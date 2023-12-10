2 Southern California cities ranked ‘Best Places to Live in America’ by Money

Finding the right place to settle down after checking all the boxes can be a daunting task. Most renters and homeowners want a city that offers the best combination of low crime rates, an excellent school system, a thriving local economy, access to quality health care, and much more.

In a new report from Money, researchers scoured the country to find the 50 best places to live in America in 2023, which includes two Southern California cities: Irvine (#13) and San Diego (#22).

The researchers considered various aspects, including the number of economic opportunities, quality of life, overall diversity, and the future trajectory of the city.

Irvine, California

Located in the heart of Orange County, Irvine is a bustling community that offers an excellent array of job, school, community and recreation opportunities. Residents have no shortage of world-class shopping and dining at nearby malls, including Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island.

Outdoor enthusiasts have unparalleled access to over 60 public parks and 400 miles of bike trails. Access to nearby beaches is about a 20-minute drive and more than a third of the city is protected as parks, trails and natural woodlands.

For nearly 20 years, Irvine has had the lowest per capita violent crime rate for its size, according to city officials. Residents can easily enjoy their free time in nearby metropolitan Los Angeles or spend a day in the mountains in Big Bear.

Money researchers note that Irvine’s school system is considered one of the best in California, with excellent universities including UC Irvine, which is ranked 5th on Money’s list of the best colleges in California and one of the 25 best colleges in America. Ranked 9th overall.

There are plenty of economic and business opportunities in Irvine and more than 19,000 businesses call the city home. According to Money, some of the largest employers include the University of California, Blizzard Entertainment and Edwards Lifesciences LLC.

Quick facts about Irwin:

– Median household income: $115,606

– Median home price: $1,300,651

-Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $4,345

-Population- 268,777

-Unemployment rate: 2.8%

San Diego, California

Known as “America’s Finest City,” San Diego boasts world-class beaches, a thriving downtown, year-round temperate weather, and a relaxed lifestyle.

Residents can enjoy Balboa Park, a 1,000-acre complex that houses the San Diego Zoo, 15 museums, a gardening center, the Old Globe Theatre, and more.

Those who enjoy the outdoors can access the city’s 340 parks and 40,000 acres of open space. Locals can enjoy quality kayaking, fishing, surfing, whale watching and more every day.

In Downtown San Diego, residents can enjoy world-class dining, entertainment, coffee shops and more. Book a table at one of the city’s five Michelin-starred restaurants or check out one of the more than 120 breweries, brew pubs and tasting stores.

The city is home to an excellent school system with the University of California San Diego, which was ranked 7th on Money’s list of California’s 10 Best Colleges and 12th on America’s 25 Best Colleges.

A thriving job economy is supported by a growing number of healthcare and biotech corporations, as well as a number of IT communications companies, including Qualcomm and Nokia.

According to Money, “Although the housing market in California is generally more expensive than the rest of the country, home prices in San Diego are more affordable than other big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.”

Quick Facts About San Diego:

– Median household income: $96,246

– Median home price: $963,261

-Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $$3,113

-Population- 1,381,275

-Unemployment rate: 3.1%

The study analyzed more than 480,000 data points in approximately 1,370 cities and towns across the US and nine categories:

-the cost of living

-Diversity

-Economic opportunities

-Education

-Fun and features

-Health & Safety

-housing market

-Quality of life

The 50 best places to live in America in 2022-2023 according to Money are:

Atlanta, Georgia Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey boise, idaho Chapel Hill, North Carolina Irvine, California Fort Lee, New Jersey Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Milton, Massachusetts Fremont, California Carmel, Indiana Rockville, Maryland Franklin, Tennessee San Diego, California Hillsboro, Oregon Abington, Pennsylvania San Jose, California Alexandria, Virginia Chanhassen, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Overland Park, Kansas Morristown, New Jersey Lafayette, Colorado Camas, Washington Alamonte Springs, Florida South Burlington, Vermont Marietta, Georgia Kirkwood, Missouri Glen Cove, New York Kaneohe, Hawaii Hutto, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Salt Lake City, Utah Bentonville, Arkansas Sarasota, Florida Nashua, New Hampshire Norman, Oklahoma Greenville, South Carolina Juneau, Alaska Coralville, Iowa Jeffersonville, Indiana Sparks, Nevada

Money magazine’s full report on the best cities to live in America can be found here.

Source: ktla.com