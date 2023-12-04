2 Undervalued Stocks Worth Watching

getty

The end of the year doesn’t mean the end of the search for good stock picks. With less than a month left in 2023, you might be looking for a few more names to add to your portfolio before the year ends. Keep in mind that diversification can be important when looking for value. Sometimes a stock may not be the most undervalued in the current market, but relative to its industry peers, it may be a winner. Read on for my year-end picks.

How to Identify Undervalued Stocks

Defining whether a stock is undervalued or not can be as complex or simple as an investor wants. You can commit to complex multilayer financial models that are driven by sophisticated code and algorithms, all to determine the price movement of a single asset. You can even add a few simple equations to a spreadsheet using public information and still make a defensible solid case for the valuation. Investors simply need to be consistent in the application of their strategy and approach. There is no point in having such a system if an investor is not going to be disciplined with its use. In deference to this, a relative valuation based on high-level classic valuation metrics (i.e. historical P/E) is usually sufficient for most investors and this article will use it. Little or no coverage is also a possible indicator of a stock being undervalued; If there is no visibility on a company, there will not be enough volume to drive up the share price and reduce the discount gap.

2 Undervalued Stocks for December 2023

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Industry: Logistics

P/E: 15.3

Earnings surprised in the last four quarters

Down 34% from its all-time peak in February 2022

UPS is a mainstay in the world of freight shipping. Loosely classified in the industrial sector but renowned as a top-tier delivery service, UPS is currently experiencing a decline in its share price. The good news is that the company’s fundamentals appear to be strong. UPS and its earnings are closely tied to the health of the global economy, so the more widespread the uncertainty, the greater the company’s losses. The company is still earning $1.13 billion in 2022, compared to $2.58 billion, and its dividend remains a priority for senior management. This latter point is key to the thesis here: The company pays a nice annual dividend of $6.48, so income-focused investors looking for a discount might do well to research UPS further.

An important labor settlement with Teamsters International was recently passed, allowing UPS to avoid large potential losses and reputational damage in exchange for better wages and benefits for its employees. This will impact company margins, but it is better to have a satisfied and confident workforce than to be responsible for one of the costliest strikes in American history. On the back of this, investors are now betting on a gradual recovery in the global economy if they are looking for entry points into UPS on the expectation of P/E improvement. The company’s efforts to become more efficient are reported to be going well with LAO; These efforts include new robotic setups for accelerated package processing and autonomous loading and unloading thanks to RFID technology. Dividend investors should look for a correction in the share price to 2022 levels, while a yield of 3% to 4% could still be found based on current data.

Truist Financial (TFC)

Industry: Banking

P/E: 8

40% decline since 2019 merger

Expenditure growth remains unchanged

Truist Financial is another undervalued opportunity currently available in the market. This company’s thesis is based on a turnaround: The stock’s pricing momentum has been struggling since its peak of $67.41 in January 2022. The company itself is still earning money, with its most recent 10-Q showing net interest income of $1.18 billion. But the name of the management game is to cut expenses, and the company plans to do so as part of its plan through 2025.

Investors who do further research on Truist will encounter a lot of buzzwords and phrases used by analysts, such as “balance sheet optimization” and “efficiency improvements.” What you need to know is that this essentially means that management is following through on the merger expectations that were initially promised. A deal between companies that does not deliver material synergy or value to the combined entity means it is doomed to fail, despite the approval of regulators and shareholders. However, as of November 8th, Truist appears to be fully committed to its cost reduction strategy by appointing its vice president as the new COO. This news and the relatively stable dividend should be enough to keep interested investors going until the turnaround effort actually comes to fruition. But this is also the key risk bull thesis: will there even be Will there be a return to better performance? Truist isn’t just trimming the fat from its expense chain: divestments from non-core business streams (such as its insurance arm) and a renewed focus on small and medium-sized business customers are enough to drive the bull thesis. There should be, but those same investors don’t expect their return anytime soon.

method used

The method used here to find low-priced selections is a straightforward process:

Start with your portfolio. What is its purpose? Focus on meeting needs such as industry diversification, potential earnings and market cap size inclusion. From there, you’ll have a smaller pool of stock to draw from.

Select a name from this pool and look at the stock’s basic valuation metrics. For most mature companies, the P/E is usually sufficient, although some industries require a slightly different approach (such as price-to-book (P/B) or price-from-operations for pre-earnings companies). Adjusted Funds (P/AFFO) for REITs). Then, compare the current data to historical values ​​or current equivalent values. If there is a discount, price discovery may be possible.

Create a qualitative part of the thesis. Look for important events such as entry into new markets or deployment of cost reduction strategies, then determine whether these events add to or subtract from the thesis. Broader factors such as central bank decisions and geopolitical tensions should also be considered.

The final component investors need is a scenario for the future. Is this possible under the company’s current operating conditions? Is this in line with or deviating from management guidance? Choosing a price target or expected return informed by your thesis is usually the last step. However, sometimes all of the above breaks the research thesis, and that’s okay! This way investors know it’s time to move on to a new stock in their coverage universe.

ground level

At present its demand in the market is less. The current business environment seems like a “wait and see” moment; Most of the investors have determined their portfolios and are now holding on to it till the arrival of the new year. There is still a lot of uncertainty among market participants, with growing geopolitical conflicts creating a situation where sensitivity analyzes are potentially pointing to the downside. Still, the two picks above also show that despite many value traps, there are at least some companies that are worth picking up despite being at a discount.

