2 Startup Founders and a VC Share Why They Won't Hire Anyone Who Supports Hamas

The war between Israel and Hamas has sparked debate on college campuses and in the business world.

Two startup founders and a VC explain why they won’t hire people who support Hamas.

Supporting the Palestinian people is very different from supporting Hamas, he said.

“Portfolio companies should not hire individuals who are openly sympathetic to one of the worst terrorist attacks in the history of the world,” says Adam Struck, founding partner of Struck Capital.

The venture capitalist is referring to the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,400 people. Struck has pledged to never employ people who support Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US. And Struck is urging the companies he supports, over-75 businesses, to avoid such candidates as well.

He was joined by two other Jewish American technology executives, Michael Brokheim and Matt Frischer, who recently spoke to Insider. He distinguished between supporting Hamas and expressing concern over the plight of Palestinians. In the days following the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, this distinction was sometimes lost.

“Very few people realize that anti-Hamas is pro-Palestine,” Oren Etzioni, partner at Madonna Venture Group, recently wrote on X.

Other businesses and officials have recently taken similar decisions, and some have revoked job offers to people who have blamed Israel and made similar statements.

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman called for the public naming of Harvard students who were involved in writing a paper that blamed Israel for violent attacks by Hamas. The goal is to avoid hiring those people.

Three Harvard and Columbia law students lost job offers due to student organizations’ statements on the Israel–Hamas war. And an NYU law student lost a post-graduate job offer after a statement blaming Israel for Hamas attacks, Insider recently reported.

In their interview with Insider, Struck, Broekheim and Frischer explained the nuanced stance and where they draw the line on the issue.

Brokheim’s approach

Michael Broukheim, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of FabFitFun Michael Broukheim, FabFitFun

Bruckheim is the co-CEO and co-founder of FabFitFun, an e-commerce startup based in Los Angeles that has raised over $250 million and has approximately 400 employees. He is also a Harvard alumnus.

After Sweetgreens co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neyman, expressed his agreement by tweeting With Ekman’s condition, Posted by Brokhim “We’re in too.”

Broukheim told Insider that he “quite frankly” has no intention of hiring those individuals.

He said, “As a CEO, not supporting these people was the most ridiculously easy decision I have ever made because signing such a statement was absolutely crazy, crazy, and an irresponsible move.” “If you find your name associated with a statement at a time like this, it is irresponsible not to do everything you can to immediately disassociate from that statement.”

Brokhim said he would reconsider if the people who signed such a statement immediately withdrew their support. Indeed, some Harvard student groups withdrew their support for a paper that blamed Israel for the Hamas attacks.

Broukhim will also not judge those who participated in general pro-Palestine protests.

To them, the line is: “If someone is an avowed supporter of Hamas, there is no room for them at FabFitFun.”

Frischer’s opinion

Matt Frischer, Co-Founder of Protect Matt Frischer

Frischer also has a similar opinion. He is the co-founder of Bay Area-based Israeli startup Protect, which offers a live video app that uses smartphone cameras for security. It has approximately 40 employees worldwide.

“First and foremost, Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization,” says Frischer. “Even if I subtracted my personal opinion here, we would not hire someone who Be a supporter of any terrorist organization.”

Although he does not believe that someone who agrees with terrorist rhetoric would actually commit a violent act, it would not be worth the risk to his business.

“I would never knowingly employ someone who a) supports a terrorist organization and b) who ultimately puts my family and myself and my employees in danger,” Frischer said.

However, he will still consider candidates who attend pro-Palestine rallies, and he will not reject such people, even if they shout slogans such as “Resistance is not terrorism” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The latter means removing Israelis from their country and handing the land over to the Palestinians. According to the Anti-Defamation League, it is a favorite slogan of terrorist groups that seek to end Israel’s existence through violence.

“It will depend on who the organization or organizers of the protests are,” Frischer explained, distinguishing between “a pro-Palestinian movement versus a pro-Hamas movement.”

hit the emotions

Adam Struck, Founding Partner of Struck Capital Struck Capital

Struck’s emotions are equally subtle.

“It’s totally OK for people to have questions,” he said, “to be very sympathetic toward Palestinian citizens, to be very sympathetic toward a two-state solution.” Any healthy debate is a good situation I think.

The line to him is, “When you’re essentially glorifying the murder of innocent children in their cradles, that’s a real genocide. From my point of view, it’s black and white from both a moral and a rational standpoint.”

He said he would still consider candidates who want a better life for Palestinians, or feel that “Israel as a state has made mistakes.” “I’m just talking about the rhetoric like ‘glorifying the killings.’ We are all Hamas.”

If someone can’t distinguish between these stances, “I would be concerned that they have some level of cognitive impairment and that they will make other very serious mistakes that can harm the integrity of the work environment,” Struck explained.

As far as situations where slogans supported by terrorists are raised during pro-Palestine protests, Struck said he is more concerned about those who are organizing pro-Hamas rallies.

He said, “I’m talking about the people who are leading some of these groups and promoting this violent rhetoric, which in my opinion inevitably leads to anti-Semitism and acts of terrorism.” Is giving.” “We talk a lot at the board level about the concept of ‘poisoning the well’ with employees who can come in and bring down the integrity of the company.”

Stuck explains, “If one is taking this stance from a cognitive, rational, and ethical perspective, I would consider it dangerous to the integrity of the fiber that makes an enterprise grow and thrive.”

