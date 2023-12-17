2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term The Motley Fool

Albert Einstein once said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world.” Compound interest, of course, is the ability to earn interest on your investments, then reinvest that interest at the same rate of return. Given a long enough time period, compounding can yield absolutely massive profits.

For a stock, if a company can reinvest its earnings at the same high rate of return, it can lead to even surprising outperformance. This is certainly the strategy advocated by Warren Buffett and especially his late partner, Charlie Munger.

But since the miracle of compounding works only over time, it is very important to buy stocks with the potential to hold for a long time. Watching Buffett’s Stream Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.96%) (BRK.B -0.45%) portfolio, here are two existing holdings that are poised for strong long-term compounding and stockholder returns.

Amazon

Amazon AMZN (AMZN 1.73%) is known as a tech and e-commerce giant, but the company is only 30 years old, which isn’t much time in the grand scheme of American corporate life.

What gives Amazon staying power? Two things: its excellent corporate culture, as well as its first competitive advantage in the areas of both e-commerce and cloud computing.

Those two industries are difficult and complex to execute, which helps keep competitors at bay and reduces their chances of catching up. But that complexity has also created some problems in 2022 and the first half of this year. During the pandemic, Amazon doubled the size of its already huge fulfillment and delivery platform, making it difficult to manage. Additionally, cloud customers aggressively sought to cut their computing costs as interest rates rose following the pandemic.

But in 2023, Amazon did what it has always done in adverse circumstances. That means adapt and become stronger.

In e-commerce, the company made a structural change, reorganizing its US footprint into eight separate semi-autonomous regions, with analytics predicting the inventory each region would need. This helped significantly in reducing shipping time from the previous model, when goods had to be shipped long distances across the country. As a result, e-commerce profitability has steadily improved this year, and by a large margin.

In cloud computing, Amazon Web Services responded to the recession by helping customers reduce their cloud bills as much as possible, but increase customer loyalty in the process. That has slowed AWS’s growth this year, but as CEO Andy Jassy pointed out on a conference call with analysts, many customers are trading savings for longer-term commitments, with many going pay-as-you-go. Switching from contracts to long-term contracts. For three-year commitments, trading costs for a greater commitment to Amazon’s cloud.

AWS is also rapidly innovating in artificial intelligence. While most of the attention has gone to Amazon’s main competitor-owned OpenAI and ChatGPT, Amazon’s platform actually has a wider variety of large language models for customers to use. These include some of Amazon’s “Titan” models, models from Anthropic, with which Amazon has just invested up to $4 billion, as well as models from other start-ups AI21 Labs, Cohere, Stability AI, and Llama2 models. meta platform, Given the turmoil we’ve seen at OpenAI over the past month and the rapid pace of innovation across the sector, that diversity and scale will likely be an advantage for Amazon’s leading cloud platform.

Last quarter was the first quarter since Q4 2021 that AWS growth did not decelerate, suggesting the cloud market may be bottoming out. And Amazon has done the right thing for its customers during this recession, with AI-fueled growth expected to accelerate in 2024 and beyond.

master card

Since Amazon is one of the few large companies that can afford to compete in its industries, master card (MA 0.00%) is one of only two large global credit and debit card networks serving third-party issuers in more than 180 countries worldwide. The massive monopoly has delivered incredible outperformance for Mastercard since its IPO in 2006 amid rising adoption of card-based payments.

57 years after its founding and 17 years after its IPO, Mastercard is still finding ways to grow above GDP levels. Last quarter, revenue grew 14%, or 11% in constant currency. And because MasterCard has relatively low fixed costs thanks to its vast global card network, much of that growth falls directly to its bottom line. As a result, operating income growth in the third quarter stood at 21%.

How has MasterCard been able to maintain such growth? Well, the ongoing “war on cash” continues today, with a larger and larger percentage of global payments managed by credit and debit accounts on top of Mastercard’s network “rails”. This applies not only to customer-to-merchant payments, but also to new payment use cases such as business-to-business flows and cross-border payments.

Additionally, Mastercard is able to develop new age fraud detection and cybersecurity intelligence solutions through both internal development and bolt-on acquisitions. These services help increase payment acceptances while limiting fraud, which benefits the customers who purchase them. For example, in its recent conference call, management noted that just one of its security products, SafetyNet, has prevented $20 billion of fraud over the last 12 months.

Last quarter, these value-added services grew by 17%, accounting for 36% of revenue. And given Mastercard’s scale and data advantage, look for these value-added services to become even better in the age of AI, as data-driven insights become more accurate and valuable to businesses around the world.

Overall, Mastercard has a strong position that generates high profit growth, a culture of innovation and a long growth trajectory ahead of it.

