December 10, 2023
2 Southern California cities ranked 'Best Places to Live in America' by Money


Finding the right place to settle down after checking all the boxes can be a daunting task. Most renters and homeowners want a city that offers the best combination of low crime rates, an excellent school system, a thriving local economy, access to quality health care, and much more.

In a new report from Money, researchers scoured the country to find the 50 best places to live in America in 2023, which includes two Southern California cities: Irvine (#13) and San Diego (#22).

The researchers considered various aspects, including the number of economic opportunities, quality of life, overall diversity, and the future trajectory of the city.

Irvine, California

Located in the heart of Orange County, Irvine is a bustling community that offers an excellent array of job, school, community and recreation opportunities. Residents have no shortage of world-class shopping and dining at nearby malls, including Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island.

Outdoor enthusiasts have unparalleled access to over 60 public parks and 400 miles of bike trails. Access to nearby beaches is about a 20-minute drive and more than a third of the city is protected as parks, trails and natural woodlands.

For nearly 20 years, Irvine has had the lowest per capita violent crime rate for its size, according to city officials. Residents can easily enjoy their free time in nearby metropolitan Los Angeles or spend a day in the mountains in Big Bear.

Money researchers note that Irvine’s school system is considered one of the best in California, with excellent universities including UC Irvine, which is ranked 5th on Money’s list of the best colleges in California and one of the 25 best colleges in America. Ranked 9th overall.

There are plenty of economic and business opportunities in Irvine and more than 19,000 businesses call the city home. According to Money, some of the largest employers include the University of California, Blizzard Entertainment and Edwards Lifesciences LLC.

Quick facts about Irwin:
– Median household income: $115,606
– Median home price: $1,300,651
-Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $4,345
-Population- 268,777
-Unemployment rate: 2.8%

San Diego, California

Known as “America’s Finest City,” San Diego boasts world-class beaches, a thriving downtown, year-round temperate weather, and a relaxed lifestyle.

Residents can enjoy Balboa Park, a 1,000-acre complex that houses the San Diego Zoo, 15 museums, a gardening center, the Old Globe Theatre, and more.

Those who enjoy the outdoors can access the city’s 340 parks and 40,000 acres of open space. Locals can enjoy quality kayaking, fishing, surfing, whale watching and more every day.

In Downtown San Diego, residents can enjoy world-class dining, entertainment, coffee shops and more. Book a table at one of the city’s five Michelin-starred restaurants or check out one of the more than 120 breweries, brew pubs and tasting stores.

The city is home to an excellent school system with the University of California San Diego, which was ranked 7th on Money’s list of California’s 10 Best Colleges and 12th on America’s 25 Best Colleges.

A thriving job economy is supported by a growing number of healthcare and biotech corporations, as well as a number of IT communications companies, including Qualcomm and Nokia.

According to Money, “Although the housing market in California is generally more expensive than the rest of the country, home prices in San Diego are more affordable than other big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.”

Quick Facts About San Diego:
– Median household income: $96,246
– Median home price: $963,261
-Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $$3,113
-Population- 1,381,275
-Unemployment rate: 3.1%

The study analyzed more than 480,000 data points in approximately 1,370 cities and towns across the US and nine categories:

-the cost of living
-Diversity
-Economic opportunities
-Education
-Fun and features
-Health & Safety
-housing market
-Quality of life

The 50 best places to live in America in 2022-2023 according to Money are:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Tempe, Arizona
  3. Kirkland, Washington
  4. Raleigh, North Carolina
  5. Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois
  6. Columbia, Maryland
  7. Somerville, Massachusetts
  8. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Jersey City, New Jersey
  11. boise, idaho
  12. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  13. Irvine, California
  14. Fort Lee, New Jersey
  15. Arlington, Virginia
  16. Naperville, Illinois
  17. Milton, Massachusetts
  18. Fremont, California
  19. Carmel, Indiana
  20. Rockville, Maryland
  21. Franklin, Tennessee
  22. San Diego, California
  23. Hillsboro, Oregon
  24. Abington, Pennsylvania
  25. San Jose, California
  26. Alexandria, Virginia
  27. Chanhassen, Minnesota
  28. Denver, Colorado
  29. Overland Park, Kansas
  30. Morristown, New Jersey
  31. Lafayette, Colorado
  32. Camas, Washington
  33. Alamonte Springs, Florida
  34. South Burlington, Vermont
  35. Marietta, Georgia
  36. Kirkwood, Missouri
  37. Glen Cove, New York
  38. Kaneohe, Hawaii
  39. Hutto, Texas
  40. Madison, Wisconsin
  41. Salt Lake City, Utah
  42. Bentonville, Arkansas
  43. Sarasota, Florida
  44. Nashua, New Hampshire
  45. Norman, Oklahoma
  46. Greenville, South Carolina
  47. Juneau, Alaska
  48. Coralville, Iowa
  49. Jeffersonville, Indiana
  50. Sparks, Nevada

Money magazine’s full report on the best cities to live in America can be found here.

close modal

suggest improvements

suggest improvements

Source: ktla.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here's what's next.

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here’s what’s next.

December 10, 2023
We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

December 10, 2023

You may have missed

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here's what's next.

Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here’s what’s next.

December 10, 2023
We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

December 10, 2023
Affordable Tesla: Get a discounted Model 3 now or Model 2 later

Affordable Tesla: Get a discounted Model 3 now or Model 2 later

December 10, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Talking About My Generation: A Simple Guide to Every Age Group, From Boomers to Zoomers

December 10, 2023
2 Southern California cities ranked 'Best Places to Live in America' by Money

2 Southern California cities ranked ‘Best Places to Live in America’ by Money

December 10, 2023
earnings-per-share-growth

Investing in Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) five years ago would have made you 52%

December 10, 2023