2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett once said, “Our favorite holding period is forever.” For investors with a long-term horizon, dividend stocks are an excellent place to start because they provide a steady source of income and are often less volatile against market fluctuations. The best-ever, consistent dividend stocks with a history of outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 over the long term.

With that in mind, here are two dividend stocks that are market leaders in their respective industries.

1. Caterpillar

Kamla (CAT 2.36%), the world’s largest maker of construction equipment, has rewarded shareholders handsomely over the past decade with a total return (stock price change plus dividends) of 267%, an outperformance. S&P 500 Benchmark exceeds 70%.

Caterpillar has paid a quarterly dividend since 1989 and has increased it annually for 30 consecutive years. Today, Caterpillar pays a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, representing an annual dividend yield of approximately 2.2%.

An important metric for any dividend stock is its payout ratio (annual dividend payments divided by annual earnings), which indicates whether a company has enough net income to maintain and grow its dividend. Generally, if a company’s payout ratio is greater than 75%, the risk of the dividend being cut is higher. With Caterpillar’s payout ratio around 28%, shareholders can reasonably expect the manufacturer to keep growing its dividend in the coming years.

Additionally, Caterpillar management returns capital to shareholders more tax-efficiently through share repurchases than dividends. By reducing the total number of shares outstanding, existing shareholders receive a higher ownership percentage of the company without receiving additional shares. Over the past five years, Caterpillar management has repurchased approximately 12% of its outstanding share count.

Caterpillar management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders won’t end any time soon as it recently said it expects to continue to use “substantially” its free cash flow from machinery, energy and transportation – which will generate $250 million in 2023. Expected to be over Rs 8 billion – on dividends and share buybacks.

The bearish case for Caterpillar is that a rise in global interest rates could reduce demand for construction products. This may already be underway as manufacturer order backlog declined from $30.7 billion in Q2 2023 to $28.1 billion in Q3 2023. Furthermore, management’s sales guidance for Q4 2023 disappointed the market with an outlook of only “slightly higher sales” compared to Q4 2022. ,

Nonetheless, Caterpillar remains the market leader in construction equipment manufacturing, and using the standard valuation metric price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the stock appears to be on sale. This is because the stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of around 13, which is significantly lower than its five-year average of 19.

2. Nike

One of the most recognized global brands is also a long-time dividend payer. Nike (NKE -0.83%), a maker of shoes and apparel, pays a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, representing an annual dividend yield of 1.28%. The Oregon-based company generates more than $50 billion in annual revenue, has paid a dividend since 1985, and has increased it for 20 consecutive years.

Nike’s stock has faltered in 2023, with its share price down nearly 11% so far as its net sales struggle to keep pace with inflation. For its most recently reported quarter, Nike generated revenue of $12.9 billion, which represents only a modest 2% increase year-over-year.

Management expects revenue growth to improve, but not substantially. It recently gave its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, calling for modest revenue growth in the “mid-single digits.” Additionally, it expects its expensive selling and administrative expenses — totaling $4.1 billion during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 — to outpace revenue growth, meaning the company’s earnings could stagnate. This was the case in Nike’s fiscal Q1 2024, where it produced $1.5 billion in net income, representing a 1% decline year-over-year.

Despite some short-term headwinds, Nike has an outstanding balance sheet with only $671 million in net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents). As a result, Nike won’t have to deal with skyrocketing interest expenses like other companies that rely on debt to grow. Additionally, Nike management expects to expand its gross margin – a metric that reflects the company’s pricing power – from 1.4% to 1.6% during its fiscal year 2024, a sign that potential consumer spending may increase. Despite the cutbacks, its products are still in demand.

Like Caterpillar, Nike is also committed to returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks, reducing its outstanding shares by about 14% over the past decade. Nike’s board of directors also approved a four-year, $18 billion share repurchase program through June 2022. As of its most recently reported quarter, Nike had $12.1 billion left for share repurchases.

For dividend seekers, whether or not Nike grows net sales significantly over the next year should not impact its ability to pay and grow its dividend. With a relatively low payout ratio of 40%, investors should expect Nike to remain shareholder-friendly for a long time.

Are these two dividend stocks worth adding to your portfolio?

Warren Buffett has since amended his “forever” holding period quote. In his 2016 annual shareholder letter, he wrote, “It’s true that we have some stock that I have no intention of selling, as far as the eye can see (and we’re talking 20/20 vision). But we have made no commitment berkshire shall hold any of its marketable securities in perpetuity.”

In other words, it’s important to occasionally check the companies in your portfolio; However, some require less child care than others. Nike and Caterpillar are two of those stocks, given their leading market position and history of prioritizing shareholder returns. This makes both stocks worthy of any dividend-seeking portfolio.

