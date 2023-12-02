2 practical tips to revive a relationship on life support

Relationships are hard, but they don’t have to feel like hard work. getty

Many people come to therapy wondering why they are no longer on the same page with their partner. They say things like:

“Even when we are together, I still feel very alone. We are physically close, but emotionally I feel miles away.

“I often find myself wondering whether my partner really understands me anymore. I feel isolated in my thoughts and feelings, as if I am alone in this relationship.

“It’s becoming harder to remember the last time we really connected. These days, they are less interested in my hobbies and passions. It wasn’t always like this.”

There are many reasons why you may be feeling this way. Interestingly, one of the most likely causes of this “out-of-sync” phenomenon in relationships is that, sometimes, we fail to take into account the fact that people change.

A study published in 2017 Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that expecting both you and your partner to make changes together over the next year is linked to better relationship outcomes, such as higher quality, stability, and growth, now and in the future.

So, what can you do if you start feeling disconnected from your relationship? Here are two tips for rekindling a relationship that is failing, based on relationship science.

1. Be considerate of your partner, and play according to their interests

Instead of spending all your mental energy on how you’re feeling, a practical way to get a handle on the situation is to put yourself in your partner’s shoes. Chances are, if you’re not on the same page, you’re in the same sinking boat.

A paper published in 2015 Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience points out that when people expect interpersonal rejection, they are likely to experience a number of negative emotions such as:

Hurt

jealousy

alone

Ashamed

Criminal

socially anxious

Ashamed

Think about what you want your partner to do about the situation. You’ll probably come to this conclusion: “I wish my partner had made an effort to connect with me, because I don’t want them to experience any of these feelings.”

This is your golden ticket. If your partner isn’t making an effort to understand you or connect with you, take it upon yourself to connect with them instead. This tells them two things:

see you. This is important, because feeling seen and heard is the lifeline of a successful relationship. I respect you. Sometimes, the not so subtle subtext in an out-of-sync relationship is that partners place more importance on being in the relationship than being with each other. Your partner deserves to know that this is not the case.

Being curious is a great way to connect with a partner. Don’t force your way into something they enjoy doing, but ask questions about what fascinates them. If your partner has developed an interest in a new sport, ask them what they like about it. Let them speak enthusiastically about whatever inspires them. This is an excellent way to find common ground and provides you with a chance to introduce your hobbies and interests without coming off as pressured or “boring.”

2. Make a ‘game’ out of relationship check-ins

As tempting as it may be, trying to talk about the complex circumstances that have caused you and your partner to feel out of sync can be counterproductive. A study published in 2013 Journal of Family Psychology found that the positivity, negativity, and effectiveness of communication can vary between married couples depending on the topic being discussed. Studies show that husbands are more likely to respond negatively to discussions they perceive as more difficult.

Making relationship check-ins more enjoyable can be as simple as turning them into a playful game. Here’s a fun idea:

Both you and your partner write down some light and easy questions that you are curious about. These should be fun questions that keep things simple (avoid heavy topics). Once you have your questions, fold them and put them in a bowl. Choose a comfortable time and comfortable place for your game. Maybe it’s a Sunday morning with coffee or a quiet evening on the couch. When you’re ready to start, take turns posing a question to the bowl. If you choose a question, it is up to your partner to answer it. You can add in with your answer if you feel like it, but there’s no pressure. If your partner asks a question, it’s your turn to answer.

This little game keeps the mood light and encourages both of you to learn more about each other in a fun and stress-free way. Over time, you may no longer need to “gamify” these conversations. As you delve into deeper questions about what you both want from each other, you can make real progress in getting your relationship back on track.

conclusion

A relationship that is not in harmony requires sensitivity, positivity and a supportive approach. It is important to avoid blame, negativity and forceful tactics. By understanding and connecting with your partner and engaging in light conversation, you create a nurturing environment for your relationship to flourish and regenerate. This thoughtful and caring approach lays the foundation for a stronger, more harmonious relationship.