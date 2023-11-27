2 Penny Stocks That Can Help Fund My Retirement!

Image Source: Getty Images

Investing in penny stocks can be extremely risky for investors. Smaller companies like these may suffer from extreme price volatility due to their low costs. They may also be more likely to collapse due to company- or industry-specific weakness problems in the broader economy.

But when things go right, investing in young businesses can yield much better returns than buying mature companies. FTSE 100 Or FTSE 250, Profit growth could be much better, resulting in a huge increase in the share price.

Here are two top penny stocks that I think can provide exceptional long-term wealth.

Atlantic Lithium

Investing in early stage mining companies can be fraught with risk. Failures in the exploration and asset development phases could impact profit forecasts. These businesses also have weaker balance sheets than major miners, making them more vulnerable to failure.

still i believe Atlantic Lithium (LSE:ALL) – which owns the Iwoya lithium project in Ghana – remains an attractive investment right now. As a graph from Chem Vishal Albemarle The below shows that demand for white metals like silver is likely to increase due to increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales.

Source: Albemarle

The miner is making good progress in getting Evoya up and running by early 2025. It received a mining lease from the Government of Ghana in October, while negotiations took place on the engineering, procurement, construction and management (EPCM) contract for the main processing plant and non-profit. The processing infrastructure is said to be in advanced stage.

The Ivoya project is huge, and when operational it will be one of the 10 largest spodumene [ lithium aluminum silicate mineral] Focus producers on the planet. Thanks for the agreements with Piedmont Lithium And Ghana’s Mineral Income Investment Fund, the funding position for the asset looks quite strong.

In addition, Atlantic Lithium also has a series of exciting exploration projects in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. Last week, it received a new license to explore lithium at two projects within 70km of Evoya. I think the future of the company can be very bright.

european metal holdings

I believe european metals (LSE:EMH) could be another great way to ride the lithium boom. The company owns the Sinovac project in Czechia, a resource that has been labeled a ‘strategic asset’ by the European Union.

It’s no mystery why. Sinovac is the largest lithium resource on the continent, and will produce 29,386 tonnes of lithium hydroxide during its 25-year life.

The news of a successful pilot program in early November shows the quality (and thus the huge commercial potential) of the Central European project. it showed “Exceptionally clean battery grade lithium carbonate”which demonstrated 99.7% accuracy.

An added bonus is Sinovac’s location on the doorstep of Europe’s major car manufacturers and chemicals manufacturers. It is very simple and cheap for people like them mercedes benz And BMW Better to source your lithium from here than anywhere else.

I think European Metals’ recent share price decline represents a top dip buying opportunity. There is a risk that it could fail to deliver the expected profit growth to its shareholders if EV sales fall short of forecasts. But, overall, things are looking quite good for the mining company.

