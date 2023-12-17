Image Source: Getty Images

make no mistake. As Ray Dalio, the famous founder of Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund, says: “Competing in the Stock Market Is Harder Than Competing in the Olympics,

For the same reason, like investing in index funds SPDR S&P 500 ETF Or Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1In my opinion, investing in individual stocks can help, as well.

after all, S&P 500 The average annual return over the last 30 years is 10%, which is good!

However, I am adventurous and only invest in individual companies.

Although I may find it difficult to get better results than an index fund, stock picking helps me learn about the balance sheet, income statement and cash flows.

And as a fool, I think I can achieve better returns over time than index funds.

To help, I looked at how the world’s greatest people do it; I wanted to know their strategies.

1. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is the world’s most famous investor; Since the mid-1960s they have achieved average annual returns of 20%.

Many people know a lot about them, so I will focus on some knowledge that may be unique.

My number one takeaway from this titan is to understand market psychology.

As an individual stock picker, if I don’t have control over my emotions and strong discipline, I will always invest with the herd.

My research and experience shows me that Buffett is right. I believe there are significant benefits to investing against what other people are doing.

Everyone sold out during the pandemic? In my opinion, it was a great time to buy.

However, getting it right is not so easy. There is no guarantee of buying at lower prices, which means higher prices will return.

2. Peter Lynch

Peter Lynch’s manager fidelity to truthThe average annual return of the Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990 was 29%.

He proposed that the best way to invest was “Invest in what you know,

This simple philosophy of looking for investment opportunities in everyday life speaks wisdom to other investors who have more complex and mathematical approaches.

Unfortunately, many investors who focus on complex methods still get returns of less than 10% per year.

Of course, there are better strategies than buying a stock because I like a product. Like Lynch, I analyze financial statements to make sure I’m investing in something financially sound.

He has many good books which taught me a lot One Up on Wall Street,

3. George Soros

I disagree with George Soros on investment strategies, but he made the highest annual returns in the world.

His Quantum Fund, established in 1973, achieved average annual returns of about 20% over its lifetime.

Soros used high leverage and made highly unconventional bets. Most famously, he shorted the British pound in 1992 and made over $1 billion.

Leverage and short-selling come with extreme risks, including accumulating life-shattering debt.

Can I reach 20% returns?

I think I can beat the average return of the S&P 500, but I don’t think it’s easy.

By accustoming myself to a deep understanding of financial statements, I feel that 15% annual returns are not impossible for me in the future.

I work hard every day to become a better investor, analyst, and writer. What if I get 20% returns?

After 20% Annual Stock Market Returns: Titan’s Strategies Revealed! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com