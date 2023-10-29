Image Source: Getty Images

October has been a busy shopping month for me. Whether they sell sausage rolls or software, I’ve added shares in a number of companies to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Here are the two stocks that are listed FTSE 250,

a high street staple

is the first greggs (LSE: GRG), a new addition to my ISA. The bakery chain doesn’t really need any introduction, so I’ll jump straight to why I bought some shares.

Some pundits are concerned that “Peak Greggs“, a time when growth has slowed due to the UK being completely saturated with firm stores.

However, the company has demonstrated an impressive ability to keep moving forward. Its bakeries are opening everywhere where people travel, especially airports, railway stations and petrol stations. And now I can have his food delivered to me uber App also eats just eat (I’m tempted right now).

Also, unlike many high street retailers, Greggs has managed to weather the cost-of-living crisis. As people search for reasonably priced food, it is taking market share.

International development may resume, although this increases the risk of failure and higher costs.

In the long term, I think franchising will become a bigger share of the pie. That’s because it’s straight out of the model – McDonald’s Playbook – Gives it an opportunity to grow at lower capital costs.

recurring income

After this, I increased my holding Scottish American Investment Company (LSE: SAIN), or SAINTs as it is often called. There are a few reasons why I like this 150-year-old investment trust.

First, SAINTS is a Dividend Hero, meaning it has consistently increased its dividend for 20 or more years in a row. In fact, it hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938, just before World War II!

Also, I like the structure of investment trusts. They are able to keep 15% of the income they receive each year and have the flexibility to use it to increase the dividend in difficult years. That is why the Trust was able to increase its dividend even during the financial crisis and the Covid pandemic.

Finally, it invests globally and focuses on sustainable dividend growth rather than high yield. So we have a top portfolio of stocks that can also contribute to long-term share price growth.

AI and weight loss drugs

Top holdings include Novo Nordisk And Microsoft, Both companies have been firing on all cylinders recently, which highlights the managers’ high-quality stock picks.

Novo Nordisk, a 100-year-old Danish pharmaceutical company, is seeing tremendous growth thanks to its weight loss drugs. Ozempic And wegovy,

Meanwhile, Microsoft is benefiting from growing demand for cloud computing, partly driven by the growth of generic AI tools like ChatGPT from OpenAI (about half of which it owns).

As mentioned, the objective of the trust is long-term dividend growth at yield size. So the modest yield of 3.1% may not appeal to everyone, and if large-cap US stocks fall out of favour, the share price could decline.

Finally, I would highlight that the shares are currently trading at an 11% discount to the trust’s net asset value (NAV). Historically speaking, this level of NAV discount is quite rare, which means there may still be bargains on offer.

The post 2 Top FTSE 250 Stocks I’m Buying in My Stocks & Shares ISA appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Ben McPoland holds positions in Greggs PLC, McDonald’s and Scottish American Investment Company PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Just Eat Takeaway.com, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk and Uber Technologies. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com