2 reasons a ‘work bestie’ can supercharge your career, from a psychologist

We spend approximately 90,000 hours at work in a lifetime. In the debate about socializing with coworkers, there are extremes – some consider workplace friendships unnecessary, while others socialize primarily within their work area. Both of these approaches have their limitations. Although it is beneficial to network (and be friendly) with your coworkers, having a large group of friends at work can complicate professional dynamics due to potential conflicts of interest and the challenge of maintaining many deep connections. This is why it’s important to prioritize quality over quantity when it comes to work friendships.

A focused approach towards workplace relationships, such as having a “work bestie”, can provide a unique blend of support and understanding, which can positively contribute to one’s career and overall job satisfaction. Here are two ways that having a close confidant at work not only makes a tough workday bearable, but actively enhances your professional development.

1. They Can Help You Rise Above Your Impostor Syndrome

Imposter syndrome, a psychological phenomenon where individuals doubt their achievements and fear being exposed as a “fraud”, is common in the workplace. A 2019 review found that it affects a wide range of individuals, from adolescents to end-stage professionals, and is often comorbid with depression and anxiety. Feeling like you don’t belong among your coworkers can significantly hinder your work performance, job satisfaction, and cause burnout.

A confidant you trust and who knows your workplace as well as you can be helpful in dealing with these feelings. By providing a supportive space to share your accomplishments, milestones, or any challenges you face, a close workplace confidant can help you recognize and internalize your successes and contextualize your failures.

Great confidants have two distinctive traits, both of which can help you navigate the work environment. For one, they are great listeners who have strong instincts, which can help them understand your emotional health. If you are experiencing symptoms of irritation, anxiety or depressive thoughts, you can rest assured that your reliable early warning system will be the one that works best for you. This will enable you to take measures to deal with these challenges before they escalate. Having such a reliable and empathetic colleague in your corner not only boosts your confidence but also inspires you to take a more flexible approach to your career and personal well-being.

Secondly, excellent confidants walk the line between being assertive and supportive, providing honest, constructive feedback as well as encouraging your strengths and accomplishments. This balance is important in a workplace setting where growth often comes from challenging but supportive conversations.

They can inspire you to stretch your abilities and take on new challenges, while also making sure you feel valued and capable. This mix of persistence and support from a work friend can be a powerful catalyst for professional growth, helping you move forward in your career with confidence and clarity.

2. They help in job satisfaction through disruptions in the workplace

Changes in the workplace due to the pandemic have highlighted the growing importance of close friendships in the workplace. Recent Gallup data shows that better-performing employees consistently report higher levels of job satisfaction across the board.

In 2020, a year of significant workplace disruption, the presence of a work bestie corresponded to a 6% increase in job satisfaction among those who strongly agreed, from 33% in 2019 to 39% in 2020.

Without such relationships at work, Gallup data shows a drop in job satisfaction from 23% in 2021 to 15% in 2022. This decline suggests that the absence of a supportive confidant in the workplace may be felt more acutely as workplaces adjust to the new normal.

All this to say, it’s important to have a close confidant at work. Such a person can help maintain and potentially increase job satisfaction during challenging times.

conclusion

The evidence is clear: Developing a “work bestie” relationship is more than just a benefit — it’s a career strategy that pays dividends. From reducing the effects of imposter syndrome to significantly increasing job satisfaction during times of change, a work bestie can be your secret weapon in the workplace. Don’t leave this important relationship to chance; Take action to nurture these connections and watch as they transform not only your workday, but your entire career path.