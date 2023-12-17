2 Super Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket in 2024

Man holding smartphone with stock chart on screen

The stock market remained in good form in 2023, and S&P 500 The index is up 28% since hitting its most recent low on October 12, 2022, which is probably why some Wall Street analysts are saying we’re already in a bull market. According to analysts, the good thing is that stocks can jump even higher in 2024.

For example, equity research firm Fundstrat estimates that the S&P 500 could rise 13% next year due to falling inflation and potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. investment banks like Deutsche BankRBC, and Bank of America We are also expecting the S&P 500 to reach 5,000 points by the end of 2024.

NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector The index has posted an even bigger gain of 62% since October last year. More importantly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is poised for another strong year in 2024. That’s why now is a good time to take a closer look at these two Nasdaq stocks that could deliver solid gains in 2024.

1. Advanced Micro Devices

shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has doubled so far in 2023, and that rally is likely to continue in 2024 with a resurgence in the personal computer (PC) market and the company’s newly launched artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Market research firm Canalys estimates that PC shipments could grow 8% in 2024, a significant improvement from this year’s projected decline of 12%.

The resurgence of the PC market next year is expected to be driven by two factors. The first is the Windows refresh cycle. Microsoft Support for Windows 10 will end in October 2025, meaning consumers and businesses will have to buy new PCs that can’t be upgraded to newer versions, and analysts expect some of these purchases to happen next year.

The second factor is the increase in AI-powered PC sales, with Canalys estimating that 19% of PCs sold next year will be AI-enabled. This all bodes well for AMD as there are already AI-powered central processing units (CPUs) on the market.

AMD is already benefiting. The company’s revenue from the consumer segment increased 42% year over year to $1.5 billion in the third quarter. Sales of its Ryzen processors used in PCs grew significantly last quarter, and that trend should continue in 2024 as PC sales pick up.

AI is the latest catalyst for AMD that investors have been waiting for. The stock rose 10% on December 7 after the company announced that major cloud providers were ready to use its AI chips for training large language models. Microsoft, meta platform, OracleAnd other server partners are set to offer AMD’s MI300X AI accelerator to power AI applications in the cloud.

This could help AMD take advantage of a big opportunity. The company estimates the addressable market for its AI chips could be $45 billion this year, up from its earlier forecast of $30 billion. By 2027, this could rise to $400 billion, significantly higher than the earlier estimate of $150 billion.

AMD expects to sell more than $2 billion worth of AI chips in 2024, which would increase the company’s revenue from this market by more than $400 million this year. But if the company succeeds in securing a sufficient supply of chips from its foundry partner, AMD’s AI-related revenues could surge and reach much larger figures next year.

That’s why analysts expect AMD’s earnings to grow 40% next year to $3.71 per share, and the market may even reward this growth with a surge in the company’s stock price.

2. SoundHound AI

analysts are speculating soundhound ai (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Could Go Supersonic in 2024. The average 12-month price target on SoundHound among the five analysts covering the stock is $5, which is 140% above current levels.

The company may very well deliver the stellar results that Wall Street is expecting. It expects revenue to grow 50% to $46.7 million at the end of 2023, and expects to maintain this growth rate in 2024.

The simplest reason why SoundHound is actually meeting analysts’ growth expectations is a solid revenue pipeline. The company ended last quarter with a booking backlog of $342 million, as customers increased adoption of its platform, which allows them to build voice-enabled AI solutions like voice assistants and natural language processing.

The stock has underperformed the tech sector in 2023, rising only 16% so far. As a result, investors can buy it at a slightly lower sales multiple of 12 now compared to its 2022 price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13. At this valuation, it seems like a no-brainer, especially given the company’s strong revenue growth.

SOUN PS Ratio Chart

