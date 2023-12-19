2 million recalled including Tesla, Mazda, Lamborghini

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued several recalls last week, involving more than 2 million Tesla vehicles for issues with the cars’ Autopilot feature.

Are you looking to see if a recall was issued on your vehicle? If the car is not listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from December 6 through December 12.

See what else is being missed: Check USA TODAY’s recall database

Tesla car recall 2023:See the full list of vehicle models recalled this year

Tesla recall: Autosteer issue could increase crash risk

Tesla is recalling its 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 models. The company issued the recall because “there are certain circumstances when autosteer is engaged, and the driver does not maintain personal responsibility for vehicle operation and is unwilling to intervene as necessary or fails to recognize when autosteer has disengaged.” or not installed, may increase the risk of a crash,” the company said in a report to NHTSA.

To fix the problem, Tesla will release a free over-the-air software update. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 10, 2024.

Owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. The Tesla number for this recall is SB-23-00-008.

Recalled vehicles:

2012-2023 Tesla Model S

2016-2023 Tesla Model

2017-2023 Tesla Model 3

2020-2023 Tesla Model Y

Mazda Pickup Recall: Replacement air bags may be installed incorrectly

Mazda is recalling 12,741 of its 2004-2006 B-Series pickup trucks that received replacement front passenger air bag inflators under a previous recall because the replacements may have been installed incorrectly. The company said in a report to NHTSA that in the event of a crash the air bag may not deploy as intended and could increase the risk of injury.

Dealers will inspect and reinstall the front passenger air bag inflator, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 12, 2024. Owners can contact Mazda Customer Service at 1-800-222-5500 option 6. The Mazda number for this recall is 6423L.

Recalled vehicles:

Mercedes-Benz recall: SUV may have electrical problems

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 164 of its 2021-2022 GLE 350 and GLE 450 SUVs because the 12-volt ground connection under the driver’s seat may not be properly secured, which could result in the ground connection overheating and causing a fire. There may be a potential risk of, the company said in a report by NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and protect the 12-volt ground connection as necessary free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 6, 2024. Owners can contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2022 GLE 350

2021-2022 GLE 450

Lamborghini recall: Sports cars may have lighting problems

Lamborghini is recalling 7,805 of its 2015-2024 Huracan sports cars because the headlights may be adjustable beyond US market standards. The company said in the NHTSA report that improperly adjusting headlights can reduce visibility for the driver and other motorists and increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the infotainment system software free of charge to disable the headlight function for Tourist Mode and Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS). Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 1, 2024. Owners can contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276. The Lamborghini number for this recall is L62X-R.01.24.

Recalled vehicles:

2015-2024 Lamborghini Huracan

Harley-Davidson recall: Some motorcycles may have handling concerns

Harley-Davidson is recalling 1,464 of its 2023 FLHXSE Street Glide CVO motorcycles because some of them may react unpredictably when traveling at higher speeds and may be difficult to control, the company said in an NHTSA report. Especially on rough roads or during windy conditions.

Dealers will update the engine control module software and install the ballast and straps free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 22, 2023. Owners can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. The Harley-Davidson number for this recall is 0185.

Harley-Davidson recalled vehicles:

2023 FLHXSE Street Glide CVO Motorcycles

Indian motorcycle company recalled due to crankshaft problem

Indian is using 1,215 of its 2023 Chieftain Elite, 2023-2024 Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Dark Horse Icon, Chieftain Limited, Chieftain, Roadmaster Limited, Roadmaster Dark Horse, Roadmaster, Springfield, Springfield Dark Horse and 2024 Roadmaster Elite motorcycles as the crankshaft. Calling back. The company said in the NHTSA report that the position sensor was routed incorrectly, which could result in engine stalling and increase the risk of a crash and serious injury.

Dealers will inspect and reroute or replace the crankshaft position sensor if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 28, 2023. Owners can contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. The Indian number for this recall is I-23-07.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Indian Chieftain Elite

2023-2024 Indian Sardar

2023-2024 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

2023-2024 Indian Chieftain Limited

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster Limited

2023-2024 Indian Springfield

2023-2024 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Volvo recalls SUV to fix second-row seatbelts

Volvo is recalling 2,911 of its 2015-2024 XC90 SUVs because the second-row seat belt buckle and lower belt anchor bolt may not be properly tightened. As a result, the second-row seatbelt buckle and anchorages could loosen in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in the NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and tighten the second row seat belt buckle anchorage bolt as needed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 29, 2024. Owners can contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. The Volvo car number for this recall is R10259.

Recalled vehicles:

Kia: Side air bags may open unexpectedly in some SUVs

Kia is recalling 2,300 of its 2023 Soul and 2024 Seltos SUVs because a manufacturing error could result in side curtain air bags opening unexpectedly. Inadvertent deployment of side curtain airbags increases the risk of occupant injury and may increase the risk of a crash by distracting the driver, the company said in an NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace both side curtain air bag modules as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 31, 2024. Owners can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. The Kia number for this recall is SC289.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 kia soul

2024 kia seltos

BMW recall: Transmission oil leak a concern

BMW is recalling 552 vehicles of various 2023 models because the cover of the integrated transmission control unit has not been properly manufactured. The weld seam of the two parts of the control unit housing and cover may allow automatic transmission oil to leak into the transmission control unit, causing seizure of the transmission gears. This could affect vehicle handling and control and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in the NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the transmission mechatronics module and automatic transmission fluid as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 1, 2024. Owners can contact BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 BMW 3 Series (32)

2023 BMW 4 Series (46)

2023 BMW 5 Series (20)

2023 BMW 8 Series (13)

2023 BMW X3 (242)

2023 BMW X4 (20)

2023 BMW X5 (92)

2023 BMW X6 (49)

2023 BMW Z4 (22)

2023 Toyota Supra (16)

Contributed by: Emily DeLater

Follow Mike Snyder on X&Threads: @mikesnider , mikegsnider,

What’s everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Source: www.usatoday.com