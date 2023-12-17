2 UK stocks that could rise in 2024 if the Bank of England cuts interest rates

Image Source: Getty Images

It’s hard to tell what 2024 will bring for UK shares. A recession appears imminent, but there is a possibility that it could cause the Bank of England to start lowering interest rates to stimulate the economy.

The situation is undeniably complex and I think it largely depends on what happens in the US. But there are some stocks on my radar that could really benefit from interest rate cuts.

barclays

In general, rising interest rates have been a mixed blessing for the UK banking sector. but I think barclays (LSE:BARC) stands to gain the most if rates fall in 2024.

Overall, banks are facing an increased risk of borrowers defaulting on their loans due to rising interest rates. But Barclays also has an investment banking division, which has become seriously inefficient.

Therefore, the fall in interest rates should give a double boost to the company. As well as helping with bad loans, it should boost investment banking activity.

Lower rates could squeeze margins, which is a risk for investors buying stocks today. But I think its diversified operations make it less of a threat to Barclays than its competitors.

PRS REIT

Another stock I have been watching for a while is PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR). The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on new homes.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind.

Like many REITs, PRS has a significant amount of debt, which is a significant risk. When this happens, the company may face the possibility of paying more interest down the road.

However, fall in interest rates will be very helpful in this regard. This will also help to some extent towards increasing the market value of the asset portfolio of the company.

The past year has been a strange one for the housing market – a decline in demand has been partly offset by a decline in supply. As a result, home prices did not fall as much as I was expecting.

Nonetheless, I think PRS REIT is a company that could really benefit from the Bank of England starting to cut interest rates. If this happens in 2024, I expect there will be a positive reaction to the company’s share price.

2024 winner

As Warren Buffett says, interest rates are the gravity that controls asset prices. So a rate cut in 2024 should benefit stocks at all levels, at least to some extent.

Despite this, I think some will benefit more than others. And the companies that catch my eye tend to fall into one of two categories.

First, there are those who benefit from higher asset prices in their business operations. This is the case at Barclays’ investment banking division.

Second, there are people who have existing loans that will need to be refinanced at higher rates. This is typical of REITs across the board, including PRS REIT.

The post 2 UK stocks could surge in 2024 if the Bank of England cuts interest rates appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Stephen Wright has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com