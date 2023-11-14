2 Norfolk Citizens League recommends denial of Armed Forces Brewing Company’s pending permits

Both the Colonial Place and Riverview Civic League and the Park Place Civic League voted not to support approving the permit for the Armed Forces Brewing Company.

NORFOLK, VA – A brewing company embroiled in controversy lost the endorsement of another Civic League in Norfolk Monday night.

In September, the Park Place Civic League recommended denial of the Armed Forces Brewing Company’s pending conditional use permit.

Now, the Colonial Place and Riverview Civic Leagues have followed suit, voting 48-2 to support the Park Place Civic League’s stance. In each of his votes, he cited poor community relations, signs of violence and threats, and anti-LGBTQ values, among other things.

In July, Armed Forces Brewing Company announced that Norfolk would be the home of their headquarters and inaugural brewing facility. The company has promised that 70% of its workforce will be made up of military veterans.

RELATED: Military tribute beer company headed to Norfolk faces ‘divisive’ accusations from Virginia representative

They are currently brewing beer under a grandfathered conditional use permit for the former O’Connor’s brewing location, while waiting for three new permits to be approved, possibly this week.

A shareholder and veteran of the company, Robert J. O’Neill has attracted controversy for his online anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including calling members of the LGBTQ community “pedophiles”. He has also said on social media that “China is going to destroy us” because the US Navy featured a servicemember and a drag queen in a recruitment video.

It’s something that doesn’t sit well with openly gay Colonial Place resident John Fox.

“I don’t think Norfolk is the place for a business that promotes weapons, misogynistic, racist, homophobic and transphobic views,” he said during Monday’s meeting.

“This man’s actions are political in nature, they are for money and profit,” said Jamie Sum, owner of 80/20 Burger Bar. “Norfolk, and this neighborhood in particular, has become a neighborhood that supports our gay community.”

He said he doesn’t want to see that movement slide backwards.

“Google Rob O’Neill. Look up his name. He’ll tell you what he thinks about certain people and he’ll tell you how much he wants to hurt certain people and how certain people shouldn’t be there. That’s until That’s fine unless you want to do that owning a business, especially when you say you want to be open to anyone when you know damn well you’ll like it, rather than if there’s something There is a possibility of people not being there.

However, not everyone agreed.

A member of the Civic League said, “Why are your feelings more important than anyone else’s feelings? If you don’t want to go into that business, don’t go into that business.”

Another said, “We may have our differences, but we can’t be seen as so intolerant that if you disagree with someone, you want to lock them up and stop them from coming here.”

Armed Forces CEO Alan Beale was scheduled to attend the meeting to conduct a quiz with residents. However, Civic League president Pooya Mohit said Beal’s office canceled at the last minute because they knew a news outlet would be attending.

13News Now reached out to a business spokesperson for comment ahead of the meeting, but did not receive a response. 13News Now was also the only outlet to be present at this particular meeting.

“The press approached him just moments before he came to the meeting and the press reached out to him and said that they understood that they were going to attend their meeting and we were going to vote on them and they refused So come to the meeting now,” he said.

Board member Stephanie Clark further stated that she would not support the business as a veteran or an LGBTQ ally. He also read an email from an armed forces campaigner regarding the previous Park Place Civic League vote.

“The publicist for the Armed Forces Brewing Company actually said that the Civic League provided false information to its members, which misrepresents the organization,” Clark said.

She went on to read a statement from O’Neill regarding the same vote.

Their notorious boss, who until recently was the face of the company, said of the Civic League that it is “a group of people who sit around and are in charge of civics, but I don’t think they know the definition of it.” The copy of ‘Citizen’ is. They gave us a non-recommendation letter because they don’t like us. Allegedly they don’t like our values ​​and our values. I think they’re kind of stupid.”

Another Civic League member in the crowd said that as a Navy veteran, he is not happy with how they are marketing to veterans.

“Any business that tries to use any kind of military influence or use the military or the DOD to push their ideas or try to sell stuff and poach the military is abhorrent. Military service is about being humble, it’s about serving your country,” she said.

These Civic League votes will not directly block Armed Forces Brewing’s applications for a conditional use permit, although they do have merit with the city’s Planning Commission which ultimately makes the decision.

That meeting is being held at Norfolk City Hall on Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

We contacted Armed Forces Brewing Company for comment, but they did not email us back nor did they attend the meeting, as we stated above.

Source: www.bing.com