2 stocks to avoid in 2024 and beyond

S&P 500 The market is bullish, but some companies are not keeping pace. On the one hand, stocks that are left behind during rallies may be worth investing in, provided they have significant upside potential and their declines are temporary. But other times, companies fail to perform on par with broader equities for good reason: The serious problems at their businesses aren’t likely to be resolved any time soon. this is the situation aurora cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). This is why investors should avoid these stocks in 2024 and beyond.

1. Aurora Cannabis

The popularity of Aurora Cannabis increased about five years ago when Canada legalized adult use of marijuana. The prevailing opinion was that cannabis sales would skyrocket, and one of the leaders in the sector – perhaps Aurora Cannabis – would provide huge returns to investors who got in early. However, things didn’t work out that way. The Canadian cannabis market suffers from oversupply and an incredibly slow process of obtaining retail licenses.

Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis’ efforts weren’t very successful. The company tried to secure a partner with deep pockets, ideally in a related industry. Some of its companions — namely, Canopy Development And Chronos Group – were able to accomplish this, but Aurora Cannabis failed in their quest. The company also resorted to an aggressive growth-by-acquisition strategy, funded by issuing new shares, diluting existing shareholders.

The results have been inconsistent revenues, persistent net losses and terrible stock market performance. Some may say this is a thing of the past and not relevant to Aurora’s future performance. This is unlikely to happen.

For one, challenges remain in the Canadian marijuana market. It’s still ruthlessly competitive. Aurora Cannabis is currently seeing some success in the medical marijuana sector, but many of its peers are emphasizing the opportunity, which, by the way, is much smaller than the recreational market. So significant growth is unlikely for Aurora Cannabis for some time.

Pot producers are also trying to make a splash in the market for cannabis-infused beverages. This is another area where many of its rivals – including Canada’s leading marijuana experts, tilray – Trying to save their failing businesses.

Aurora Cannabis promises to deliver positive free cash flow in 2024. Even if the company achieves that goal, given its poor track record, challenges in the marijuana market, and lack of a stable and reliable growth outlook, investors should ignore the stock entirely. ,

2. Peloton Interactive

Peloton’s fitness offerings were a hit during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As gyms closed due to government-imposed lockdown orders, people rushed to buy the company’s exercise bikes and treadmills, giving them a chance to stay active. Peloton was more attractive because of the classes it offered through its subscription services. But that business model collapsed after the gym reopened. Peloton’s tools are expensive even beyond the subscription. Also, many people were worried about staying home.

The company’s results have been subpar (at best) for the last few years, with declining revenues, persistent net losses, declining membership numbers and a catastrophically poor performance in the stock market.

Is there any hope for Peloton? The company is increasingly considering switching to a subscription model, which commands higher margins. In the second quarter of its fiscal 2024 (which ended Dec. 31, 2023), Peloton’s revenue of $743.6 million fell 6% year over year. However, subscription revenue increased 3% year over year to $424.5 million. That’s not particularly impressive, but it’s much better than the company’s overall sales growth.

Additionally, subscription gross margin was 67.3%, slightly lower than the year-ago period. Peloton’s overall gross margin came in at a very low 40.3%. The company also improved its net loss and free cash flow.

However, Peloton has a long road to go before it fully recovers; In my view, there’s a good chance it will never get there. It faces competition from other companies with similar business models, but they often offer lower prices. And of course, the gym remains a thing. They’re also much cheaper than Peloton’s offering.

So while Peloton has made some progress, the company may never attract the customers it needs — or at least a large enough percentage of them — to complete its turnaround. Therefore it is better to stay away from the stock.

Prosper Jr Bakini has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a position on Peloton Interactive and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

