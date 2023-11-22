2 minutes with... Alex Akimov, composer, music manager and entrepreneur

Immigrating to the United States at the age of 19, Alex Akimov transitioned from touring guitarist to leading music manager. Alex and his wife Lani used early social platforms to raise the fame of the boy band New District. After attracting industry leaders and collaborating with top labels on campaigns, Alex launched Simply Social in 2017, a digital marketing agency that works for some of the biggest artists in the world. Leveraging insights from courses taken at the LA Music Academy and MIT, Alex introduced a “Trigger Markets” approach to boosting the global appeal of artists. By 2022, he founded Sound.me, an AI-powered platform with nearly 1 million users that has redefined influencer collaboration and music promotion.

We spent two minutes with Alex to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations, and some of the recent work he’s admired.

Alex, tell us…

Where did you grow up and where do you live now?

I grew up in Moscow, but have lived in Los Angeles for more than half of my life. LA is home.

What is your earliest musical memory?

I was watching a documentary about John Lennon called Imagine. I remember seeing it for the first time and being astounded by the success of the Beatles. I thought to myself: “I want to do that!”

Who are your favorite bands/musicians today?

I’m a fan of Coldplay and Taylor Swift’s new album is amazing. I also love Kendrick Lamar and Trippie Redd. And Odatari is very unique—I’ve never heard anything like it before.

What is one of your favorite projects you have ever worked on?

Due to my contractual obligations, I am unfortunately unable to share specific information about the projects. However, we can definitely discuss the type of music I enjoy promoting the most. Pop and hip-hop are at the top of my list. Pop has such universal appeal. It’s thrilling to see that a song I’m promoting in America is gaining popularity internationally. You never really know what will resonate, where it will spread, or how it will spread. In contrast, hip-hop is more raw and local in nature. The genre is vast, with each subgenre resonating differently depending on the city or state. The local approach to hip-hop is fascinating. I love promoting an artist in a single city and seeing that slow but steady growth until eventually the whole country catches on.

What is a recent project that you are proud of?

I’m extremely proud of the indie artists I work with. It’s especially heartening to see people who persevere: consistently releasing new music, connecting honestly with their fans, and persevering despite challenges. It’s hard to achieve success these days, but their dedication and efforts never stop inspiring me.

What’s one thing you’re excited about about how the world of music is evolving?

I’m excited by the rapid growth of the creator economy and advances in AI. I have an AI-powered platform called Sound.Me, and the machine learning capabilities amaze me. Additionally, the transformation of music videos into AR and VR is exciting. This development promises to enhance the user experience to an entirely new dimension.

What is someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you have admired recently?

I watch and analyze different albums and singles so I can know what other people are doing. I’m really impressed with Olivia Rodrigo’s album rollout. It received nearly half a billion streams on Spotify in less than a week. His team did a great job!

What book, movie, TV show, or podcast have you found inspiring recently?

I don’t watch much TV, but I recently watched an inspirational movie called A Million Miles Away. It is based on the true story of a Mexican immigrant who became an astronaut despite many rejections. His dedication is commendable. As an immigrant, I understand the challenges of starting afresh, but persistence always pays off. never give up on your dreams!

Which artists do you admire outside the world of music?

My mom is an artist, so I grew up surrounded by art. I take inspiration from Raphael, Michelangelo, Picasso and Monet. The cast is remarkable. I’m as fascinated by the PR surrounding his personality as I am by his actual art.

Who is your favorite fictional character?

Batman and James Bond. I love gadgets!

Who is the person worth following on social media?

I follow a lot of A&R and label executives. I’m always excited to see what new artists and genres are being signed. Mike Caren, Jeff Vaughn, Julie Greenwald, Eitan Ben-Horin, and more.

What are your main strengths as a marketer/creative?

Analyzing data before and during campaigns is essential. I place great emphasis on continuous optimization of ads and prioritize transparent communication with customers at all times.

If you weren’t in the music business, what would you be doing?

I had no expectations of getting into the music business at all—haha. I will probably continue playing guitar and touring or try to produce music. Plus, I love animals, so maybe something with them!

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we talk to creative people about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire, and more. For more information about 2 Minutes, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.

Source: musebycl.io