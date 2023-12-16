2 reasons to buy Microsoft stock, and 1 reason to sell The Motley Fool

Investors’ attention seems to be focused on this Microsoft(MSFT 1.31%) Attractive properties as 2023 draws to a close. The software giant’s share price has surged more than 50% since mid-December, easily outpacing its 38% rise. nasdaq composite to date.

Bulls are currently in control of the stock’s path due to encouraging signs of enterprise technology spending, artificial intelligence (AI) and economic growth. But, like any stock, Microsoft may fail to deliver good returns to shareholders from here on out. Let’s take a closer look at that bullish thesis and one key fact that could threaten investor returns.

Buy Microsoft Stock for Value

Microsoft’s portfolio of software services is becoming more valuable to its customers, which is good news for its long-term growth outlook. It’s true that much of this value is coming from the emerging field of AI, which is potentially a highly hyped investment trend on Wall Street these days. Yet Microsoft is seeing solid benefits from AI, such as boosting productivity in areas like cloud enterprise services, cybersecurity and personal computing.

Executives said in a late October earnings update that technology was a major factor behind recent 23% growth in the company’s cloud segment. Total revenue rose 12% as its divisions expanded more to offset sluggish results in areas like computing hardware. CEO Satya Nadella said, “We are increasingly incorporating AI into every role and business process to drive productivity for our customers.” Those gains are also directly boosting Microsoft’s profit margins.

Buy Microsoft for profit margin

Many software-as-a-service companies have relatively low earnings, but that’s certainly not the case for Microsoft. In fact, this tech giant is one of the most profitable large companies on the planet.

Gross profit last quarter was $40 billion, or 71% of sales. Operating income jumped 24% to nearly 50% of sales. These gains came despite a relatively quiet growth environment and aggressive spending in areas such as data centers and research and development.

Microsoft’s cash flow is also fantastic, generating over $30 billion of operating cash in the last three months alone. As a result, management has the resources necessary to protect the tech titan’s dominant market share. The company can also afford to continue increasing the dividend.

Sell ​​Microsoft for valuation

The main issue is that investors have to pay for the risk of all these positive factors. Microsoft shares are valued at about 13 times sales today, up from a price-to-sales ratio of 9 at the beginning of the year. Such increased premiums increase the risk that you will not get huge returns by paying more for a business. you can be master Apple – which is certainly less profitable and more slowly growing – for 8x revenues.

Still, Microsoft checks a lot of the boxes as an attractive growth stock investment. With just one stock, you get exposure to many promising software sectors, including cybersecurity and cloud enterprise services. You also gain a greater presence in the growing field of generic AI and all the positive effects it is having on the path to software and business productivity.

If stock prices worry you, consider keeping an eye on another downturn in the markets or the tech world. This happens often, and the next one may provide a more attractive entry point to this fantastic tech business.

Source: www.fool.com