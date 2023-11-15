2 ways ‘constructed curiosity’ is hurting your ability to learn

Being curious opens the door to learning, but only if you’re true to yourself. It means this. getty

There is no dearth of information in the digital age. This overload often includes information that, despite being momentarily engaging, does not hold long-term value or relevance to our lives. Much of this content is driven by algorithms designed to grab our attention rather than enrich our understanding. This is why it is important to recognize “constructed curiosity” and distinguish it from authentic inquiry.

For example, in a library setting, people actively seek out information, physically navigate through the aisles and select books that suit their specific interests or needs. This process requires a deliberate effort and clear intention, making the learning process more purposeful and self-directed.

In contrast, passive consumption lacks the depth and focus of actively choosing what to learn or discover. It is important to understand this difference to foster a more active and intentional approach to information consumption, one that truly reflects and meets our individual interests and learning goals.

Here are two things you need to understand about how being authentically curious makes learning easier, while superficial engagement often leads to quick forgetting and a disorganized state of mind.

1. Curiosity is more than a motivation for new information

A study published in 2015 neuron Provides a new perspective on curiosity, revealing its complexity and challenging traditional views of it as merely a superficial drive for new information. It outlines the limitations of rigid definitions and taxonomies, advocating a broader, more inclusive understanding of curiosity as a multifaceted psychological phenomenon. This expanded perspective is important in contrasting the shallow nature of “constructed curiosity” with the richer, more meaningful engagement of authentic curiosity.

As studies show, authentic curiosity is not just about finding answers, but involves a deeper cognitive process that integrates learning with other mental functions such as reward recognition and decision making. It is an active, deliberate pursuit of knowledge that goes beyond passive absorption of information, often driven by digital algorithms. This form of curiosity is about asking questions that match our personal experiences and interests.

Furthermore, the study’s approach to understanding curiosity through different lenses – from its evolutionary benefits to its neurological underpinnings – highlights the importance of curiosity in the learning process. This suggests that genuine curiosity activates learning systems in the brain, increasing both the acquisition and retention of knowledge.

Essentially, the “right” questions in learning are those that arise from curiosity deeply rooted in our cognitive and emotional framework, leading to a more profound and lasting understanding of the world around us. This is in stark contrast to the fleeting and often distracting nature of “constructed curiosity,” which lacks depth and personal relevance, which ultimately hinders effective learning and information retention.

2. Our emotions play an important role in information retention

Based on the findings of a 2017 study published in boundaries in psychology, it becomes clear that our emotional connection with material significantly influences how well we remember it. Studies show that emotional events are not only remembered more clearly and accurately, but also for longer periods of time than neutral events. This is largely due to the integration of cognitive and emotional neural networks. Key areas of the brain such as the amygdala, hippocampus, and various cortices are involved in enhancing the processing and consolidation of emotionally charged stimuli.

The study highlights how the prefrontal cortex plays a role in enhancing cognitive functions that are important for working memory and long-term memory formation. This reflects the complex relationship between emotional engagement and the effectiveness of learning and memory retention.

In short, the study supports the notion that emotional engagement in learning is not a peripheral factor but a central component of how we process and retain information. This insight contrasts the nature of constructed curiosity, which often lacks the emotional depth necessary for strong learning and retention, emphasizing the need for educational approaches that actively engage learners’ emotions and motivations.

conclusion

Experiencing curiosity alone does not guarantee learning or retention. It is important to recognize that curiosity is a subtle emotion, with the underlying motivation often being more important than the topic itself. Passive content consumption can provide a fleeting feeling of knowledge, but without relating it to our personal experiences and emotions, this feeling is often temporary. True learning occurs when curiosity aligns with our genuine interests and emotional resonances, and transforms fleeting curiosity into lasting knowledge.