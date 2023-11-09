2 minutes with Peter Harvey, Co-Founder and CEO of RoyFi

Peter is the co-founder and CEO of RoyFi, which works to democratize access to capital for the creative class. The company advances money to artists based on future royalty income. It does this at below-market rates, with customers retaining full ownership of their music catalogue.

We spent two minutes with Peter to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations, and his acclaimed recent work.

Peter, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now.

I grew up just outside of Princeton, NJ, I just moved to Orlando from Nashville.

Your earliest musical memory.

Without a doubt, it was music class in kindergarten, where I was unable to play any song properly unless the teacher was literally holding my hand and playing it for me. I’ve never been able to get better and that’s why I’m in the business side of the industry.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Neon Union, Old Dominion, 50 Cent, Eminem, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Christian rapper and entrepreneur J. Working with Monty and watching his career grow. In a year’s time, he more than doubled his Spotify year-by-review figures with the help of an advance from RoyFi, as he was able to focus on his art and merchandise to reach more fans.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Co-founder of Royfy with Don Griffith and Corey Whiting. It’s a great feeling to be able to use my background in finance to provide artists with the funds they need to advance and develop their careers.

One thing you’re excited about is how the world of music is evolving.

The evolution of music as an asset class. I think risk-based pricing will become increasingly common and will lead to a renaissance for the entrepreneurial class of artists and writers. I see that this will result in less concentration of wealth in the industry. Individual artists will be able to make autonomous decisions, which will greatly benefit creators.

A work by someone you’ve recently admired, whether in music or beyond.

Recently my girlfriend had me on Lenny Rachitsky’s podcast. He’s doing a great job of making the insights of top achievers available to non-experts.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Sacha Baron Cohen. Their unwavering dedication to shining a light on everything is refreshing in a world that takes itself too seriously.

Your favorite fictional character.

Shrek.

Someone worth following on social media.

Visual Capitalist on Instagram. They do a great job of turning complexity into consumable graphics.

Your core strengths as a marketer/creative.

Identifying and resolving pain points. My attitude towards every situation is always optimistic. Mistakes can be corrected and weaknesses can become strengths.

Your biggest weakness.

My first language is business. The first language of the music industry is creativity. I’m working on it and hopefully will make some progress.

If you weren’t in the music business what would you be doing.

If I weren’t in music, I would be looking for a different way to leverage my skills to help others achieve their goals.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we talk to creative people about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire, and more. For more information about 2 Minutes, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.

Source: musebycl.io