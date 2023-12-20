2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through 2024 and Beyond The Motley Fool

To be classified as a growth stock, a company must develop new products or services that help it gain share in existing markets, enter new markets, or create new markets entirely. These characteristics often lead to increased earnings growth rates, providing investors with a path to generating substantial returns over the long term as products and markets evolve.

There are plenty of growth stocks out there today, but only a few have such a clear path to long-term success. Coinbase Global (COIN 5.04%) and Tesla (TSLA 2.04%). With the adoption of innovation and expansion of business models, the future is bright for both these companies. Let’s take a deeper look at why Tesla and Coinbase should be in every growth investor’s portfolio.

Leading the crypto revolution

It’s no secret that Coinbase’s success is closely related to the health of the cryptocurrency market. So when crypto fell into a bear market, Coinbase’s profits took a huge hit. At its lowest point, Coinbase recorded a massive loss of $1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, but a lot has changed since the depths of the most recent crypto winter.

One of the main reasons Coinbase suffered such heavy losses was its reliance on transaction fees as its primary source of revenue. Once making up more than 90% of total revenue, Coinbase’s concentrated revenue model posed a serious threat to its future success as crypto prices fell and trading activity dried up.

But during crypto winter, Coinbase used the downtime to rebuild and diversify. Today, the company generates only 53% of its revenue from transaction fees as its innovative membership and services product suite continues to grow.

This includes staking rewards, custody fees and income derived from partnerships with issuers. usdc, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, memberships and services are just part of Coinbase’s revitalization. Over the past year, Coinbase launched its own blockchain, implemented an international expansion strategy, and released new derivative products for retail and institutional investors. Add in the fact that spending has dropped by nearly a third compared to last year, and Coinbase is now just $2 million away from turning a profit.

With its revised revenue model and cost-cutting measures, Coinbase is better prepared to mitigate the short-term volatility that often occurs in crypto. However, its long-term success is even more promising as the cryptocurrency market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30% over the next five years.

For investors, Coinbase offers a clear and easy option. Its resilience during the crypto winter should give investors confidence that it can deal with future uncertainties, while its diversified revenue model should generate healthy returns as crypto legalization progresses.

A true company of the future

It’s no surprise that Tesla is one of the first companies that investors think of when considering long-term growth opportunities. With its hold on the electric vehicle (EV) industry and the growing trend of EV adoption, the company offers an excellent opportunity for investors seeking long-term growth. Still, while Tesla’s position at the top of the EV market is likely to continue well into the future, its most attractive potential may actually come from other efforts.

One of them is autonomous driving. Tesla’s effort to eliminate drivers has been going on for a long time, but recent developments suggest the doomsday day may be closer than ever. Although progress remains until it reaches the coveted Level 4 or 5 of autonomy, once Tesla does, it will not only change the way we travel but also its revenues. Hoping to launch a robotaxi fleet, CEO Elon Musk believes autonomous driving is the catalyst that will propel Tesla to a $10 trillion valuation.

Although Musk is no stranger to wishful thinking and optimistic predictions, he is not alone in this belief. A report from Ark Invest estimates that the successful development of autonomy and launch of robotaxi fleets could generate up to $600 billion in additional revenues, a significant increase from the company’s annual revenues of approximately $100 billion today.

Tesla’s EV success and the potential impact of robotaxis make it a promising long-term growth option. However, the company’s prospects become even more exciting when one considers the development of its humanoid robot, Optimus, and its supercomputer, Dojo. With its position at the forefront of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics, Tesla is one of the few companies that offers investors a taste of the most exciting future developments.

RJ Fulton has positions in Coinbase Global and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com