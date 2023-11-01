2 stock-split stocks that could skyrocket in a bull market

Shares of some of the world’s largest companies have reached record highs in recent years. Top performance wasn’t just a sign of good luck. Investors invest in these players for their earnings growth, market share and future prospects. The only problem is that at a certain point, the stock price reaches such a high level – often in the thousands of dollars – that it becomes difficult for some investors to buy.

Enter stock split. By offering additional shares to existing holders, a company reduces the price of each individual share. But the company’s overall market value – and the value of your total stake if you’re a current shareholder – will remain the same. The two trillion-dollar technology giants completed these operations last year, and due to their solid track records and promising work today, these stocks could continue to rise. In fact, these stock-split players could skyrocket in a bull market. Let’s check them out.

1. Amazon

Amazon (AMZN 0.29% ) is a leader in two markets growing in double digits: e-commerce and cloud computing. And the company is doing what it takes to stay on top. In e-commerce, Amazon is prioritizing delivery speed because faster delivery is linked to customers ordering more – and more often. Amazon said the strength in essential goods sales in the recent quarter was due to its progress in this area.

So how is Amazon getting faster? The company recently shifted its fulfillment model from a national to a regional model, bringing inventory closer to customers. The company says the move is reducing its service costs – and, by making customers happier, it should also increase revenue growth.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing business, has generally been Amazon’s biggest profit driver, and long may that continue to be the case. To be sure, Amazon is working solely on artificial intelligence (AI), designing tools to make it easier for customers to implement AI in their daily businesses. For example, Amazon Bedrock allows customers to access Foundation models and customize them for their needs without having to manage the infrastructure.

Amazon is already benefiting from its recent moves into e-commerce and AWS. In the third quarter, net sales, net income and operating cash flow increased. It’s easy to imagine Amazon’s e-commerce and cloud customers spending more as the general economic climate improves – and this could make Amazon a big winner in the next bull market.

2. Alphabet

If you’ve ever asked someone a question and asked them to “Google it,” you already know something about it. Alphabet (GOOG -0.36%) (GOOGL -0.30%). The company is the parent of top search engine Google, which generates most of its revenue through advertising. Alphabet also brings in revenue from YouTube advertising, Google Cloud, and the sale of some hardware products.

Although some are worried that Google will lose market share to rivals, that has not happened so far. And given the company’s brand strength and stable leadership position – with over 90% of the search market – I’m confident Google will remain on top.

And currently Alphabet is working to make Google Search even better. The company has begun efforts to bring generic AI to search, for example, adding videos and images to responses. Through AI, Google aims to answer a wide range of questions. All of this should make Google a better place than ever for customers to advertise.

Even in today’s tough economy, Alphabet continues to grow, with revenue rising 11% in the most recent quarter. Google Cloud saw a slowdown from last quarter’s 27% gain — but still managed to grow 22% year over year.

And after free cash flow and returns on invested capital fell from their peaks last year, they have climbed up this year.

GOOG return on invested capital data by YCharts

This shows that Alphabet is investing wisely and benefiting from those investments.

Alphabet’s track record of earnings growth, strength during tough times, and top spot in the search market are all reasons to be confident about the company’s future — and performance as the economy improves. And all of this could help this post-split stock skyrocket in a growth-friendly market.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adria Cimino holds positions at Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions at Alphabet and Amazon and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com