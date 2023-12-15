2 SoCal men arrested in $80M 'pig slaughter' cryptocurrency scam

Handcuffs are visible in this file image. (Getty Images)

Three Southern California men, along with a fourth defendant, have been charged with conspiring to open shell companies and bank accounts to launder money from victims caught in cryptocurrency investment scams, federal authorities announced Thursday.

The two men, 36-year-old Alhambra resident Lu Zhang and 31-year-old Cypress resident Justin Walker, were arrested by federal agents on Dec. 12, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

Federal authorities are currently searching for the other two men, 32-year-old Rosemead resident Joseph Wong and 40-year-old Naperville, Illinois resident Hailong Zhu.

Pig slaughter, a phrase taken from a foreign language word used to describe the same fraud scheme, occurs when thieves use cryptocurrencies on dating services and social media platforms or through unsolicited calls. Cheats victims by pretending to have false numbers to make commercial investments.

After initiating a relationship with their victims and establishing trust, the scammers direct them to other members of the scheme who are “operating fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platforms and applications, where victims are persuaded to make financial investments.” Goes,” the release said.

Once victims deposit money into scammer-controlled accounts, the fraudulent investment platform will show fake financial gains to encourage victims to invest more money. Ultimately, victims are unable to withdraw or get any of their money back.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “the overall fraud scheme in the related pig-butcher syndicate involved at least 284 transactions and resulted in victims losing more than $80 million.”

More than $20 million in victim funds were allegedly deposited into accounts controlled by Zhang, Walker, Wong and Zhu.

All four men have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, concealing money laundering and international money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Zhang and Walker appeared in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on December 13, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial was set for February 6, 2024.

Source: ktla.com