If you want to earn strong returns in the stock market, it can be beneficial to look at what the best investors are buying. Warren Buffett certainly falls into that respected group. The Oracle of Omaha has generated fortune-making profits. Berkshire HathawayBeen a shareholder for nearly 60 years by investing in high quality businesses with attractive long-term growth prospects.

Here are two of Buffett’s favorite stocks in Berkshire’s $373 billion investment portfolio.

1. Occidental Petroleum

Buying Buffett’s Shares Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.00%) aggressively over the past year. It’s easy to see why. The oil and gas producer holds some of the most valuable acreage in the shale-rich Permian Basin. It is also a leader in the potential multitrillion-dollar market for decarbonization solutions.

Berkshire first invested in Occidental in 2019 as part of a deal to help finance the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. Buffett’s investment group has since purchased shares on several occasions. Berkshire now owns about 28% of Occidental’s shares, currently worth more than $14 billion, as well as preferred shares and warrants that could allow it to increase its stake in the oil driller.

There’s no doubt that Buffett is attracted to Occidental’s prized assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations in the oil and gas rich region, which stretches from West Texas to Southeast New Mexico, are well-positioned to supply reliable and cost-effective energy to the U.S. and international markets.

CEO Vicki Holub has also led Occidental in the promising field of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). The visionary executive wants to help build a global network of Direct Air Capture (DAC) facilities. DAC technology, which can remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, is expected to play a key role in enabling governments and businesses to achieve their net-zero emissions targets.

All told, carbon capture services could make $4 trillion Market by 2050, according to ExxonMobil, In turn, Occidental believes its carbon management operations could eventually eclipse its conventional oil and gas businesses.

2. Apple

Like Occidental, Apple (AAPL 0.41%) is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of major global markets. With artificial intelligence (AI) to boost the functionality of its popular devices, the tech titan’s profits are set to climb above their already stratospheric levels.

Buffett is clearly a fan. Berkshire Hathaway owns about $170 billion worth of Apple stock – more than five times its second-largest position.

Buffett praises Apple’s fortress-like balance sheet and staggering profitability. With more than $170 billion in cash and investments as of December 30, 2023, and net income of more than $100 billion during the last 12 months, the iPhone maker displays an unparalleled level of financial strength.

Buffett also understands the value of Apple’s brand. People are confident that – unlike many other high-tech products – Apple’s devices simply work and are intuitive to use. And once someone buys a techie’s phone or computer, he remains his loyal customer. These factors provide the company with a level of pricing power that its competitors do not have, helping Apple earn high profit margins.

Furthermore, with over 2.2 billion devices in use worldwide, Apple has a huge base of customers who are eager to purchase its latest products and services. This allows the company to enter new markets and win sales faster despite charging premium prices. Investors are likely to see this trend once again as the tech giant recently entered the augmented reality headset market following the launch of its innovative Apple Vision Pro device.

Apple may also be on the verge of a huge iPhone upgrade cycle. In September, analysts at Morgan Stanley noted that with more consumers waiting longer to buy a new phone in 2023, the average iPhone replacement period reached an all-time high of 4.4 years. With many of these phones nearing the end of their useful lives, there could be huge demand for the iPhone 16 later this year.

Additionally, in January, Bank of America Analyst Vamsi Mohan said the upcoming AI-powered features will boost iPhone sales in the coming years. Mohan expects the rising popularity of generic AI applications to drive demand for AI-enabled devices in 2024 and 2025, which will also help support higher services revenues for Apple.

With these powerful growth drivers fueling profit growth for the tech leader, Apple’s stock is a solid buy today.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Joe Tenebruso has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com