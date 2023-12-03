2 Reliable Index Funds for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks are a great way to earn extra income, but owning a dividend stock requires regular research. If shareholders fail to become familiar with the underlying companies they risk losing money. The huge payout could mean little if the stock itself declines significantly.

Income investors can offset that risk with index funds, particularly those that are diversified across a wide range of dividend stocks. Shareholders still need to understand any index funds they own, but it requires much less work than tracking multiple companies.

Here are two dividend-paying index funds that have reliably made money for patient investors.

1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM +1.03% ) tracks 452 large publicly traded U.S. companies whose dividend yield is projected to be above average. It includes value stocks from 10 of the 11 market sectors (every sector except real estate), but its weighted exposure leans toward financials, health care, and consumer staples.

The current dividend yield is 3.4%, and the last dividend payment was $0.78 per share in September. History says the next dividend payment will be in December. The five largest holdings in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF are detailed below:

ExxonMobil: 3.6% JPMorgan Chase: 3.2% johnson and johnson: 2.9% Procter & Gamble: 2.6% broadcom: 2.6%

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF returned 134% over the last decade, or 8.9% annually. This is significantly less than the widely reported 204% return. S&P 500, That underperformance is due to relatively low exposure to the technology sector, which was the best-performing sector over the past decade.

That poor performance is compensated for by above-average dividend payments and below-average volatility. As mentioned, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF currently pays a 3.4% yield. That easily tops the 1.62% yield paid by the broader S&P 500. The index fund also has a 10-year beta of 0.86, meaning it has moved 86 basis points for every 100-basis-point movement in the S&P 500.

The last important number is the 0.06% expense ratio. This is well below average, and means investors would pay just $6 per year on a $10,000 portfolio. All things considered, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is a good choice for investors who would happily exchange market-beating returns for strong and reliable dividend payments.

2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG +0.75%) tracks 314 large U.S. companies that have consistently increased their dividend payouts over the past decade. It includes growth stocks and value stocks from 10 of the 11 market sectors (except real estate), but its weighted exposure leans most heavily toward technology, financials, and healthcare.

The dividend yield is currently 1.97%, and the last dividend payment was $0.77 per share in early October. History says the next dividend payment will be in early January. The five largest positions in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF are detailed below:

Microsoft: 5.3% Apple: 4.4% UnitedHealth Group: 3.5% ExxonMobil: 3.1% JPMorgan Chase: 2.9%

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF returned 168% over the last decade, or 10.4% annually. That’s less than the 204% return in the S&P 500, but tops the 134% return in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. This is a product of its mid-performance in the mid-performance technology sector.

Here too, poor performance is compensated for by above average dividend payouts and below average volatility. The yield is currently 1.97%, marginally higher than the 1.62% yield paid by the broader S&P 500. The index fund also holds a 10-year beta of 0.87, meaning it has risen 87 basis points for every 100-basis-point movement. In the S&P 500.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a lower-than-average expense ratio of 0.06%. This index fund is a great choice for investors who want reliable and above-average dividend payments, but can also provide larger returns than the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF.

Index funds can complement portfolios of individual stocks

The index funds discussed above are a great way to spread money across hundreds of dividend-paying companies, but investors don’t have to choose between index funds and individual stocks.

Personally, I have the majority of my portfolio invested in growth stocks, many of which fall in the technology sector. But I also have some index funds that better optimize my investments in market sectors and companies that I follow less.

