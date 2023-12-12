2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Handily in December

In the tech sector, stock-split stocks have been hot in recent years. Companies typically choose to split their stock as share prices reach high levels due to interest from outside investors. But in many cases, these companies that break up their stock structures to create more shares that are more reasonably priced end up continuing the buying momentum. While a stock split does nothing to change the fundamentals of a company, lowering the price of shares can make purchases more attractive to a wider range of investors and increase trading volume.

Recently, excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) has driven the stock prices of some top tech companies to higher levels than they have been in the past year, and discussion in the markets has focused on whether some of these big Named stock will opt for a split. soon.

If you’re looking for top AI stocks that could potentially gain additional momentum via an upcoming stock split, read on to see what two Motley Fool contributors believe will happen before December is out. Investing in two potential stock-splitting companies would be a good option. smart move.

Nvidia’s share price is high enough to consider a split

Parkway Tatevosyan (Nvidia): To me, a stock split is not a reason to buy a stock. However, at $462 per share, NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA) management might want to consider splitting its stock.

Nvidia is a leader in AI technology while generating unprecedented profits and trading at a relatively reasonable valuation. Stock splits can draw additional attention to a stock that is already receiving a lot of attention. The more affordable price per share after the split could attract more retail investors who missed out on the stock when shares were priced at a more reasonable level before the big surge of 2023.

Nvidia is showing the benefits of investing in AI technology. Revenue in its two most recent quarters increased 102% and 206% year over year, respectively. Revenue growth brought with it improvements in profitability. Nvidia’s operating income rose to $6.8 billion and $10.4 billion in the two quarters. These figures were up from $499 million and $601 million in the comparable quarters last year. Revenue and profit growth for Nvidia, thanks to AI, has been explosive.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6, a valuation I’d expect to pay for a company with less impressive performance and prospects. Nvidia’s frontline position in AI market growth, premium profitability, and reasonable valuation make it a stock investors can buy with enthusiasm in December.

ASML’s technology is making advanced AI possible

Keith Noonan (ASML): ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) stock is up about 19% over the past year. Compared to the returns posted by some other influential AI companies, the semiconductor equipment leader’s gains may not seem like much — but they have driven the techie’s share price to levels that may dissuade some investors.

With the stock trading at approximately $711 per share at the time of this writing, I think ASML stands as a prime candidate for a stock split. for reference, Apple announced its last stock split in 2020 – when its stock was trading at around $380 per share. When Tesla announced its most recent split in 2022, its stock was trading at $864 per share.

ASML’s current share price is completely within the range where a split might make sense, but that’s far from the main reason why I think investors should take a position in the stock.

Despite the growing enthusiasm for AI, ASML’s stock performance has not been able to surpass a 17% gain over the past year. S&P 500 Index.

Why didn’t the semiconductor equipment specialist outperform the benchmark index? The big reason is that the global chip industry is actually going through a cyclical recession. Despite surging demand for AI, demand for chips to power mobile hardware, automobiles and other major product categories has actually been relatively soft.

But it’s important to keep in mind the cyclical nature of the chip. The overall semiconductor industry should enter another growth phase before long – this time with the added benefit of AI-driven demand. And ASML is all set to profit.

The company’s lithography machines are essential for manufacturing the high-performance semiconductors that are powering the artificial intelligence revolution. Building Nvidia’s most advanced processors would be impossible without ASML’s extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines — and the patents essentially give the company a monopoly on the technology.

For investors looking for AI stocks that have long-term returns and non-prohibitive risk profiles, I think ASML has the potential to be a great portfolio addition.

More from The Motley Fool

Keith Noonan has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Parkev Tatevosyan, CFA has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hands-On in December Originally published by The Motley Fool.

Source: finance.yahoo.com