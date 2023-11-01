2 US senators take aim at airlines' frequent flyer and loyalty programs

In the latest congressional push called consumer advocacy in the travel rewards credit card sector, two U.S. senators are looking into “unfair and deceptive practices in airlines’ frequent flyer and loyalty programs,” according to a joint press release.

On Monday, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., asked the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against “deceptive marketing tactics” that encourage rewards. How to protect consumers. Expenses arising from cobranded credit cards.

“There are disturbing reports that airlines have engaged in unfair, abusive and deceptive practices with respect to these loyalty programs,” Durbin and Marshall said in a statement. “For example, reports have suggested that airlines are changing the points system in ways that are unfair to consumers, including devaluing points, meaning that they begin to receive promised rewards. It takes more points than marketing.”

Additionally, the senators allege that airline frequent flyer programs “encourage consumers to purchase goods and services, obtain credit cards, and spend on those credit cards in exchange for promised rewards – all while consumers “DOT rules allow airlines to change their schedules without notice to consumers through their terms of service.

About 30 million Americans, or 1 in every 4 households, have co-branded airline credit cards, according to data from Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S. airlines. According to A4A, in 2022, airline credit cards will generate $23 billion of economic activity.

In their letter to the DOT and CFPB, Durbin and Marshall also cited the cost of purchasing points from airlines at a higher price than the transaction fees charged by airlines for transferring points to partners. .

“This means that consumers can spend three cents to buy about one cent worth of points,” he said. “This disparity between the value of points at the time of purchase and redemption can be even greater, depending on when, how much, and even where on the website the points are purchased.”

A CFPB spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter and said the agency was “reviewing it.”

The joint Durbin-Marshall effort stems from their Credit Card Competition Act, which they introduced in 2022 to bring more competition to the credit card industry by reducing the fees merchants pay whenever shoppers swipe their credit cards . The bill would direct the Federal Reserve to require credit card issuing banks to offer a minimum of two networks for merchants processing electronic credit card transactions, which would restrict the Visa-MasterCard monopoly.

This isn’t Durbin’s first attempt at legislation aimed at rewards credit cards. In 2011, Congress enacted the so-called Durbin Amendments as part of Dodd-Frank, a series of financial regulations implemented in response to the 2007–2008 financial crisis to prevent future crises. The Durbin Amendment established a fixed fee on debit card transaction processing rather than a fee based on a percentage of total transactions. In response, banks limited the rewards offered for debit card purchases, effectively eliminating most debit card benefits for consumers.

Opponents of the Credit Card Competition Act have expressed concerns about the bill applying to credit cards in the same way the Durbin Amendment was applied to debit cards, with credit card companies potentially losing revenue from interchange fees. They are significantly reducing or discontinuing award programs.

Richard Hunt, executive chair of the Electronic Payments Coalition, said, “This is not a coincidence. This … is a deliberate effort to try to silence and intimidate any American company or American worker who would oppose their harmful legislation.” “Protests.” In opposition to the bill.

According to the Electronic Payments Alliance, since the implementation of the Durbin Amendment in 2011, card issuers have lost $106 billion in swipe fees from debit card transactions.

Spokespeople for Durbin and Marshall declined to comment beyond the press release.

