Margarine made with vegetable oil or other oils, often marketed as a healthier alternative to butter, has been a subject of scrutiny concerning its potential link to weight gain. While vegetable oils themselves can be a source of unsaturated fats, some margarines may undergo hydrogenation to achieve a more solid consistency, resulting in the formation of trans fats. Trans fats are known to be associated with adverse health effects, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and inflammation. Additionally, the caloric density of margarine, even if made with vegetable oil, can contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively.

“I generally discourage my clients from using it because margarine is the unhealthiest of all spreads and butters,” Komova shares. “It mostly carries large amounts of trans-fats and pro-inflammatory omega-6 fats—the worst fats that increase LDL, leading to a risk of heart diseases. Additionally, higher trans-fats potentially cause insulin resistance, which lowers metabolism.”

“The worst margarine choices are sticks or solids, because they have the highest amounts of trans fats, the best choices are soft or liquid margarines that have no or very little trans-fat, and less than 3 grams of saturated fat per serving,” says Dr. Gretchen San Miguel.

“All seed oils cause inflammation in the body. These include: soybean oil, corn oil, cotton seed oil, peanut oil, vegetable oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, and rice bran oil,” Gomer explains, adding that margarine is usually made with soybean oil or other varieties of processed vegetable oils, making it “a perfect example of an unhealthy fat.”