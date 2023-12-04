2 little-known Social Security rules everyone needs to know when they reach age 62 The Motley Fool

One of the biggest retirement planning decisions you’ll make is when to claim Social Security.

Most people can claim their retirement benefits any time after you reach age 62. Although it was initially claimed that this would provide some extra cash upfront, it comes at a cost. If you wait until age 70 to claim, your monthly check will be reduced by up to 43%.

In fact, the average person will be better off over the course of their lifetime by delaying it until age 70. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t good reasons to claim benefits before age 62.

With so many factors to consider, you may be worried about making a mistake when claiming Social Security. Furthermore, circumstances are always changing, which can turn a good decision into a bad outcome later on.

Well, the Social Security Administration understands the seriousness of the decision, and it gives you a little leniency. There are two rules everyone needs to know about Social Security before they turn 62, and they can help you avoid a bad decision.

Little-Known Social Security Undo Button

The first rule you should know about Social Security is that you have one year to withdraw your application if you change your mind.

So, if you make a mistake and you realize it early on, it’s relatively simple to hit the undo button. Simply file Form 521 with the Social Security Administration.

However, there is a catch. You must repay all the benefits you have received since you initially applied for Social Security. The SSA will let you know how much you will have to repay once it approves your request.

Many people may get into trouble due to this. Let’s say you went back to work and realized it doesn’t make sense to take Social Security benefits so early anymore. Your budget may be tight anyway, and if you have to pay off your initial benefits, your money will increase even more.

If you realize you can’t repay your benefits, or change your mind again, you have 60 days to cancel an approved withdrawal.

If you successfully withdraw your application and repay the benefits you received, you will go back to earning higher monthly Social Security checks. It will be as if you never applied for Social Security in the first place.

The important thing is that you only get one Social Security job in your life. If you reapply before full retirement age, you’re stuck with your new decision.

The good news is that there is another rule that you can take advantage of.

What to do when it’s too late to withdraw?

The second rule you should know about Social Security is that you can suspend your benefits once you reach your full retirement age. The full retirement age for people born in 1960 or later is 67.

It is much easier to suspend benefits on the wallet than to withdraw your application. You will stop receiving your monthly benefit checks, but you will not have to pay any benefits you already received.

In the meantime, you’ll earn deferred retirement credits on your employee benefits as long as your benefits remain suspended until age 70. At that time, payments will automatically resume if you haven’t already resumed them, and your check will be significantly larger. You’ll get an 8% raise per year, while your benefits will be suspended on top of regular cost-of-living adjustments.

There are some drawbacks to be aware of when suspending your benefits. First, you will now be responsible for paying Medicare Part B premiums directly. The SSA automatically deducts those premiums from your monthly check, but now that you’re not receiving a check, there’s nothing to deduct them for. Medicare Part B premiums will cost $174.70 per month for most people in 2024 (more if your income is over $103,000 as an individual or $206,000 as a couple).

The second disadvantage is that anyone collecting benefits on your Social Security record will stop receiving them (except a divorced spouse). Your spouse may be eligible to collect on his or her own records while your benefits are suspended, but it’s important to keep this in mind when planning your entire household’s finances.

Use these rules to make more confident decisions

These rules can be used as a safety net for initial Social Security claims. Delaying Social Security as long as possible is generally a smart move, but some circumstances dictate that you should claim early. However, if those circumstances change, you don’t want to be stuck with your decision. Thankfully, if you know the rules you don’t have to worry.

Source: www.fool.com