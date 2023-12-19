2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Can Make You Rich in 2024 The Motley Fool

Like many new technologies, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hype cycle, and investor enthusiasm is beginning to overshadow the fundamentals. But like every hype cycle in the past, this one too will mature. And the AI ​​companies with the strongest business models will stand the test of time.

Let's find out some reasons Nvidia and Amazon appears to be one of the best in an increasingly competitive field, and could make an excellent buy in 2024.

1. Nvidia

If you compare the boom in artificial intelligence to the California Gold Rush, Nvidia would rather sell picks and shovels than mine gold. This strategy gives the company mass market opportunity and protects it from increasing competition in the more consumer/customer-centric side of the industry. And despite a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, it’s not late for investors to bet on the long-term potential of chip makers.

Nvidia’s third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $18.12 billion due to surging demand for its data center chips, which are used to train and run the most advanced generative AI applications.

This level of growth is staggering for such a large company. More importantly, it is translating into record-breaking profitability. Net income increased more than 1,200% to $9.24 billion. This can be attributed to Nvidia’s excellent pricing power due to less competition, which has led to higher margins.

like rivals Advanced Micro Devices AI chips are racing to bring competition to the market. But industry experts expect the opportunity to grow to $400 billion by 2027, so there’s plenty of room for more players.

While Nvidia’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple looks higher than 65. S&P 500 Averaged 26, this is a backward-looking metric that doesn’t account for the company’s stellar growth rate. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25, Nvidia stock is still affordable relative to its estimated earnings.

2. Amazon

Like Nvidia, Amazon is another technology giant focusing on the infrastructure side of the AI ​​opportunity, although a little further up the food chain. The company is adding AI-related services to its cloud computing platform AWS, and this could lead to much-needed growth and diversification in its vast technology empire.

In September, Amazon announced the general availability of Bedrock, a platform designed to help customers build and scale customizable AI models. Will compete with similar services from rivals like Bedrock Alphabet And Microsoft, But its association with the AWS ecosystem (the leading cloud service provider) could give it an economic moat. Due to its scale, more users are familiar with AWS, and enterprises may prefer to take a one-stop-shop approach for all their cloud computing needs.

Amazon has also created its own AI-enabled chips, Trainium and Inferentia, which could help reduce costs and reduce Amazon’s reliance on third-party providers for its hardware.

With a Forward P/E of 40, Amazon stock isn’t cheap. But a portion of the premium valuation can be explained by management’s ongoing cost-cutting efforts, which are improving the company’s bottom line. Net income in the third quarter increased 244% year over year to $9.88 billion.

The power of a growing business

Throughout their history, Nvidia and Amazon have gone through significant evolution in their business models.

Nvidia made its name selling GPUs for personal computers before demand shifted toward cryptocurrency mining and data centers. Amazon started out as an online bookseller before transitioning into a generalized third-party marketplace that derives most of its profits from cloud computing.

Artificial intelligence could become the next big growth opportunity for both companies, and it’s not too late for investors to bet on its changes.

