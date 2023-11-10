2 Stocks That Could Benefit From Generative AI’s Energy Demand Growth

Toronto, February 1: Equinix TR2 Toronto data center on Parliament Street, just north , [+] Aswani district. This is a cloud storage facility. There is a land rush in Toronto where demand for warehouse, distribution and data farming space has increased over the past two years.. CORONAPD Toronto Star/Rick Madonik (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Toronto Star via Getty Images

Generative AI is driving increased energy demand.

Investors may be able to profit from generative AI’s hunger for computing power by investing in data centers and/or publicly traded technology providers to cool those data centers.

How investors can benefit from the surge in computing demand for generative AI

Investing in leaders in each industry can be beneficial.

Publicly traded data centers include Equinix, Digital Realty, and Akamai. Publicly traded providers of immersive cooling systems are Vertiv, Schneider Electric and Lenovo, Forrester Research

senior analyst Abhijeet Sunil told me in an interview on October 20.

Of these, Equinix and Vertiv appear to have the most investment potential due to their better-than-expected growth, market leadership and significant investments to meet growing demand.

One analyst sees data center operators as winners. “The actual data usage and how it all comes together is going to be more focused on certain companies,” said Angelo Zino, vice president, senior industry analyst at CFRA Research. Yahoo! finance,

“More and more companies are essentially renting space in the cloud rather than investing and building their own data centers, because in the future I think that’s going to be much more expensive in nature,” he said.

While the increase in demand for data centers may be more obvious, the demand for so-called liquid cooling is less obvious.

The amount of heat generated by servers computing throughout the day increases the amount of heat that must be dissipated to prevent equipment from overheating.

KPMG managing director Brian Lewis explained that liquid cooling – which circulates water or other coolant through heat exchangers to absorb heat generated by computer components – is more efficient than fans or air conditioning. network world,

Liquid cooling has practical implications for data center operators. “Liquid cooling adds weight because it’s sitting on the floor and embedded in the circuit board. It’s heavier than air-cooled, which involves running large fans in a data center,” Sunil told me.

As I mentioned earlier, Equinix

EQIX

and Vertiv I see as interesting investment opportunities in the datacenter and liquid cooling markets respectively.

Equinix’s performance and prospects

Equinix – a Redwood City, California-based operator of 248 data centers in 31 countries – is a leader in the “global colocation data center market,” according to the company.

Its recent performance and prospects appear compelling. In its third quarter ending September 2023, Equinix reported strong growth – driven by increased profits and winning new customers as well as “the integration of AI into enterprise business strategies.”

Here are the key numbers from GuruFocus:

Q3 Revenue: $2.06 billion – 12% more than last year.

– 12% more than last year. Q3 net income: $276 million – up to 30.

– up to 30. Q3 deals closed: 4,200 “Over 3,100 customers.”

“Over 3,100 customers.” Q3 cash dividend: $4.26 per share Up to 25%.

Up to 25%. 2023 revenue outlook: between $8.166 and $8.206 billion – between 12% to 13%

– between 12% to 13% 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Between $3.680 and $3.710 billion – Up in the range of 14% and 15%.

Equinix is ​​proud of its results. “We delivered another solid quarter of results and continued strong value creation on a per share basis, increasing our dividend for the full year,” Chairman and CEO Charles Meyers said in a statement.

“We expect that Equinix’s broad portfolio of offerings, combined with our leading technology partners, will allow us to capture high-value opportunities across the AI ​​value chain, making the platform Equinix the place where personal AI happens and customers. Will allow to keep computing resources. Close to the data,” he said.

Equinix continues to invest in global data centers. The company has 56 major projects underway in 39 markets in 23 countries. New projects added in the third quarter include “new construction in Madrid, Osaka, Sao Paulo and Silicon Valley [and a] Investing $42 million in its fourth International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Mumbai,” reported gurufocus,

Vertiv’s performance and prospects

Liquid cooling represents a rapidly growing market opportunity and Vertiv is well positioned to win. According to Polaris Market ResearchThe global data center liquid cooling market was valued at $1.81 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a 24% average annual rate over the next five years.

Vertiv – Westerville, Ohio-based provider of cooling and power management technology for datacenter customers – Better than expected results in the recent quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

Q3 Revenue: $1.74 billion – 17.6% more than last year Zachs Equity Research,

– 17.6% more than last year Zachs Equity Research, Q3 earnings per share: $0.52 — up 126% from 23 cents a share in last year’s third quarter and 18.2% above investors’ expectations, according to Zachs Equity Research

— up 126% from 23 cents a share in last year’s third quarter and 18.2% above investors’ expectations, according to Zachs Equity Research FY 2023 revenue growth forecast: $6.82 billion That’s an increase of about 20%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. investor’s business daily,

That’s an increase of about 20%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. investor’s business daily, Fiscal 2023 earnings per share forecast: $1.61,noted up 203% ibd

This fall Deutsche Bank and Evercore

EVR

ISI expresses optimism about Vertiv’s stock

Deutsche Bank wrote Vertiv “has clearly caught the AI ​​wave” in a Sept. 14 research note. The company — which raised its price target to $48 — sees the potential for an upside of more than 50% “if data center investment continues to grow at a double-digit clip.”

Meanwhile, Evercore

EVR

ISI views Vertiv as an industry leader. In an Oct. 1 investor note, the firm wrote that Vertiv “has the top market share for thermal management solutions and is a powerhouse in the sector.” ibd,

Evercore added the company’s association with Liebert — the inventor of precision cooling — gives Vertiv an edge over rivals like Eaton and APC. Additionally, Evercore – with a $50 price target on the company’s shares – noted Vertiv offers contracts on energy savings “to earn higher payouts if a higher percentage of operating expenses are saved,” ibd informed of.