Finding high-yield dividend stocks that can provide passive income payouts that beat inflation is no small feat these days. The UK CPI inflation rate remained unchanged at 6.7% in September – well above the Bank of England’s 2% target. In contrast, the average yield across FTSE 100 The index is quite low at only 3.9%.

The rising cost of living is a serious concern for retirees living on their SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension). With this in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares currently offering attractive dividend yields above 8% that investors might consider buying for their SIPP.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

aviva

aviva (LSE:AV.) is the UK’s largest multi-line insurer. The shares currently offer a powerful dividend yield of above 8%.

With a geographical footprint spanning the UK, Ireland and Canada, Aviva provides insurance, wealth and retirement solutions to its customers. Cost efficiency, a strong capital position and a £300m share buyback program all feature in the insurer’s recent trading history. In fact, the company is on track to reduce its costs by £750m just a year ago.

To add to the encouraging outlook, operating profit is projected to grow by 5%-7% this year. Furthermore, shareholder distributions look safe, with the most recent interim dividend rising 8% to 11.1p per share. Aviva’s forward dividend cover is 1.9 times estimated forward earnings.

Ultimately, this is all based on a healthy capital position, evidenced by a Solvency II ratio of 202%. Impressive stuff.

Although I think Aviva shares will warrant a place in my planned retirement portfolio, investors should note that there are a number of risks. The company has a history of disappointing long-term shareholders, with the share price falling 30% in five years. Additionally, higher claims and costs in the UK and Ireland may impact future returns.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) is a global tobacco company with a huge dividend yield of 9.4%.

lucky Strike The producer is currently trading near five-year lows, which has pushed the dividend yield to the top of the FTSE 100 passive income league table. But the forward dividend cover of 1.7x earnings suggests the bumper payout is sustainable.

Also, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to rise to 392p by FY20 from 371.4p last year, suggesting a potential value investment opportunity. A very reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.5 confirms this.

Cigarettes remain the lifeblood of the business, with flammables still making up 83% of the group’s revenues. But continued investment in the ‘new category’ division of alternative nicotine products bodes well for the future. head of Vuse The brand is leading the global vapor market with a full-year value share of 35.9% in 2022.

I already own British American Tobacco shares, but I am well aware of the significant challenges facing the sector. The decline in cigarette consumption globally and smoking bans for future generations in the UK and New Zealand lend credence to the argument that big tobacco is a sunset industry. Investors should pay attention to the pressure on future share price growth that could potentially come from a shrinking customer base.

That said, despite the risks, I think these two high-yield dividend stocks look like good choices for investors considering a SIPP that aims to beat inflation.

Charlie Carman holds positions in British American Tobacco PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends British American Tobacco PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations made in our subscription services such as Shares. Mentor, Hidden Winner and Prof. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

