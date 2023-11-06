When the Oracle of Omaha speaks, Wall Street and everyday investors listen carefully. that’s because Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.66%) (BRK.B 0.80%) CEO Warren Buffett Beats the Benchmark S&P 500 In the returns column since he took over the reins of his company almost six decades ago.

Through the end of October, Buffett has seen a total return of nearly 4,200,000% in his company’s Class A shares (BRK.A). Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 has yet to reach a total return of 30,000% including dividends over a nearly six-decade time period.

Investors are often on the edge of their seats waiting to see what one of Wall Street’s brightest minds is buying and selling. Following the Oracle of Omaha’s trades is relatively simple thanks to quarterly Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 13F provides a sneak peek into what Wall Street’s top money managers bought, sold, and held in the most recent quarter. Berkshire Hathaway is set to file its latest 13F next week, detailing its trading activity during the September-ending quarter.

But you don’t need to wait until next week to uncover some of the Oracle of Omaha’s latest tricks. A handful of deals and filings with the SEC show that Buffett has reduced or disposed of two holdings while, surprisingly, continuing to add to another less-conventional stock.

Stock No. 1 Warren Buffett is selling: HP

The first stock Buffett highly values ​​is the personal-computing (PC) and printing solutions specialist Himachal Pradesh (HPQ 2.16%).

In instances where investment companies hold more than 10% of a public company, money managers are required to file a Form 4 with the SEC when shares are bought or sold. Berkshire Hathaway has filed multiple Form 4s with the SEC for HP since mid-September, resulting in the sale of 33,339,676 shares of HP stock. With his stake now less than 10%, Buffett’s company is not required to provide any further updates via Form 4. However, any additional buying and selling activity can be seen in future 13F filings.

The Oracle of Omaha and his investment lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, piled into HP, presumably because of its value proposition. Shares are currently trading at a multiple of just 8 times next year’s earnings.

More importantly, PC and printing product sales don’t change much from one year to the next, leading to highly predictable cash flows. For a mature company like HP, this cash flow will be used to pay dividends and buy back stock.

The impetus that has pushed Buffett and his team to hit the sell button in recent months is HP’s weak third-quarter operating results. While Buffett rarely places much importance on a single quarterly report, HP Chairman and CEO Enrique Lores said that “the external environment has not improved as quickly as expected.” With little momentum from a revenue and profit perspective, and the company repurchasing far fewer shares of its common stock in fiscal 2023 ($100 million) than in fiscal 2022 ($3.547 billion) over the nine months, The tailwind is over for HP.

While HP may represent an interesting value for investors with a very long-term mindset, Buffett’s trading history suggests he may continue to undervalue this position.

Stock No. 2 Warren Buffett is Selling: Activision Blizzard

Warren Buffett has definitely given a second stock to gaming company Activision Blizzard.

As of June 30, Berkshire Hathaway owned 14,658,121 shares of Activision. But after the closure of MicrosoftFollowing last month’s $95-per-share all-cash deal to acquire Activision (MSFT 1.29% ), those shares are now gone.

Interestingly, the Oracle of Omaha and his team had removed a significant portion of Berkshire’s stake in Activision long before the decisions that would determine the fate of the deal were made. Given the timing of Berkshire’s initial purchase of Activision, it is unclear whether Buffett’s company made much in the way of profit.

However, Buffett was very clear during his company’s annual shareholder meeting in 2022 that the Activision Blizzard stake was purely a short-term arbitrage opportunity. This type of trading is highly uncharacteristic for the long-term-thinking Buffett and may indicate how difficult it has become for the Oracle of Omaha and his team to find value stocks in the current market.

Assuming that Warren Buffett and his investment partners held the remaining 14.66 million shares as of the official closing date three weeks ago, his company would have received about $1.4 billion in cash in exchange for its Activision shares.

As much as Buffett values ​​the company created by Bill Gates, don’t expect this capital to be reinvested in Microsoft shares. Although the addition of Activision Blizzard provides an opportunity for Microsoft to expand its metaverse ambitions and increase dominance in the gaming sector, it remains a tough sell at more than 28 times forward earnings, at least for value-oriented Buffett.

Amazing Stock Warren Buffett Can’t Stop Buying: Occidental Petroleum

On the other hand, there is one surprising stock, the Oracle of Omaha, which has not stopped buying since the curtain opened in January 2022. I’m talking about energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.41%).

Based on the latest round of Form 4s filed with the SEC, Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Occidental has swelled to more than 228 million shares in less than two years. It is now Berkshire’s sixth-largest stake by market value ($14.1 billion).

Investing $14 billion in oil and gas stocks strongly signals that Buffett and his team believe the spot price of crude oil will move higher in the near future or, in a worst-case scenario, be in danger. Will go. In particular, two macro factors suggest that crude oil prices may remain well above their historical norms.

To begin with, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created energy supply uncertainties for Europe with no immediate cure. The other macro tailwind for spot crude oil prices is a three-year cut in capital spending by energy majors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whenever the supply of an essential commodity is disrupted, there is a possibility of upward pressure on its price.

Although Occidental Petroleum is an integrated operator (i.e., it is a driller that also operates chemical plants), it generates most of its revenue from drilling. Compared to other integrated energy companies, Occidental is much more sensitive to fluctuations in the spot price of crude oil. If the spot price rises, Occidental should profit disproportionately compared to its competitors.

What makes this ever-growing situation so unorthodox is Occidental Petroleum’s balance sheet. Warren Buffett owns well-run, financially stable businesses. Although Occidental has reduced its net debt by about $15 billion in about two years, it still has about $19.7 billion of net long-term debt. It has much less financial flexibility than an integrated oil and gas juggernaut beamWhich is another core holding for Berkshire Hathaway.

Although the ability to exercise warrants in Occidental common stock may tempt Buffett to buy, it is still an unconventional company for the Oracle of Omaha.

