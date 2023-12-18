2 ways Rivian stock could surge in 2024 The Motley Fool

Rivian Automotive (RIVN +0.31%) seems to be one of the few electric vehicle (EV) automakers headed toward 2024 with some momentum. Production bottlenecks are in the rearview mirror, cost-cutting measures are taking hold, and gross profit per unit is heading in the right direction, among other factors.

But Rivian may also have two trump cards to start a rally in 2024. Investors should keep an eye on these things in the new year.

Leasing can be a boon

Broadly speaking, you might not think that leasing programs would be a big deal, and that’s because, overall, leasing accounts for about 20% of new vehicle sales. But here’s the key point: Leasing is a big part of luxury or high-priced vehicle sales.

In fact, consider General Motors‘Chevrolet brand, which sells absurdly high priced full-size Silverado trucks. Its lease rate is above 50%. In addition, other high-priced luxury brands, such as BMW and Audi, are in the top 70%.

This makes a lot of sense because potential Rivian customers are seeking a leasing program to purchase Rivian vehicles, which often start around $78,000. In a way, this is almost a no-brainer for the automaker to boost demand by tapping into the growing customer base. A bonus for customers is that leasing makes it easier for the manufacturer to incorporate federal tax credits into the purchase price.

Rivian estimates its full-year production will reach 54,000. With such low sales volumes, a small increase from leasing could easily generate more demand to meet its increased production or perhaps fill the backlog of orders.

Savvy investors would be wise to keep an eye on Rivian’s brand-new leasing program, which will initially be available only for the R1T – customers will have to wait for a lease on the R1S SUV – and only in 14 states that favor Rivian customers. Demography.

While investors would be wise to expect that leasing will drive demand as early as 2024 – and management has not indicated so – there is a fair argument to be made that over the next year, leasing will drive 10% or more of sales. A rise higher could occur, which could easily fuel a Rivian rally.

brand new world

Rewind to 2019, when Rivian and Amazon Signed a deal to deliver over 100,000 electric delivery vans to the e-commerce giant. Amazon said more than 10,000 people were on the road and they had delivered more than 10 million packages.

Obviously, investors will still want Rivian and Amazon’s partnership to remain strong and orders to keep flowing, but the good news for investors is that the deal is no longer in place. Unique, This means the door is now open for Rivian to sell its electric vans to other consumers looking for a delivery fleet.

Now, this was always the plan – it’s just been accelerated. The original agreement called for the exclusivity to end after a total of 100,000 electric vans were delivered by 2030, essentially giving Amazon first discount on green fleets.

This development could be massive for Rivian, which is building relationships with several commercial operators with a focus on last-mile retail delivery. Imagine if Rivian had been able to land another big fleet deal for its electric vans or a handful. This news alone will bring optimism about the company’s long-term future, and sales growth could potentially drive the stock price higher.

Is 2024 the Rivian year?

It’s been a tough journey for Rivian, but the company has momentum heading into 2024, and if any of these potential catalysts gain serious momentum next year, it would be a boon for the stock price. It has moved almost 80% downwards since its inception. public offering.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Daniel Miller holds positions at General Motors. The Motley Fool has a position on Amazon and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: $25 calls on General Motors due January 2025. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com