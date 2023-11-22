2 Top Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Tech stocks were hot in November, leading to huge gains. They have come back in favor of 2023 overall, especially after a difficult 2022 and enthusiasm over artificial intelligence applications.

In addition to tech stocks, investors also love dividends, as they can provide a good buffer against downturns and a passive income stream in other situations. And interestingly, several tech stocks – including Broadcom AVGO and Microsoft MSFT – reward their shareholders with quarterly payouts.

On top of technical performance with a passive income stream, both sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts. Let’s take a closer look at each.

broadcom

Broadcom, current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a leading designer, developer and global supplier of a wide range of semiconductor devices. AVGO shares currently yield a solid 1.9% annualized, which is well above the Zacks Computer & Technology sector average of 0.7%.

And the company has shown a remarkable commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders, boasting a five-year annual dividend growth rate of 16.6%. Please note that the chart below is on an annual basis.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s payout has been protected by the company’s impressive cash generating capabilities. AVGO generated free cash flow of approximately $16.3 billion in its fiscal 2012, a 22% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

The chart below is on a quarterly basis.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keep an eye on the company’s upcoming quarterly release on December 7, as the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $10.96 suggests a 5% increase from the year-ago period, with analysts having slightly lowered their expectations since August.

Top line revisions have been more positive, with the $9.3 billion Zacks Consensus Estimate up 0.3% over the same period and representing 4% growth year-over-year. Broadcom has been a stellar earner by exceeding consensus revenue and earnings expectations for 14 consecutive releases.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft

Microsoft shares are poised to be a massive outperformer in 2023 due to artificial intelligence enthusiasm and an overall broader sentiment shift. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings beating expectations on nearly all timeframes.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSFT shares currently return a respectable 0.8% annualized, which is marginally above the related Zacks sector average. And the tech titan has shown its commitment to shareholders by taking a 10% five-year annual dividend growth rate.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like AVGO, Microsoft’s cash generating capabilities help secure payments. The company generated a whopping $59.5 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2023, with the trailing twelve-month total figure coming in at an equally impressive $63.3 billion.

The chart below is on a quarterly basis.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ground level

Who doesn’t love dividends? They provide a passive income stream, allow maximum returns through dividend reinvestment, and provide a shield against declines in other positions.

And who doesn’t love technology stocks? It is hard to ignore their explosive growth and momentum in 2023, with many looking for exposure.

For those looking for dividend-paying technology stocks, both of the above companies – Broadcom AVGO and Microsoft MSFT – could be great ideas.

All three reward their shareholders well and have favored Zacks Ranks, reflecting optimism among analysts.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com