April 2020, the number of people temporarily laid off increased from 16 million to 18 million, an unprecedented figure, and airlines in particular had to lay off thousands of employees. Even now, despite tourism almost returning to pre-Covid levels, the world’s most profitable airlines are struggling to turn a profit.

However, as the threat of COVID-19 subsided and the economy boomed, workers gained more power and so began the Great Resignation, where employees began voluntarily resigning and demanding wage stability despite rising costs of living. Searched for better opportunities. Now, most analysts believe that the tide of great resignations has subsided, and companies have once again become more powerful, as seen in the layoffs of the largest companies in 2023.

20 biggest companies to do layoffs in 2023

It seems counterintuitive for companies to lay off a large number of their employees, especially when they are profitable, but that is the trend we are seeing, especially from 2022 onwards. This is especially true in the tech industry, which has seen a surge in technology hiring during the pandemic. Companies boomed and their share prices reached record highs, but when things got tough in 2022 they immediately cut back. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies are also among the biggest to face layoffs in 2023, cutting thousands of employees. Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not mentioned. However, according to many analysts, given the incredible growth in the stock price of most tech companies, tech companies will likely start increasing hiring in late 2023 and early 2024.

One of the main reasons behind companies resorting to layoffs is the traditional idea that it saves money in the long run. Undoubtedly, salaries and wages are one of the biggest expenses of any company, especially for companies operating in the retail or consulting sectors, as well as sectors such as technology and finance. So if a company’s turnover is low and its operating profit is not close to meeting analysts’ expectations or targets, companies decide to lay off employees. Although there are short-term benefits, including direct savings, the intangible adverse effects of layoffs can more than offset these savings, such as loss of knowledge, bad publicity, high turnover, and the cost of training a new employee. Furthermore, in today’s world where corporations are beginning to be held more accountable for their decisions, mass layoffs are inviting even greater scrutiny for such companies. The loss of trust can have extremely negative consequences for a company, and in 2022, more than 85% of respondents to Edelman’s 2022 Trust Barometer said job loss was their biggest concern.

Although 2023 has not been as bad as 2022, layoffs by some of the largest companies have continued unabated in 2023, with media companies and tech companies making up the majority of those announcing layoffs. For example, in September 2022, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced it would reduce spending on traditional TV by $1 billion and reallocate some of it to streaming and other growing services. However, layoffs at Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in 2023 have been negligible. The reallocation seems to have worked at least to some extent, with the company’s share price up nearly 17% YTD in 2023 and making it the largest media company in the world at the moment.

Similarly, in 2022, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw its share price drop significantly, resulting in the streaming company reducing its workforce by approximately 4%. While Netflix, Inc. While NFL Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) layoffs in 2023 weren’t significant enough to make our list of the biggest companies making layoffs in 2023, it did lay off a few executives in its drama and overall deals division. This was a somewhat unexpected decision, as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) sees its share price rise by more than 50% YTD 2023.

Pollen Focuses Growth Strategy on Netflix, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter (NASDAQ:NFLX) made the following comments:

“Netflix, Inc. Shares sold off after NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Spence Newman spoke at a conference. He emphasized more than usual that the company’s prior long-term margin guidance, which called for an average of 300+ basis points operating margin per year, is no longer expected. We were neither expecting this level of margin expansion (and we don’t believe many other investors were either), nor has the company expected this level of margin expansion over the past two years. It seems that market participants took Newman’s tone on margins as a negative indicator of the company’s earnings momentum. We believe Netflix has considerable room to grow operating margins year-over-year, the magnitude of which will largely depend on annual revenue growth. We view the weakness in Netflix’s share price as an unfortunate reaction to the way Newman communicated his margin views during the conference call. According to our research, Netflix is ​​the only profitable streaming company of any significance in the world. We expect that paid password sharing and ad-supported subscriptions will allow Netflix to be meaningfully larger and more profitable over the next five years than it is now. Margin expansion in the future will be more modest than in the recent past. Nevertheless, we also expect revenue growth to accelerate from monetization of borrowed passwords and advertisers willing to buy time into Netflix’s high-value content.

This may be shocking, but according to Time, over the past year alone, tech companies have laid off more than 275,000 employees, while their stock prices have also increased significantly. However, as we mentioned earlier, research has shown that layoffs actually have a negative impact on a company’s financial performance in the long term. One such study in 2006 concluded that even if reductions in force are deemed necessary, financial performance continues to decline and further layoffs may be required. This is why many big companies planning layoffs in 2023 have taken part in several rounds of layoffs.

Methodology

To determine the companies making the biggest layoffs in 2023, we turned to layoff.com, which has comprehensive data on all layoffs announced and impacted by companies around the world. We then filtered out layoffs that were effective in 2023. Some of the companies on our list declared bankruptcy in 2023, and hence, massive cutbacks were necessary, but again, big tech layoffs are a big contributor.

20. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,023

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a digital communications company that sees its share price rise by nearly 10% YTD in 2023. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has already laid off thousands of employees and has further layoffs in 2022. To be continued in 2023.

19. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Canton Paper Mill

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,050

Pactiv Evergreen is one of the largest fresh food and beverage packaging companies in North America, and hundreds of workers at the Canton paper mill received layoff notices at the beginning of the year.

17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,069

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is one of the world’s most valuable healthcare companies. In August 2023, it announced job cuts affecting several hundred people in Florida, and announced several rounds of layoffs in 2023. Overall, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is trying to reduce costs by more than $450 million as a result of slowing demand.

16. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,100

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) is one major conglomerate that has announced plans to cut 8,500 jobs in 2023. However, 1,100 of those jobs will be affected in 2023. Overall, 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) expects the cost impact to be between $700 million to $900 million in pre-tax charges.

15. Twitter, Inc.

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,132

Twitter has seen the largest headcount cuts of any major tech company, with the number of employees reduced by nearly 80%. While most of the cuts occurred in 2022 after Elon Musk took over and privatized the company, there are also more cuts in 2023.

14.Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,151

salesforce, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was praised in early 2020 when it refused to cut staff despite the pandemic, but it seems it has since gone back on its word. While in January 2023, it joined the layoffs, but now wants to hire 3,300 people.

13. Matheson Flight Extenders, Inc.

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,299

Matheson Flight Extenders works in the warehouse and logistics industry, and is a contractor for the US Postal Service. The company recently closed its sorting facility in Massachusetts, significantly reducing its workforce.

12. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,391

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is an American company that is one of the companies with the biggest layoffs in 2023. In 2023, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) announced a restructuring of its business, resulting in significant headcount reductions and over $200 million in write-downs. In cost.

11. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,403

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has been part of semiconductor layoffs in 2023, affecting its GPU and cloud software employees.

10. Rio Properties, LLC

Number of layoffs in 2023: 1,552

Rio Properties provides hotel services including swimming pools, golf club services, casinos and restaurants, and in August 2023, filed a WARN Act notice that noted 1,552 employees were affected.

9. Bed Bath & Beyond

Number of layoffs in 2023: 2,293

Bed, Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy in 2023, and its last store closed in July 2023. The company had already been struggling with bankruptcy for some time; Otherwise, layoffs in 2023 would have been much higher.

8. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 2,424

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies. Between late 2023 and early 2024, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will close four more chicken plants, resulting in the loss of nearly 3,000 jobs and becoming one of the largest companies with layoffs in 2023.

7. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 3,120

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has hired more than 100,000 employees globally after a surge in demand for online shopping during the pandemic, and now that demand growth is not as high, it has made a round of layoffs. Has been done, which has strengthened its position. One of the companies to have the biggest layoffs in 2023. Recently, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced further job cuts at its music streaming unit.

6. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Number of layoffs in 2023: 3,466

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), one of the most valuable companies in the world, is still making massive job cuts and further layoffs in October 2023, despite several similar announcements already in 2023. Announced.

Source: finance.yahoo.com