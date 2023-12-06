2 minutes with... LaTekia Johnson, Founder of Visionary Rising

Latekiya is a senior entertainment and technology executive and entrepreneur at the intersection of culture, community and creativity. As the founder of Visionary Rising (VSNRY) – a creative studio for ambitious brands and mass-produced creators – he has focused on creating safe digital spaces while creating innovative work for emerging and global acts.

His career includes stints at companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nielsen Media, as well as high-growth startups Decent Labs, A Cloud Guru, Cash App, and more.

We spent two minutes with Latekiya to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations, and her recent acclaimed work.

Latekiya, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now.

I grew up in Tampa Bay and now I live in Austin because I can get to either coast in less than four hours.

Your earliest musical memory.

When I was 2 or 3 years old, I used to sing Janet Jackson in the backseat of my parent’s car. I loved Rhythm Nation and couldn’t get enough of it when I was that age—still can’t.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Beyonce is my favorite artist today. I also have Janelle Monáe, Amber Mark, Thames, Maggie Rogers, BNZN and other Afrobeats artistes.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Released on Diplo Royal. This was the first time he sold royalties directly to his fans. The release sold out within minutes and won a Grammy. Working with the Diplo team during one of the busiest times was truly a great experience.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m really proud of my creative studio and consultancy Visionary Rising, which I launched in 2016. This is something I will always be proud of. Whatever happened in the first few years happened only through determination. Now, the business is a preferred partner for emerging creators and creator-centric startups. We’ve worked with some of the biggest names in the industry like Wethos and Storyblox, revolutionizing the way creators get started. We’ve stayed true to our vision: to be a place where creative people of all types can do their best work.

One thing you’re excited about is how the world of music is evolving.

Music has historically not been viewed as part of the creator economy. But the good thing about all these emerging technologies like AI and blockchain is that they have streamlined the process and given artists complete control over their careers, perhaps for the first time. It’s forcing everyone to take stock of how the industry serves artists. Let’s not forget that they are the heartbeat of everything. If artists aren’t thriving and aren’t making music we love, there’s no industry. In 20 or 30 years, we will look back at what’s happening now as a moment of change.

A work by someone you’ve recently admired, whether in music or beyond.

Janelle Monae. I love the way she put out her latest album. The Wondaland team did a phenomenal job of integrating existing fans and introducing new fans to Monáe in a truly authentic way, which is sometimes missing in today’s rollouts.

I’m also a big fan of my friend Noel Tantinya. He is a creative director who has worked for Netflix, Nike, and CashApp. Name a great brand that still exists today that Noel has probably worked with. I’m a big fan of people who are passionate about their work, bringing out the best in everyone and making the world a better place. That’s Noel times 10!

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast that you’ve recently found inspiring.

I can’t get enough of Vibrate Higher Daily by Lalah Delia. I’m a huge proponent of mindfulness, and her work has been helpful in how I release things that don’t serve me. I highly recommend reading it.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Shonda Rhimes. He gave us Crossroads, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder. Please keep that woman safe at all costs.

Your favorite fictional character.

Issa D. It’s not even a competition.

Someone worth following on social media.

Drew de leon. I enjoy his perspective on the music industry and the community he is building. He is someone who cares a lot about his work and brings out the best in everyone.

Your core strengths as a marketer/creative.

Making the intangible tangible by staying curious and open to dreaming. I always tell clients to come to me with their biggest idea and we’ll figure out how to make it happen.

Your biggest weakness.

Want to do everything at the same time. My partner has to constantly remind me that I’m human and there’s a time and a place for things.

If you weren’t in the music business what would you be doing.

Sale and renovation of real estate. I’m probably already an HGTV host.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we talk to creative people about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire, and more. For more information about 2 Minutes, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.

Source: musebycl.io