2 ways the ‘silent walking’ trend can supercharge your brain

Science explains how the practice of “silent walking” translates into real-world mental health , [+] benefits. getty

The health benefits of walking are well-documented and widespread, ranging from strengthening the heart, improving blood circulation and increasing overall physical stamina to boosting mood and mental acuity.

While walking with headphones has become a norm for many people, a new trend is emerging known as silent walking. The idea is to go for a walk alone and away from technology, while also immersing yourself in your physical environment. According to those who advocate it, this change in your walking routine has many mental health benefits.

But the question is, is there any science to it? By adding an element of silence to the already beneficial activity of walking, how much more are we really gaining? Here are two reasons why you might consider keeping your next walk silent.

1. Silence can help brain development

A study published in 2013 brain structure and function Studies involving mice found that silencing can be an active catalyst for neurogenesis—the formation of new brain cells.

When rodents were exposed to different auditory environments, researchers observed that the silent environment led to an increase in the generation of precursor cells, which are essential for neurogenesis. These cells matured into new neurons over time, especially after experiencing seven days of silence. This was not the case with other auditory stimuli such as white noise or even Mozart’s piano music, which initially had a positive effect but did not result in the same sustained increase of neurons.

Although it is important to remember that the human brain is significantly more complex than that of mice, this research provides a hopeful glimpse into how our brains may respond to silence. The act of silent walking can combine the mental acuity benefits of walking with the neurological benefits of silence to turn it into an all-round workout for the brain.

So, while you can leave your phone behind and go for a quiet walk anywhere, if you want to maximize the brain-boosting benefits of a silent walk then choosing a quiet and peaceful area is probably the way to go. Which brings us to:

2. You may find yourself around nature more often, which can boost your health

Frequent silent walkers often seek tranquil environments, away from bustling streets and crowded parks for a peaceful commune with nature. It provides excellent mental health benefits.

A 2022 study showed Science, which synthesized data from more than 300 research efforts spanning 61 countries, shows that interacting with nature enriches our lives in more than 200 non-physical ways. These benefits were divided into 16 specific connections through which individuals receive nature’s intangible rewards.

Some of these notable types of connections include:

Solidarity, that fosters strong community ties through shared natural experiences

that fosters strong community ties through shared natural experiences intuition, that enhances our intuitive and sensory experiences, often with spiritual or religious significance

that enhances our intuitive and sensory experiences, often with spiritual or religious significance Satisfaction, which contributes to our sense of satisfaction and overall life fulfillment

which contributes to our sense of satisfaction and overall life fulfillment Change, which facilitates changes in mood and perspective, influencing our attitudes and actions

In addition to the mental acuity benefits of walking, being in nature also has specific brain-boosting results. Research published in 2019 Current Directions in Psychological Science Specific improvements in cognitive functioning were discovered in individuals who spent time in natural environments, as opposed to urban environments. Time in nature was associated with advances in cognitive flexibility, working memory, and attentiveness, while urban settings corresponded with shorter attention spans.

conclusion

Silent walking has a solid scientific basis, providing significant benefits beyond the immediate calmness. Silence, especially when combined with nature and exercise, can help promote mental health. By incorporating silent walks into our daily routine, we can take a proactive step toward a mentally sharper and more carefree lifestyle.