2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks You'll Want to Buy in 2024 That Look Like They're Going Out of Business The Motley Fool

benchmark S&P 500 The index soared higher, gaining 23.5% so far in 2023. But the majority of that return was driven by the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, which managed to outpace the returns of the broader market.

Magnificent Seven shares now have a combined value of $12 trillion, As a result, they have a dominant weighting in the S&P 500, accounting for 28% of its total value. This means that they have a significant impact on the direction of the entire market. when you see S&P 500 Equal Weight Index — which levels the playing field by giving all 500 stocks in the S&P 500 the same value regardless of their size — is up just 10% this year.

With this in mind, investors looking to beat the market in 2024 will probably need some exposure to Magnificent Seven shares. Below, I’m going to highlight two great seven stocks that may have the most potential in 2024.

1. Tesla is forcing its competitors to retreat

Tesla (TSLA -0.56% ) is the undisputed leader in global electric vehicle sales. The company is on track to produce 1.8 million cars this year and CEO Elon Musk believes that number could reach 20 million by 2030.

However, this year has been uncharacteristically slow for Tesla in terms of financial growth, as it has been engaged in a price war with start-ups and legacy automakers entering the EV space. Tesla has economies of scale, meaning it makes a profit on every vehicle it sells, so it has enough room to cut prices by 20% (on average) from August 2022 to put pressure on the competition. Was.

It appears to be working. ford — which loses about $36,000 on each EV that rolls off its production line — recently decided to postpone a $12 billion investment in its EV business. Similarly, General Motors scaled back its EV plans and abandoned its target of producing 400,000 units by mid-2024.

Those automakers are realizing that getting to Tesla’s level to be able to compete on price will require a lot of time and resources. Meanwhile, they are under pressure from shareholders to avoid losing profits from sales of gas-powered cars.

But Tesla’s price cut is impacting its own business. The company is on track to generate $97 billion in revenue this year, which represents 19% growth year-over-year — less than half the growth rate projected for 2022. Also, its earnings per share will decline after 2023. Officially in the books, according to Wall Street’s consensus forecast.

While none of these developments are positive, they may be a necessary short-term sacrifice to secure more market share over the long term, which will ultimately benefit Tesla investors. At the same time, inflation and interest rates are gradually declining, which will ease the financial pressure on consumers in the new year, and this could open the door for Tesla to reverse some of its recent price cuts.

Tesla stock isn’t cheap; It trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 80, which is almost triple the P/E of 29.6. Nasdaq 100 Technology Index. But the combination of favorable economic conditions and retreating competitors should set up a great year for the company. In fact, Wall Street estimates that Tesla’s earnings will return to expansion territory in 2024, making its stock look a little cheaper on a forward basis.

2. The Meta Platform Could Deliver the Most Profitable Year in Its History

meta platform (META 2.90%) will enter 2024 with its best year ever. Investors criticized its CEO Mark Zuckerberg for weak operating performance in 2022, prompting him to launch a radical “Year of Efficiency” in 2023. There were three major variations in this concept:

Cost Reduction: This included cutting over 21,000 jobs, a flattened organizational structure, and reduced spending across the board. Shrinking the Metaverse: Not literally — but Zuckerberg did commit to spending less money on the virtual reality initiative, which was burning cash and generating almost no revenue. In fact, Meta’s Reality Labs segment faced a huge loss of $13.7 billion in 2022. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Meta is focusing its time and resources on improving the user experience on Facebook and Instagram with AI.

The AI ​​part of the equation is the most exciting long-term opportunity. Meta’s Reels feature – designed to compete with ByteDance’s TikTok – has increased the time users spend on Instagram by 40% since its launch in 2020. But AI-powered recommendations are a big part of it; Meta’s algorithm learns what users like to watch, and it serves more of that content to keep them engaged.

Meta has now launched AI-based recommendations for almost all of its content formats. This year alone, Zuckerberg says he has increased time spent on Instagram by 6%, and on Facebook by 7%. Ultimately, the more time users spend on any of these platforms, the more opportunities Meta has to serve ads to them to generate revenue.

It is no coincidence that in the third quarter of 2023 (ending September 30), Meta’s revenues reached an all-time high of $34.1 billion. Also, due to the company’s cost cuts, its net income (profit) increased by 163% to $11.5 billion, which is another record.

Meta is now on track to deliver full-year 2023 revenue of $133.5 billion and earnings of $14.35 per share (EPS). This puts its stock at a P/E ratio of just 23.3, making it the cheapest among Magnificent Seven stocks.

But it gets better. Wall Street estimates Meta’s earnings will grow to $17.39 EPS in 2024, giving its stock a Forward P/E ratio of 19.20. If projections hold true, Meta stock would need to rise 50% over the next year to trade in line with the Nasdaq-100 index’s current P/E. Based on valuation alone, this opportunity could be the key for many investors to outperform the broader stock market next year.

